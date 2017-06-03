SUNscopes for the week of June 4

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: This week two planets change signs. Mercury, the winged messenger to the gods moves into Gemini, which is the very sign that it rules. And fair Venus, facilitator of relationships, harmony, beauty and money moves into Taurus, which is the very sign it rules. Hey – it’s old home week! This means both these planets will function very well because they feel safe and happy to be back at home. (A bit of a fairy tale – but you get my drift.) As result, this will be a chatty month for everyone plus a fun, social one! People will want to schmooze and have a great time. And having brought the fatted calf and eaten – let us be merry. Let peace reign in the land and may everyone have good bandwidth.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Because Mercury is changing signs now, this will accelerate your daily pace – no question. Suddenly, this week you’ve got things to do, places to go and people to see! In particular, you will want to travel and take short trips. In addition, you will be talking to everyone – yada, yada, yada. You will be mentally excited and enthusiastic about life. Relations with siblings and neighbours will be warm. Meanwhile, Venus will tempt you to buy beautiful goodies for yourself and loved ones. Fortunately, Venus will also attract money to you. Ah ha, we like!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Oh my, now that fair Venus is in your sign (the very sign it rules) you’re in grand form! The next few weeks will be one of the best times all year for you to buy wardrobe items for yourself because you will like what you see in the mirror. Another motivation to look great is that you will be socializing more than usual. (Definitely!) You will attract others to you because Venus will make you extra charming and diplomatic. Sweet! However, busy Mercury will draw your attention to cash flow, earnings and finances. Trust your moneymaking ideas. Remember this is the best time for you to get a better job or improve your existing job in over a decade!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Well, you are certainly feeling in top form because your ruler Mercury is in your sign this week and it will stay there for the next two weeks. This is like putting a good saddle on a good horse – you can’t lose. Naturally, you will be more talkative and eager to communicate with others. You’ll be full of bright, clever ideas even more than usual! If you have to give a speech or convince others about something – you couldn’t pick a better time. Meanwhile, Venus will be hiding in your chart, which means secret love affairs and flirtations will come your way. (You guys love an adoring peanut gallery.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

There are contradictory messages for you this week. Venus has now entered a part of your chart that makes you want to socialize and schmooze! You will feel warm and affectionate to friends. Plus, you will also be delighted to engage more than usual with clubs, groups and associations. Expect to hang out with artistic, creative types. However, contradicting this, both Mercury and the Sun want you to hide and be low key. The result is you will probably blow hot and cold for the next few weeks – one minute, you want to talk to everyone, and the next moment you won’t get out of your hammock. Juggle these opposing influences as best you can.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This week Mercury moves into a part of your chart associated with friendship and groups. This means you will be eager to talk to friends, especially younger people, about your ideas and your hopes and dreams for the future. You will think about your goals more than usual. You will also be more involved with a group. Fair Venus now at the top of your chart will pave the way for warm relations with bosses, parents and VIPs. People will ask for your creative input and your ideas about how to make something look more attractive. Venus will also attract a romance with a boss or someone older or richer. (Hmmm, that could be a labour-saving device.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because the Sun is still at the top of your chart shining a flattering light on you, this is a wonderful month for Virgo. You have the advantage! Make your pitch. Now Mercury also is moving to the top of your chart this week, which further promotes your ability to relate to bosses, parents and VIPs. So your advantage has increased! Not only will people admire you, they will listen to your ideas. Meanwhile, this week, Venus begins to attract opportunities to travel for pleasure during the next four weeks. It will also attract opportunities in medicine, the law, publishing, the media and higher education. Some will begin a romance with someone from another culture. “You say tomato, I say tomato.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your ruler Venus actually rules two signs – Libra and Taurus. In the next four weeks, Venus will be in Taurus, which is good news for you. When Venus is in either Libra or Taurus, it functions more easily. Venus will attract wealth to you in the next four weeks. People will do favours for you and give you things or let you use something they own. This is also a favourable to get a loan or a mortgage. One further added touch is that romance will be affectionate and more passionate. Meanwhile the shift of Mercury heightens your interest in study and learning for the next few weeks. Travel and new knowledge will appeal. Pack your bags!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relations with partners and close friends will improve for the rest of the month because this week, fair Venus moves opposite your sign. This is one of the best placements for all relationships! (Even with your enemies.) It means there will be an easy give-and-take dealing with others and that all your relationships will be more affectionate. Use this month to make peace with someone or to smooth a troubled connection. Mercury is also changing signs this week. This will cause you to ponder deep psychological truths. It will trigger conversations with others about profound matters. You might be surprised to discover that you have a strong influence on someone or vice versa. “We see dead people.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In the next two weeks, busy Mercury will sit opposite your sign stimulating your discussions with others and giving you a chance to clarify and explain things to someone, especially a spouse or partner. This will also be a good time to consult experts and join with others to make plans or to discuss difficulties that come up, especially in the relationship itself. This is also a good time for signing contracts. Meanwhile back at the office, Venus will promote your relations with coworkers and anyone related to your job. You might do something to make your workspace look or feel more attractive. This is good time to bring up job concerns you have. (“Do I have to keep coming here to get paid?”)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This week, Mercury joins the Sun in your chart and increases your desire to be efficient and organized in everything you do. Mercury will make it easy to do mental work. It will help you to pay attention to details and discover the best technique for doing things. It will also promote your ability to communicate to bosses and colleagues. You will have a stronger focus on health. Meanwhile, Venus will bring many opportunities to party and socialize this month because Venus wants you to have a good time and enjoy life! Romance, fun activities with children and the arts will flourish. Dress up and go out in full dazzle!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a playful, fun-loving month for you! Mercury now moves into Gemini, your fellow Air sign. (Great!) Mercury is puckish and a trickster. It makes you want to express your opinions. Creative ideas and activities will appeal. You will also dream up ideas that are simply fun to play with. You might even want to play a practical joke on someone. Your interest in games and mental activities for their own sake will increase. Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Venus heightens your interest in home and family. Because Venus is all about beauty and harmony, you will want to make where you live look more attractive. You will also want to entertain at home. Good times ahead for Aquarians!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This month the Sun encourages you to stay at home more and focus on home and family issues. This week, Mercury joins the Sun and magnifies this desire to focus on home and family. Specifically, it makes you want to roll up your sleeves and tackle home repairs. It will also encourage lively family discussions. Meanwhile, as Venus changes signs this week, you will encounter more opportunities to make money from your words and your writing. This is an excellent placement (for the next four weeks) for writers and people in sales, marketing, teaching and acting. Your social life will become busier and you will enjoy relating to others more because you feel loved. In addition, you will also notice more beauty in your daily surroundings and appreciate your world. How sweet it is!

