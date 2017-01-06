SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 8

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: This week, you’re eager to begin your New Year; however, so many details and tasks still linger from last year and the holiday season. Gasp! (I hope I get my tree down before Valentine’s.) Now is the perfect time to pull things together because you have lots of energy to work. Something unexpected will jolt you into action. Fortunately, you are powerful, optimistic and ready for the future. You may be marching to the beat of a different drummer, but hey – you’re still in the parade!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

At the beginning of this week, you will feel defiant and rebellious, especially dealing with bosses and parents. Tread carefully. Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Don’t say or do anything you later regret. On the heels of this defiance, you will feel confident and optimistic by midweek because something behind the scenes encourages you. Some of you have secret love affairs now that are passionate, tender and important to you. It might even be a secret crush that only you know about. This is not surprising because you are a sign who loves heroes and heroines. In part, this is because you are also often a hero to others. (“Is it time to join hands and sing Kumbaya?”)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are so keen to travel! You need a change of scenery and you want stimulation and adventure, especially if it means trading cold and icy streets for white sands and turquoise waters. (The secret to a good Mai Tai is the grenadine.) Be mindful because travel plans could change suddenly at the beginning of the week. This means scheduled plans might be interrupted or cancelled; or an unexpected trip is suddenly in the making. You can work effectively and successfully with friends and groups to promote travel for the future or educational opportunities. Or you might work with others to promote something in the media and publishing. One thing that sweetens your life is a warm friendship with someone. “Chance makes our parents, but choice makes our friends.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Stay tuned in and on top of matters related to inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues because something surprising will catch you off guard regarding these matters. Information is power. Don’t be in the dark. Whatever happens will likely please you because something that looks like good news (more money or financial benefit to you?) is also in the cards. Meanwhile, you are keen to make a great impression on others, which is why you are so ambitious this week. And you will succeed in doing so! In fact, you might be able to use your influence or clout with a boss or someone in power to help someone else. (Never miss an opportunity to practice a kindness.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Remember to get more sleep right now because you are bagged. Respect your need for rest and take naps or get to bed earlier. Meanwhile, relations with partners and close friends will hold a few surprises for you at the beginning of the week. But some aspect of the surprise will please you. It might be something bigger than life or over the top. You might also make a clean sweep of something by exploring opportunities in medicine, the law, the media, publishing or something to do with higher education or dealing with foreign countries. Some kind of deep truths could be revealed to you. “Luke, I am your father.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something surprising will impact your work scene at the beginning of this week. It will be unexpected. However, right on the heels of this, good news will be just as surprising. Fingers crossed that it is something that yields more money in the future. Actually, this is very likely because lucky, moneybags Jupiter is in the picture. You will also use energy this week to make the best use of the resources of others or something to do with shared property. Whatever this is you can turn it to your advantage, probably financially. On the whole, this looks like a favourable financial week for Leos, which is a good thing. You need deep pockets because you are a big spender.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something will catch you off guard at the beginning of the week and it could pertain to children. Or it might relate to social activities, sports, the entertainment world or even romance. Ultimately, this will probably be good news that pleases you. It might be an exciting invitation to an important event or something that interests you. It might also relate to one of your kids. Meanwhile, relationships with partners and close friends are tender, sweet and affectionate right now. In part, this is because you yourself are doing something to improve them or change them in a deep, basic way. Antoine de Saint-Exupery said, “Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking together in the same direction.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Of course, this is such a fortunate time for you with lucky Jupiter in your sign. This week something unexpected or surprising will impact your family or your relationship with a family member. Ultimately, it will be positive and somehow expand your world in a beneficial way. Perhaps beneficial to all concerned? Another positive thing about this week is that you are willing to work hard. You want to use what you’ve got, work with what you’ve got to get the best results possible. This might transform and improve your working environment. However, it might also transform and improve your own health. Some of you might begin a work-related romance. All of you will feel affection toward a coworker or colleague. Aaawww.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Stay on your toes this week because it’s a fast-paced week with unexpected interruptions. In fact, be careful because it’s a mildly accident-prone week as well. Good news of some kind makes you feel optimistic and hopeful about your future. You might have a mental breakthrough or some genius-like ideas about something. But one thing that is notable is that romance will be especially sweet, especially affectionate and especially tender. New romance might send you to the Moon! This is a strong week for those of you in sports, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry because you see better ways of doing things and you intend to follow through on these improvements. “Forward ho!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It appears there might be lot’s happening with your money, your wealth, your assets and your earnings this week. Primarily, whatever happens will surprise you. But I suspect it will ultimately be good news. It looks like many of you will boost your income perhaps or buy something big and fancy so you feel rich and happy. However, in another vein, (different arm) you seem keen to make major improvements to your home and where you live. These improvements are basic. They might involve dealing with your basement, plumbing, bathrooms, laundry areas – something like this. You are also redecorating or doing something to your home that is special. It pleases you and it pleases other family members as well. Since Neptune is involved, for some of you it could be a swimming pool. Yay!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This week starts off with something unexpected and a bit surprising. Whatever happens will liberate you in some way or make you feel younger. Admittedly, you might initially feel rebellious or resistant to change. Whatever the case, it will quickly modify to something that makes you happy because it enlarges your world and expand your experience of life. “I can fly!” Relations with relatives, friends and siblings will be sweet and mutually thoughtful and understanding. This is why you will feel so warmhearted to someone. If you are observant, you will notice that this warmhearted contentment spreads to the point that you virtually appreciate your daily surroundings and the people you see every day. Gosh.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a stimulating week for you. Something going on behind the scenes will catch you off guard and make you feel restless and excited. Perhaps this is in anticipation of something? Something at a basic level is different. Fear not because it soon will feel good and you will feel that your world is expanding in a joyful way. Whatever happens will make you see new things and hear new meaning in everything. It will be a consciousness-expanding experience. Meanwhile, you are working hard to earn money, which is a good thing because you are spending it! In fact, purchases of beautiful things for yourself and loved ones will be irresistible. Ka-ching!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an exciting week because your relations with friends and groups are unpredictable, yet rewarding. Initially, at the beginning of the week, you might break with a friend or a group. Something unexpected will catch you off guard. However, whatever happens will liberate you and make you feel freer and younger. Quickly following that, your optimism will rise because you feel excited about future goals, which are looking better than ever. Dare you dream? Of course! Never forget that Pisces people tend to manifest their beliefs. This is why it’s important not to create a ceiling or a limitation for yourself. You will also do something this week that improves your health. Great time to buy wardrobe goodies. Romance flourishes!

www.georgianicols.com