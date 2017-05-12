SUNscopes for the week of May 14

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: This week stern Saturn dances with wild, wacky Uranus, which triggers a wake-up call for everyone. This is an excellent time to make changes because they will be done methodically and smoothly. These changes will be well planned and yet, swift. Ironically, we will take on more responsibilities, and at the same time, have more freedom. (Go figure.) It’s a time of “firsts” for structural changes in our lives. But hey, before we make these changes, let’s take a moment right now to take stock. Not literally of course, because that would be cattle rustling.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent time for you to make decisions about future travel plans. And likewise, to also make decisions about future plans for further education and training. Perhaps you can see ways to make headway in areas connected with publishing, the media, medicine or the law? In the late 90s, you reinvented yourself; and since 2010, you have been heading for a time of success and culmination. Do what you can now to finish this momentum. (Do note that this is the perfect week to shop for wardrobe items.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The big thing in your favour is that this is your year to not only boost your health, but also to get a better paying job or to improve your existing job. That’s a fact. Right now, you are empowered with both the Sun and Mercury in your sign. This makes you eager to talk to others, especially regarding matters about earning money. (And for many of you, spending money!) Since 1999, your life has been on a certain course. Changes between 2003-05 demanded that you settle down between 2005-08. Now you need to settle financial matters so that you can move forward to a career peak in 2020.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Work alone or behind the scenes right now and use this time to think about what your goals will be for your new year, which begins at your birthday. One thing is certain, partnerships and close friendships have been challenging since 2015. In fact, at times, things have been so tough you wanted to call it quits – and perhaps many of you did. This tension will not subside until 2018. Fortunately, this year is a year vacation, fun, colourful sports events and joy with children, which makes it easy to deal with challenging partnerships. Right now, Mars in your sign makes you powerful and active. You hold the cards!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a popular time for you. People want to be in your company, especially younger people. Furthermore, many of you are making headway with bosses, parents and VIPs, even to the extent of having a romantic connection. You gave up a lot around the turn of the century so that you could reinvent your life between 2003-10. At this time, you are working hard. In fact, at times, you feel overwhelmed. Nevertheless, you have a chance to create your dream home and benefit from real estate and family matters this year. Make the most of this because you won’t have this kind of opportunity again for over a decade. Act now.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are high viz. right now because this is the only time all year when the Sun is at the top of your chart – and this spotlight is flattering! Obviously, you can use the fact that others admire you to your advantage. Travel plans are promising along with plans related to publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education. You gave up a lot around 2003– 05. More recently, between 2012-15, major changes took place at the core of your family and home. At this stage of your life, children are an increased responsibility, regardless of the their age. However, you must begin to lay the groundwork to expand your home (and family next year. This will be a source of joy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Right now a change of scenery, which means any travel opportunity, is a great choice. If you can’t travel then perhaps you can learn something new or get further education because, you need to expand your world. Be on the lookout for advantages, favours, gifts, goodies and help from others this week because it’s certainly a possibility. Some kind of assistance can fortify your home scene. It might come swiftly. It might be unexpected. But it will be appreciated and it will be necessary. At this stage, you need to figure out where to live and establish a strong base for yourself so that you can sally fourth for future successes. Fortunately, this is a fabulous year for you to boost your earnings with your ideas or a better paying job. Lucky you! You’re off to the races!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Around 2003-05, some cherished dreams came true for you. And this year has been fortunate for you, especially in terms of being able to be content and happy with yourself. Of course, life always has challenges and problems, but on the whole, your life is running smoothly at this time. You are aware of your good fortune and grateful for it. Since 2015, many of you have undergone changes in your job and your residence because this was part of a bigger influence, which was virtually to reinvent yourself that began in 2010. By 2018, this process will be finished; and you will be the new you! Important decisions about partnerships and friendships are taking place now. You are not a sign that likes to live alone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Remember to get more sleep now because you definitely need more rest than usual. Disputes about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt are still on your plate. Don’t worry because since 2012, you have been on a new journey to redefine who you are in the world; and this journey will not be over until 2020. That’s why many of you are questioning your job and how you earn your money. “Is this what I truly want to do?” Right now sudden opportunities to make a change in your job are at hand. Grab them. You will be surprised at how much your life will improve beginning with October this year when lucky Jupiter enters your sign for the first time since 2006. Get ready for happiness!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Right now you are focused on your job. You are busy! In the bigger picture, you are still reeling from giving up people, places and possessions around 2012-15. But it had to be done. This means that now you are on a new path. In fact, in the last few years, this new path might have necessitated a change of wardrobe because things are so different. This is a popular year for you! However, it’s not just popular, it goes beyond that. Your interactions with others will actually benefit you. Nevertheless, right now, with fiery Mars opposite your sign, you have to be patient with others. New romance and flirtations that catch you off guard could be a reason for this. If you have a chance for a sudden vacation – grab it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a positive time for your sign. At this moment, vacations, the arts, sports events and social situations make you shine! In particular, you will enjoy good times with children. You can also redecorate and improve where you live because you have lots of energy now to work hard. Because Jupiter is at the top of your chart for the first time since 2005, whatever you do will promote your reputation in the eyes of others. This is a welcome influence because meanwhile, you have been giving up so much in the last few years and are continuing to do so. Fear not, a whole new world will open up for you in 2018-19. Get ready to go forward with courage. Expect a miracle!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Home, family and your private life, especially home repairs and such demand your time right now. Nevertheless, you are also putting out energy with kids and vacations because travel opportunities are at hand and you can’t ignore them. In some cases, these travel opportunities will boost your career and your reputation because it’s a certain thing that next year, in 2018, your reputation will shine in the eyes of others. You will look fabulous! Meanwhile, something pleasant and possibly unexpected will impact your daily world. Just say thank you and go with the flow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a busy time for you because of constant changes in your daily world, which actually accelerate the pace of your days. Conflict on the home front as well as major changes to where you live can’t be ignored. Fortunately, others will help you now with their support. In fact, this is an excellent year to ask for a loan or mortgage because you can benefit from financial institutions and the wealth and resources of others. In the bigger picture, this is your time of harvest. This is why you are taking your power and making decisions about what you truly want to do. Get ready for promotions, graduation, kudos and acknowledgement from others because success is yours at this time. “When you know you’ve got it – you’ve got it!” It’s just that simple.

