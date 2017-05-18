SUNscopes for the week of May 21

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: For the next four weeks, the Sun will be in Gemini — an Air sign – and Air signs are intellectual. In addition, Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication – thoughts and words. This means that in the next four weeks, everyone will explore intellectual ideas and be yakking a lot. Your curiosity will be aroused and the rhythm of your days will quicken. Yup, it’s time to pick up the pace, folks! Take short trips to seek adventure and be stimulated! (Geminis don’t do boring.) Actually, it was a Gemini who invented the yawn. That’s when you are trapped listening to an utter bore and it’s your only chance to open your mouth.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

In the next four weeks, your daily pace will accelerate. Just accept this and go with the flow. Your schedule will be busy! Suddenly, you have appointments, errands and demands from siblings, relatives and neighbours. Many will be more involved in coursework, writing, studying, reading or making sales presentations. Because of your ruler Mars, you will be super forthright and to the point. You will say what you mean and mean what you say! You will also take short trips. Make note: This same window of time is excellent to buy wardrobe treasures. A fun month ahead!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac; and in the next four weeks, your focus will be on money, cash flow and earnings. Whatever you do with respect to finances or negotiating deals – you will be more aggressive than usual. And brave! In part, this is because this year, your employment situation is so blessed! It’s important to know that this four-week emphasis on your finances is the only time this occurs all year. And the blessing you have regarding your employment is something that occurs only once every 12 years. Therefore, use your good fortune!. Believe in yourself and your ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Once a year the Sun is in your sign for four weeks and that time has arrived! This is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Not only can you replenish and restore yourself during this window of time, you have the upper hand. Without any extra effort, you will attract important people and favourable situations to you. You can take advantage of these because you will be pumped with energy! (Get more physical exercise to blow off some of this pent-up steam.) Grab a vacation if possible. Romance, the arts and sports will be great sources of enjoyment and pleasure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Once a year, the Sun is “hiding” in your chart, which is why your energy will be more subdued for the next four weeks. Expect to work behind the scenes or alone more than usual. Take time to plan and strategize. This is happening because it feels like the natural thing for you to do. And it is. Because four weeks from now, the Sun will enter your sign and you will suddenly step out centre stage in all your glory. Therefore, before this happens, this is your chance to plan your new year ahead. Bosses, parents and VIPs are supportive now. In fact, they are so supportive, some of you might strike up a cozy romance with a boss. Oh yeah.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The next four weeks will be one of the most popular months for you! Enjoy time with friends. Make new friends. Enjoy groups by attending meetings or joining clubs and associations. Some of you will be competitive in sports or competitive in a group situation. You want to travel for pleasure and meet people from other cultures and different countries. Meanwhile, your enthusiasm and optimism will send out vibes that attract people to you. Please note: This four-week window of time is the perfect time to make long range future goals. Write down five goals – with deadlines. (The litmus test.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For the next four weeks, the Sun is at the top of your chart and this is the only time all year this occurs. The symbology of this is that the Sun is shining down on you like a spotlight and this spotlight is flattering! This means that in the real world, inexplicably, bosses, parents and VIPs admire you even though you don’t do anything different. (Go figure.) Obviously, this is the time to make your pitch and advance your agenda. Ask for what you want. Demand the advantage. You will be surprised at how easy it is to get practical and financial support from others. Small wonder, this is the year for you to boost your earnings! Ka-ching! Run something up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderfully supportive time for you. Lucky Jupiter continues to help you feel content in your world. No matter how many problems you have, you have more reasons to feel grateful. The placement of your ruler Venus at this time will ensure smooth relations with partners and close friends. Yes, things are cozy and smoochie-boochies! The next four weeks are more exciting than usual because you want to expand your experience of the world. You want to learn more. You want to see more. You want to meet exciting people. That’s why this window of time is perfect to travel or to sign up for a course. It’s also an excellent time to promote opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and anything to do with higher education. Lucky you!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

For your sign, the next four weeks will be passionate and intense. Sex will be the stuff of steamy diaries – but who has time to write? Admittedly, you will also be focused on issues related to inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. Many will be in dispute about some of these issues. Fortunately, everything to do with your job and your employment scene are hunky-dory. It’s easy to get praise from others and some will even get a raise. This is a good time to line your ducks up in a row because in a matter of months, lucky Jupiter will enter your sign for the first time since 2006 bringing fabulous opportunities. Get ready for this. Do you know what you want?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

For the next four weeks, the Sun will be in a sign that is 180° opposite your sign. This happens only once a year. However, symbolically speaking, because the Sun represents your energy, and it is now as far away from you as it gets all year, it means you will need more rest and more sleep iduring this time. No doubt about it. Respect your need for more rest. (Especially because fair Venus wants you to party and explore romantic possibilities, which you will!) Indeed, this polarized position of the Sun makes you focus more on your closest partnerships. Because Mars is also sitting opposite your sign, it’s easy to be annoyed with others, which means you have to be patient. Hey, whether you’re first class or economy – you both hit the tarmac at the same time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Use the next four weeks to get better organized because this is what you really want to do. You want to be effective, efficient and productive in all your activities. Basically, you want to make your efforts count – you want the most bang for your buck. Fortunately, not only are you motivated to get better organized, you are also energized to work hard because of the placement of Mars in your chart. Admittedly, because you have high standards for yourself now, you will be on someone else’s case directing their efforts and urging them to work harder as well. (You might want to lighten up on the little people.) Meanwhile, this is a good time to entertain at home as well as redecorate your digs because family relations are warm and rewarding.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Yay you! The next four weeks are the best time all year for a fun vacation. In fact, all kinds of exciting activities will be tops on your menu. Enjoy sports events, playful activities with children, romantic getaways, flirtations, fun socializing with friends as well as exploring opportunities to express your creative talents. It’s fun city for Aquarians! Please note: This four-week window happens only once a year so make the most of it! Actually, it will be easy for you to do this because meanwhile, back at the ranch, fair Venus promotes your schmoozing skills with others. It also promotes writing, sales, marketing, acting and teaching because your words are like gold!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

For a while now, your focus has been on home and family. However, for the next four weeks, this focus will much stronger because you will be forced to deal with increased chaos and activity at home. This could be due to residential moves, visiting guests or renovations and do-it-yourself projects. Could be anything. Fortunately, this is the year when you easily get financial support and physical and practical assistance from others so that you can make the changes you want at home. Even your earnings will get a slight boost in the next four weeks. (Admittedly, you will also buy beautiful things for yourself and others. But hey – why not? After all, life is short – and fat.)

