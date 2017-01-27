SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 28

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: At the beginning of this week, playful Mercury is at odds with wacky Uranus creating mental distractions, impulsive behavior and accident-prone situations. (Whaat? He went fishing with Leon Troutsky?) However, genius-like ideas will abound. (Not bad puns.) However, the most interesting planetary shift this week occurs on Friday when Venus enters Aries. Normally, Venus is in Aries for three weeks; but lo! –this time Venus will stay in Aries until the beginning of April. (Yay! Wanna Mai Tai?) This is a lovely, long, pleasant influence! Read on MacDuff to find out how this affects your sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Heads up on Mon./Tues. because bosses, parents and VIPs will surprise you. Be careful how you react. Don’t just shoot from the hip. Think first. However, the great news is that fair Venus moves into your sign on Friday to stay there until April.(Did you slip a payoff to Cupid?) You will benefit from this lovely influence more than any other sign. Venus, the sign of beauty, will make you more attractive to others. You will be seductive and alluring. You might even act as a go-between or intermediary for others. The next two months will also be a fabulous time for a vacation. Incidentally, this is a wonderful time to shop for wardrobe treasures. Ah yes, you will be glowing with warmth and charm!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

At the beginning of the week, school schedules, specifically post-high schools like colleges, universities and tech schools will be interrupted. Something will surprise. Likewise, travel plans will either suddenly materialize or scheduled travel will be cancelled or changed. Be careful because this is an accident-prone time for you (primarily because of your emotional reaction to things). Therefore, stay frosty. On Friday, Venus enters a hidden part of your chart where it will stay until April. This is an indication that some of you will be involved in secret love affairs. But for most, it means you will be involved in spiritually rewarding activities. Your satisfaction will come about by being selfless when dealing with others. You might take care of a loved one or be charitable in some way. Noble and admirable.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your financial arrangements with others at the beginning of the week. This includes anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances or insurance issues. Something unexpected will impact these areas. Therefore, forewarned is forearmed. Stay on top of your scene. The good news is that on Friday, Venus changes signs until April bringing you the best times to enjoy group activities as well as activities with friends. Accept all invitations to party and be involved with groups for the next few months. This includes sports settings, business conferences, organizational meetings and classes – whatever. Even romantic relationships will be friendlier. Friendship brings love and love brings friendship.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Tread carefully at the beginning of the week because relations with partners and close friends might suddenly explode. It could be a misunderstanding; it might be something that is provoked by something out of the blue. Just maintain your cool. The good news is that on Friday, Venus moves to the top of your chart where it will stay until April. It’s unusual to have Venus in that position that long. Normally, this would be a three-week blessing. But now you will have two months to make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and VIPs. In fact, the impression will be so great, some of you will begin a love affair or a romance with your boss or someone in a position of authority. During this time, others will ask you for your creative advice.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Get ready for interruptions to your job probably Monday or Tuesday this week. Equipment breakdowns, mixed-up messages, computer glitches and staff shortages – something unexpected will be on the agenda. Allow extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with this. Meanwhile, on Friday, Venus enters the part of your chart that deals with travel, higher education, medicine, the law and anything to do with publishing and the media. It will help you in these areas. It will bring pleasant, travel opportunities. It will also boost your chance to make money in these areas. Some of you might even begin a new relationship with someone who is different or from another culture or country. Exciting possibilities!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Social plans, sports events and romantic relationships might suffer from some hiccups at the beginning of this week. This is also an accident-prone time for your kids. Something unexpected will impact your agenda dealing with children. Be prepared for this. The good news is that starting this week and continuing until April you will have a much better chance of benefiting from the wealth and resources of others. For example, people who owe you money will pay you. You might benefit indirectly through the wealth of your partner. This two-month window of time is also a great time to ask for a loan or a mortgage. Furthermore, romance will be particularly passionate, affectionate and rewarding. Oh my!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

At the beginning of the week, you might have to deal with a few problems on the home scene. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Something unexpected will catch you off guard at home or within your family dynamic. Possibly even a family dispute. Brace yourself for this. Fortunately, fair Venus will move opposite your sign this week and will stay there for two months until April. This has a wonderful influence of improving all your close relationships with good friends, spouses and partners. You will express your affection easily to others. There will be a lovely give-and-take in these relationships. This will make life so much easier!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do be careful at the beginning of the week because this is an accident-prone time for you. Or you might make a verbal gaffe with someone. Something unexpected will upset your daily routine. Take note: This is also an accident-prone time for you so slow down and take it easy. Pay attention to everything you say and do. The good news is that everything related to your job and your health will be unusually smooth in the next two months. Relations with coworkers will be excellent. You will feel more healthy than usual. It will be a good time to discuss agreements. It will also be a very good time to deal with pets. Woof, woof!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions at the beginning of the week because something unexpected will occur. You might lose money or a possession or something you own might be broken or harmed. Possibly, you will make an impulsive purchase that is important. The main thing is to be aware so that you do not suffer a loss. Fortunately, you have a lovely blessing because at the end of the week, Venus moves into the part of your chart that will bring you opportunities for romance, love affairs, vacations, pleasant social occasions, a chance to explore the arts plus opportunities to enjoy playful times with children. All these lovely benefits are yours until April!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be patient at the beginning of this week because a sudden argument might take place with someone. Something unexpected will throw you for a loop. It might even be a minor accident. Be on the lookout for this. Meanwhile, on Friday, Venus changes signs and begins to bring you lovely benefits that will last until April. These benefits will affect your home and family life. They will encourage you to redecorate or do renovations – anything to make your home more beautiful. You will also enjoy happier, warmer times with family members. Definitely, the next two months will be a wonderful time to entertain at home. Note: This is also a great time for real-estate negotiations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Quite likely, you will feel restless at the beginning of the week. Something going on behind the scenes might bother you. You might have trouble sleeping. Your mind might be filled with ideas to the point of being agitated. (You have a highly wired electrical system.) The good news is that later in the week, you begin a lovely two-month window when your everyday relations with others become more loving and easier. In fact, during this time, you will be surprised at just how much love there is in your daily world. You will also have reason to notice and appreciate the beauty in your daily environment. Consider this a special blessing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might suffer an upset or quarrel with a friend at the beginning of the week. It could be with anyone because your mind is twitchy, erratic and impatient. Remember that patience is the antidote to anger. This means you need to be patient at the beginning of this week so that you can cool your jets. The good news is that on Friday, you enter a lovely two-month window of time that lasts until April when you can boost your earnings and make more money. This could be with your current job or you might get a better paying job. This lovely, financial benefit will also bring you opportunities to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Ka-ching!

