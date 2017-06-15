SUNscopes for the week of June 18

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: This week the Sun enters Cancer where it will stay for the next four weeks. This means the whole world will feel a stronger instinct for survival. We will feel more protective of ourselves and others. We will do things to ensure our own safety and security; and at the same time, be leery of change. There will be an emphasis on family matters. Many of us will deal with family photographs, antiques and souvenirs and make an effort to organize details related to family history. As for myself, I’m going to categorize my collection of used toothpaste tubes. I confess it’s not so much a collection as a reluctance to throw anything away. (Obviously, the ones that still have their caps are the most valuable.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Without doubt, your focus on home, family and your private life will be strong in the next four weeks. Many of you will tackle home repairs and perhaps renovation projects. You might be more involved than usual with a parent. Family discussions will be intense; and in some cases, conflict and disputes will arise because of the increased chaos and activity going on at home. Yikes! Fortunately, your finances look good. In fact, many of you will buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Plus relations with partners and close friends will be warm and uplifting. Get a lot done at home but do what you can to keep the peace. Family harmony boosts everyone’s health and happiness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The next four weeks will be fast-paced and busy for Taurus natives. Suddenly, you’ve got things to do, places to go and people to see! Not only is your schedule busy but your overall energy and focus are magnified because you want to enlighten others about your ideas. Yes, you have something to say! In fact, the next four weeks are a fabulous time for those of you who write, sell, promote, market, teach or act because your words are powerful and to the point. In addition, fiery Mars makes you forceful and strident. People will sit up and listen when you speak. Meanwhile, short trips will be fun and stimulating!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

“Show me the money!” In the next four weeks, it’s all about making money and spending it. Many of you will have moneymaking ideas; and all of you will be more focused on cash flow, income, purchases and assets. You might make a major purchase. Many of you will want to show something off in the next month because you are so pleased with it. Basically, what you want to do is establish greater control of your life through your wealth and possessions. You want to make your assets work for you! Incidentally, your wealth includes your values because you own your them. That’s why you will stand up for what you want and acknowledge that you have a right to your values. Yeah!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Happy birthday, Cancer! This week the Sun enters your sign to stay for the next four weeks bringing you energy and a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This is a fortunate time for you! Important people and favourable situations will be attracted to you. Obviously, it’s in your best interests to use this. This kind of advantage does not occur year round. Not only will the Sun be in your sign but Mercury and Mars will be there as well, making you talkative, full of ideas and aggressive about promoting your wants and needs. People will listen to you! Because you are bursting with more energy than usual, get physical exercise and enjoy competitive sports.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although this is the time for Cancers to roar, the next four weeks are the time for Leos to wait in the wings. This is because you are in the shadow, waiting for the Sun to enter your sign four weeks from now. Until then, it is totally appropriate to take a backseat and work alone or behind the scenes making secret plans. Many of you will act privately or in secret. However, one aspect of your life that is public is the fact that bosses and VIPs are charmed by you! Someone wants your creative input on how to make something look more attractive. The next four weeks are the perfect time to plan what you want your new year to be all about (birthday to birthday). Ideas?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your dance card is full in the next four weeks dear Virgo because everyone wants to see your face. Yes, you’re popular! Enjoy the company of friends. Enjoy the company of groups, especially groups of people who share your values and ideals. This is the perfect time to scrutinize your friends to see if they are a good influence in your life. (Ditto for the groups to which you belong.) The people you hang out with affect your future because they affect your mind and your choices, which in turn, create your future. Never underestimate how much a friend can influence you for better or worse! Think about this in the next four weeks.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is the only time all year when the Sun is at the top of your chart for four weeks. What this symbolizes is that bosses and VIPs see you in admirable terms. They are impressed! Naturally, since this is a once-a-year phenomenon, and it lasts for four weeks, you can use this to your advantage. Ya think? Mars is also at the top of your chart and this arouses your ambition. Mercury is at the top of your chart as well making you eager to share your ideas. This means that the next four weeks are super powerful because you are convincing, articulate and people think you have something to say. (It’s all smoke and mirrors but then – isn’t life an illusion?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will hit the road in the next four weeks because you want to do anything to expand your horizons. First on the agenda will be travel. Whether it’s white sandy beaches or cobblestone streets, you need a change of scenery! You want to get more out of life! You want adventure and a chance to learn more! Since you are motivated to do this – you will do something to expand your experience of the world. Study, sign up for a course, travel, meet people from different backgrounds and at the very least, be a tourist in your own city. Carpe diem!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Things will flow nicely for you in the next four weeks, especially at work because others will be supportive coupled with the fact that you feel good. This is a good time to discuss agreements with colleagues and coworkers. Your ability to resolve disputes and problems is excellent in the coming month because you are intense, focused, strong, and yet, at the same time, you are diplomatic and charming. Killer combo. Off topic and certainly in the next room – sex will be hot, passionate and memorable! The only downside is you might get involved in a fight about shared possessions, inheritances or insurance disputes. Oops.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your focus on spouses, partnerships and close friends will be strong in the next four weeks. In fact, this intensified focus will allow you to have a better chance to observe your style in these relationships. You will also want to form working units with others; and you will have a better appreciation of your role in those relationships. Basically, you will see that for a relationship to be successful, you have to be as good for your partner as he or she is for you. It’s a two-way street. This same window of time is a great time to consult experts. Meanwhile, back in the bedroom, you need more sleep. Whaat? Sleep? Yup.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In the next four weeks, you will leap upon your trusty steed, filled with purpose and intention to become better organized in absolutely every aspect of your life. “Yes, I will find the Holy Grail!” (Well, you get my drift.) It’s totally appropriate that you gear up your energy and focus so that you survey every aspect of your life both at home and at work. Begin with an ambitious To Do list and then give yourself some quality tools and support so that you can do a great job. Get file folders, labels, shelving, cleaning equipment, paint – whatever you need so that you feel that you are in control and running the show! This will even apply to your health. Start juicing!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Lucky you! The next four weeks will be one of the most fun-filled, playful times of the year for you! Carve out time to enjoy partying with others. Accept invitations to picnics, barbecues, the theatre, luncheons, dinners and fun get-togethers. By all means, slip away on a vacation if you can or at least, take a mini vacation on weekends. Sports events and playful activities will particularly appeal. (In fact, it’s a strong time for those of you who participate in sports.) Meanwhile, the underlying theme of this fun-filled month will be romance, romance, romance! Buy some sexy summer sandals and remember to plan for playful activities with children. You can’t go wrong.

www.georgianicols.com