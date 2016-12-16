SUNSCOPES FOR THE WEEK OF DEC. 18

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: Last year, on December 25 there was a Full Moon and an argumentative, emotional influence. This year on December 25, it is smooth sailing! In fact, there are three magnificent planetary aspects all concerning fair Venus. What can get better than that? Venus starts the day joyfully dancing with lucky Jupiter; then with Uranus (something unpredictable) “Surprise!” And finally, Venus bows to Saturn, which helps everyone keep things orderly, especially in the kitchen. (“Save the bows!”) Admittedly, there is a Moon Alert that day. Beware of running out of something; plus guests might arrive late. Call your newspaper to learn when my Annual Forecast for 2017 comes out. My warmest wishes for a Happy Holiday to all my wonderful readers!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next four weeks, you will be more high viz. than usual. People will notice you, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. In addition, you will be popular with others, especially creative, talented friends. In fact, one of them might do something that surprises you. In terms of preparation for your future, including educational plans and possible travel plans – some changes will take place, but they will be orderly and you will welcome them. The thing to remember is that you have clout and influence with important people at this time. Why not use it to the best of your advantage? It would be a waste not to help yourself in some way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your desire to travel and expand your world is very strong now and will stay that way for the next four weeks. Basically, you want more adventure in your life. You want to learn more; you want to meet fascinating people; and you want to discover more about the world around you. You also want the pleasure of the comforts and excitement of travel. Some of you will use this same influence to get further education and explore new ideas. Others will reorganize their approach with publishing, the media, medicine and the law. In the bigger picture, you will make changes regarding shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt; and these changes will be relatively easy for you! Thank goodness!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

For various reasons according to the details of your personal life, you are more interested in inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and such. You might want to rehash previous ideas to get them back in place again. A new arrangement with a partner or close friend might take place now; and if so, it will be orderly and something that flows easily even though it does imply change. Meanwhile, travel for pleasure is promising! In fact, some of you might fall in love with someone from another culture or someone who is “different.” In the next month, your ambition will be very strong. Oh yeah. You will grab the baton and run!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s important that you acknowledge to yourself that you need more rest and sleep in the next four weeks – because you do. Many of you will be more involved with ex-partners and old friends you haven’t seen for a while. The good news is that others are supportive to you now. You will receive gifts, goodies, favors and money from others. You’re working hard at this point, and there will be changes to your job and the way you work, but you won’t mind these changes. In fact, you will welcome them because they will free you in some way or liberate you. Meanwhile, many of you want to travel in the next month. By all means, do so if you can swing this because you want to broaden your horizons!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

In the next month, you will be busier than usual because you are working hard. You are setting high standards for yourself. You want to run things as smoothly as possible because you want to be efficient and productive so that you can accomplish a lot. Relations with partners and close friends are warm and cozy now. What is interesting is that relations with kids are undergoing changes that are welcomed. Likewise, any creative project that you have on the go might also morph into something different that pleases you. This is also a passionate time for you, especially romantically speaking. However, for some of you, this same planetary influence will introduce disputes about shared property. Oh well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are ready to party and have fun in the next four weeks! Put on your dancing shoes and accept all invitations. If possible, get away on a vacation because this will suit you perfectly. You will also love to be involved in sports events, playful activities with children, the theatre and the arts. Even your relations with coworkers are warm and wonderful. Meanwhile, big changes that are taking place at home or within your family are, for some reason, changes you can handle. It’s all working out just fine. Your big challenge is dealing with close friends and partners because while Mars is opposite your sign, you are easily annoyed. (But hey, these people are annoying!)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your focus will be on home, family and your private life in the next four weeks. In part, this is because relatives from the past are in the picture. Nevertheless, social occasions, your relationship to kids, parties, the arts and sports events are all sources of fun and pleasure. Romance is also beautifully favored. Many of you are gearing up for a residential move or a job change and what surprises you most is how easy it seems to be. Who knew? Something that worried you is turning out to be a change in an orderly way. In part, this is because you have lots of energy to work and make things happen. Bravo!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Life is busy in the next four weeks as the pace of your days accelerates! This is because you have a busy schedule full of short trips, appointments, errands, conversations with others plus increased reading, writing and studying. Yes, lots on your plate! Fortunately, family members are supportive. In fact, you will enjoy entertaining at home. You will also enjoy redecorating where you live. Financially speaking, you are bringing about change in your life but in a controlled way – and this is wise. The result will be that you feel younger and freer. Go figure. Midst all this – you’ve got lots of energy to party.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Money and possessions are on your mind. They will stay on your mind for the next four weeks. This is because some of you are swinging some big deals. For others, it’s because you are spending more money. Some of you are also investigating moneymaking ideas that you considered once before. Who knows? This time they might fly. Big changes are taking place in your life and you know this but you don’t mind it because these are changes that are taking place in an orderly fashion. Not frantic. Meanwhile, you are so charming that relations with everyone are a sheer pleasure. However, what’s going on at home? Things seem to be chaotic and a bit too active. Yowsers!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a powerful time for you because the Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks giving you a chance to recharge your energy for the rest of the year. Welcome this chance to rejuvenate yourself. The Sun will also attract favorable situations and important people to you. Your money scene looks good. You can earn money and you can also spend money on beautiful things. You have lots of drive and energy in your communications with others and in your daily life. Some subtle changes taking place privately, especially regarding downsizing and letting go of things, are working out so smoothly, even you are surprised.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

At this time of year, you are best served by taking private time – just for yourself – and giving serious thought to what you want your new year to be all about. You know that if you set goals, especially goals with deadlines, that you will more likely achieve your objectives. Why not do this? Dare yourself to jot down a few hopes and dreams with projected deadlines. What have you got to lose? Meanwhile, this is a great time for you to buy wardrobe items. Some of you have undergone changes with friends and groups to which you belong and these changes have been good. In fact, overdue. The next few weeks are also a great time for research, something your scientific mind will welcome.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Get ready for a popular month ahead! Everyone wants to see your face. Not only are you out there flying your colours, friends from the past are also back on the scene. Busy you! (Indeed! Secret love affairs are taking place for some of you.) Fortunately, fiery Mars is in your sign for the next month boosting your energy and giving you all the pizzazz you need to schmooze with everyone. Meanwhile, your goals in life, your life direction and even your status and reputation are undergoing a change. You might be aware of it; you might not be. This change is taking place in an easy way that is not disruptive. What a relief.

