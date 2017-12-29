SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 31

All Signs: Ta da! The New Year has arrived! (Time flies when you’re unconscious.) Promises? Fears? Hopes? Of course, it’s a mixture because as human beings, we are always filled with hope and fear. Fear is paralyzing. Hope energizes. This week, the planet Mars — that fireball of energy — lines up with lucky, monebybags Jupiter to usher in 2018 on a positive note. Plus this week will give each of us a tip about where our good luck will manifest in 2018 because lucky Jupiter will be somewhere in each of our charts. (Hmmm, I guess if this were a podcast, I could call it my Tape of Good Hope.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This week you will be enriched indirectly through others. Your partner might get a bonus or earn more; or perhaps receive a gift, which indirectly benefits you. Someone you know might let you use something that they own. This is also a good time to approach a bank for a loan or a mortgage. Likewise, if you need to borrow something from anyone – a family member or a friend – they will be receptive to your request. This is because Mars is pushing the energy of lucky Jupiter in one of your Money Houses, specifically the House of Shared Money and Property. However, disputes about shared property, inheritances and insurance issues might also arise because Mars likes to fight! Oops.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Both Mars and Jupiter are sitting opposite your sign before they line up at the end of the week. Of course, whenever Jupiter is opposite your sign, which occurs only once every 12 years, it hugely boosts the well being and good feelings of partnerships and close friendships. In fact, this is such a favorable placement, you will encounter people who will actually help you out in various ways. In one way, by the end of the week, Mars will boost this benefit. However, Mars by itself actually introduces disputes and tension with others, so there will be a mixed bag this week. You will not be open to compromise. You might even have to face an “enemy.” Checkmate!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will find it easy to work hard this week because you are excited and enthused about your new year! You will take pride in how much you work; and you will want credit for what you do. (Not the week to be a team player.) You might also feel frustrated with the efforts of others (they are too slow or too lazy). Fortunately, this is a fleeting influence. The good news is that Mars will also hype the influence of Jupiter as they line up by the end of the week, which means marvellous job opportunities will open for you! Your health will improve! Work-related travel might take place. You will enjoy having a sense of purpose and some structure in your life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a playful, fun-loving week for you! You want to enjoy yourself, which is why you will seek out amusing diversions such as sports events, movies, the theatre, parties and social occasions. Romance will be hot and sizzling! You will put your wants first and your obligations second. Admittedly, Mars can introduce conflict with your kids. If so, patience is your best ally. By the end of the week, with Mars lined up with Jupiter, relationships with kids will improve and your desire for fun, social escapes plus vacations will grow stronger! You will want greater freedom of expression to do your own thing. Yeah!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be patient with family this week because although things look great for relationships with family members this coming year, during this first week, it’s easy to be short tempered with others. (Let’s face it. They’re annoying!) Demonstrate grace under pressure. Keep your Leo cool. (You hate to look like a fool.) In addition to being impatient with family members, increased chaos and activity on the home front will also be challenging. Fortunately, Jupiter will usher in benefits, wealth and real-estate opportunities as well as warm feelings between family members. Look on the bright side because you will improve your home scene this year!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You hit the pavement running this year because this is a year of optimism, activity, short trips and mucho opportunities for travel, especially for short trips plus increased interaction with siblings, relatives and neighbours. Actually, the pace of this week sets the tone for your coming year with one difference. This week you might be at odds with others because you identify strongly with your beliefs. (This creates arguments with others.) But this is a temporary influence. As Mars lines up with Jupiter by the end of the week, look for ways to get advanced training and opportunities to express yourself through writing, teaching, acting, selling and marketing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

“Show me the money!” You have stronger than usual focus on money, earnings and cash flow this week,, which is one of the reasons you are spending more than usual as well. You might have disputes with others about possessions or money. You will also identify strongly with something you own. But the overall influence is one that will lead to a situation this year when you will boost your earnings in 2018 – no question. To be more specific, you will be able to actualize whatever it is you most value in life. It might be money; it might be possessions’ but it might be something else. You will definitely learn more about yourself through dealing with your wealth this year.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re ready for bear because you begin this year super pumped! That’s because fiery Mars is in your sign, and by the end of the week, it lines up with lucky Jupiter. Whoa Nelly! There’s a whole lot a shakin’ going on! Mars makes you aggressive, direct, bold and daring. You won’t hesitate to go after what you want. (Be careful you don’t blow others away.) To counter any build up of tension within you, get lots of physical exercise. Hit the gym! By the end of the week, when Mars and Jupiter line up in your sign, you’ll be stoked! You will feel confident, fortunate and ready for a favourable year. People and resources will be drawn to you. Make the most of this!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Mercury is in your sign right now, which makes you talkative, busy and inquisitive. (“Look! A bright shiny object!”) Your mind will be active, jumping from subject to subject as you juggle ideas. You will put a lot of yourself into whatever you have to say to others. However, this week in particular, you are focused on money – cash flow, earnings, money in and money out. You want to earn as much as you can because many of you want to save your money to travel. Others want to save money for a new business venture. This week you will enjoy buying beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. In addition, keep your eyes open for new ways to make money on the side or to boost your earnings. Ka-ching!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

As this year begins, you’re popular! Others want to be in your presence. People want to contact you. They want to enlist you to join their club or group. Yes, you’re in demand! (Small wonder because you are such a hard worker when you lend your efforts to any organization.) Naturally, this is a great week to formulate your goals and begin to pursue them. Physical activity with others, especially athletics and outdoor sports, will appeal. Relations with a friend might be challenging right now. Don’t let this get you down. After all, the Sun, Venus and Saturn are all in your sign making you the flavor of the month! This is a powerful turning point for you – similar to what last occurred around 1989-90. Bon voyage!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will waste no time gearing up for this year because Mars is at the top of your chart arousing your ambition. You intend to achieve something this year and you’re ready to begin right now! You will start working hard, right off the bat because you want to succeed at something. However, you want to be independent. You want to be your own boss. This eagerness is wise because lucky Jupiter will be at the top of your chart this year for the first time since 2006. And it will return until 2030, which means the year 2018 is your turn to make a name for yourself, especially in the eyes of bosses, parents, VIPs and teachers. You will be admired!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

At the beginning of this year, your thoughts are turning to travel and education. You want to do anything you can that will expand your horizons and your experience of the world. By all means, make travel plans or actually travel if you can this week. You will also defend and embrace your beliefs and ideas more than usual. Some of you will be involved with the law and the courts. Fortunately, the outcome should be favourable because lucky Jupiter is along for the ride. Act on your urge to get further training and education plus travel because these are activities you will want to do all year long. So long and thanks for all the fish!