SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 22

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: Your “sign” is the sign that your Sun is in; but you also have the Moon and the planets in a sign as well. Each planet represents a different life energy; and the sign that planet is in reveals how that energy manifests. Furthermore, each planet functions better in a certain sign. (Like voices: We each have a voice; some voices are grating while others can sing opera.) Venus is in Pisces in January; then it moves to Aries for Feb. & March. Then it moves back to Pisces in April; then back to Aries in May. Do we care? Yes! Venus thrives in Pisces but not so much in Aries. Venus in Pisces is magnetic and charming; whereas Venus in Aries, is “Do things my way!” Shakespeare understood this difference: “Ten kisses short as one, one long as twenty.” (Incidentally, Shakespeare’s Venus was in Gemini, which made him a witty conversationalist who liked variety. And apparently he did. “Next?”)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Two influences are at play this week. The Sun makes you want to talk to friends and interact with clubs, groups and associations. You will enjoy setting goals and sharing your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback. By contrast, both Venus and Mars are hiding in your chart, making you seek privacy and do things in secret. You might have to put your wants and needs second to those of someone else. If so, don’t play the martyr game. Just do what is expected. Hidden Mars can make you lash out at others when really, you should just confront yourself. (“Hey, you in the mirror”)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely, popular week! Many of you will hang out with artistic, creative people. However, many of you will also be in competition with someone, especially through physical sports or group efforts and challenges. Or you might be at odds with one individual? This is the only time all year when the Sun is at the top of your chart shining down on you with a flattering light, which is why people in power and influence are impressed with you. Obviously, this is your chance to use this to your advantage. You don’t have to do anything special to create a great impression. Good lighting is everything.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel continues to appeal to you, which means you should grab every chance to explore the world. Or just explore your own backyard? You want to be stimulated by different experiences. This same eagerness to broaden your horizons also means you will love to learn something new, which means this is a great time to go back to school or sign up for a course. Meanwhile, your ambition is aroused because Mars is high in your chart. You won’t hesitate to advance your own agenda, which is fine. Fortunately, Venus is also high in your chart making you look attractive to bosses, parents and VIPs. In fact, a romance with a boss might begin. Woo, hoo!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your focus on shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances continues to be strong. Not only are you focused on red-tape details, you feel passionate and intense about these issues. Nothing is casual right now. Everything matters. Travel for pleasure will be a lovely contrast if you can do this (and you want to do this). Both Venus and Mars encourage you to do anything to expand your horizons. You might be attracted to people from other cultures. You can also explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education. Incidentally, while you are focused on financial matters, keep in mind that this is the best year in over a decade to explore real-estate opportunities or improve your home.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

With the Sun still opposite your sign, you need more sleep. This is a given. Nevertheless, your sex drive is amped this month as well. (Handy.) Intimate relationships will be cozy and affectionate. They will also be passionate and intense – great diary fodder if you had time to write about your experiences. Some of you will be involved with disputes about inheritances and shared property. Or these disputes might focus on insurance issues or taxes. Fortunately, this is temporary. Take care of what you can because once these are out of the way, this influence will be gone for at least two years. You can learn more about your closest relationships this month.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your desire to be effective and get better organized and get the most bang for your buck, in terms of your efforts will continue to be strong this week, and indeed, for the next several weeks. But all is not work and no play because you also feel playful, prankish and keen to use your mind for amusing pastimes. You might want to play a joke on someone. Venus will soften your relationships and partnerships this week, which is a good thing because Mars will make you easily annoyed with others. Furthermore, Mars will encourage you to air your grievances about a relationship. (The problem is – who wants to listen?)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a playful, fun-loving time for you and will continue to be so for the next several weeks. By all means, take a vacation if you can. Enjoy the arts, musical performances, movies, the theatre and fun activities with children. These will be sources of pleasure for you. Meanwhile, family discussions are particularly important. In fact, many of you are involved with home repairs. Work will flow easily because Venus helps you get along with coworkers, and even get praise or a raise in your job. Meanwhile, despite your propensity to play and have fun, Mars still wants you to work hard. Fortunately, Mars also helps you delegate work so that many of you can still run away and play. “I’m free!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your focus on home, family and your private life continue to be strong. In fact, many of you are involved than usual with a parent. The placement of Mercury right now gives you a busy pace full of errands, discussions with many people plus increased reading and writing. Short trips are also in the picture. Another reason for this busy pace is that both Venus and Mars want you to play, especially with romantic involvements. (Both planets are associated with physical intimacy and passion.) However, they also encourage play at sports and social occasions. Right now, the way the planets are flowing in your chart says you can have it all!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a busy, fast-paced time for Sagittarius. You have a full agenda filled with short trips, conversations, errands and increased reading and writing. But you like this pace because you like to be on the go. In addition, many of you are entertaining at home more than usual, which might be why many of you are redecorating and doing whatever you can to make your home look and feel more attractive. The downside of course, is the increased activity and chaos that is hard to escape once these so-called improvements begin. (Groan.) Change, even change for the better, is always chaotic. It was ever thus.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Busy Mercury is in your sign making you eager to talk to others and share your POV. It excites you and makes you jump from topic to topic. (“What was I saying?”) Venus and Mars will help you in all your communications with others this week because Venus will sweeten your words, while Mars will make you aggressive, direct and forthright. Strong combination for writers, salespeople, actors and teachers. However, your primary focus is still on money, cash flow and earnings. You like to have financial security, especially for your old age, which is a good thing because you are a long-lived sign. (Earn cash in your spare time –blackmail your friends.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This continues to be a strong time because the Sun is in your sign. (It is in your sign for four weeks once every year.) When this happens, it puts you in the number one position so that you attract favourable situations and important people to you. You shine! Plus you become restored, reenergized and replenished. (What’s not to like?) Fortunately, Venus and Mars bring strong energy to your money sector because Mars increases your cash flow by urging you to work hard to earn money; and admittedly, to spend it as well. Venus will attract money to you, and at the same time, entice you to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Oh yeah.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re full of clever ideas and eager to talk to others. In particular, some of you are planning future goals that are exciting. However, most of what you are involved in is taking place quietly behind the scenes. They are your own personal plans. This week both Venus and Mars are in Pisces, which is a good thing for you. Mars will magnify and build your energy so that you are physically robust, eager to work and engage in the world. It also makes you competitive with others. Fortunately, Venus will soften some of this edge by making you charming and diplomatic. This is a good week to buy wardrobe treasures, especially shoes.

www.georgianicols.com