SUNscopes for the week of April 23

All Signs: Since last Wed., the Sun has been in Taurus. And this Wed., the New Moon will be in Taurus. Lots of Taurus energy going on! Meanwhile, Mercury is still retrograde but because it dances with steady Saturn at the beginning of the week, the goofy insanity that Mercury retrograde triggers will be somewhat stabilized. Fair Venus is in Pisces and Mars is now in Gemini. This is NOT a good time to buy Mercury-related items like cars, trucks, bikes, cell phones, printers and computers. Nevertheless, this week, everyone will want to travel and communicate. They will be curious and eager to share their observations. When things are beyond our comprehension, we have a tendency to think they are just myths. Be open to what others say and what you observe. A rose by any other name would still be overpriced and probably have no fragrance.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You begin this week in a sensible frame of mind. In fact, Monday is a great day for serious discussions with others, especially older or more powerful people. It’s a good day to make plans for the future and solidify some goals. Quite likely, you will resurrect ideas that you considered in the past and now are ready to trot them out again with a new spin. It’s a strong week for any kind of negotiations because you will be direct and forthright in all your communications. Meanwhile, take a moment on Wednesday to think about what you really value and how you want to earn your money in the future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Well, it is all about you! Not only is the Sun in your sign for the next three weeks; this Wed., the only New Moon in your sign all year will occur. This means this week is the perfect time to make new resolutions and goals for your future. Give this serious thought. Define goals with deadlines. (Deadlines are the litmus test to keep you on track.) You will be more aggressive about earning money in the next few weeks. And ironically, (although I guess it makes sense), you will be more aggressive about spending it as well. Ka-ching! Remember: You are the financial wizard of the zodiac.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will blow hot and cold this week because there are contradictory influences for your sign. The placement of the Sun will coax you to pull away from the busyness of everything around you. You will prefer to lie low, with a nice drink in your hand. You might want to work alone or behind the scenes. However, in contradiction, fiery Mars in your sign urges you to jump into new situations. Be proactive! Have the first word! Stick up for yourself and others! This is why you will vacillate between leading the parade and hiding behind the drummer. Seek advice from someone older about your future goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a popular week for you! And on Wed. the New Moon is the best day all year for you to think about the friendships that you have. What kind of friends you have? What kind of friends do you want in your life? For that matter, what kind of friend are you to others? Never underestimate the power your friends have over your life, especially your future because your friends influence your mind – and your mind makes the decisions that create your future. This week, you might rethink something and decide to go in direction that you once considered before. Travel for pleasure certainly appeals, especially if someone else pays! Yay!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Because the Sun is still at high noon in your chart, you will continue to be high viz. this week. People notice you, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Not to worry because you look fabulous in their eyes. Knowing that you have this advantage, make your pitch to your boss. Midweek the New Moon is also at the top of your chart, which means this is an excellent time to think about where you want to be in the next three years. Romance is sweet and affectionate. This is also an excellent time to receive gifts, favours and goodies from others. Competition with a friend or a group will be lively! Oh yeah.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Both the Sun and the New Moon on Wed. make this the perfect week to travel or make travel plans. It’s also a good time to plan for future training and education. Some will make plans in publishing, the media, medicine and the law because you want to expand your world and experience more out of life. With this in mind, you might go back to old sources of financial help from others or financial institutions. With Mars at the top of your chart, your ambition is aroused for the next few weeks. Use this in your favour! Meanwhile, relations with partners and close friends are warm and cozy. Sweet.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a passionate, intense time for your sign. And yes, this passion will translate to the bedroom as well as to every aspect of your life. Woo woo! This week you will think about your values; and especially how your values differ from the values of others. You might also come up with a better approach to reducing debt, saving money and dealing with shared property. Meanwhile, at the beginning of the week, a serious discussion with a partner or close friend will be practical and productive. Relationships with work colleagues are cozy. If you can travel – you will because you want to get outta Dodge. “Fun and freedom!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your focus on partnerships and close friendships is very strong this week. In fact, with the New Moon opposite your sign (this is the only time all year this happens), it’s the perfect time to ask yourself what you want in a partnership or close friendship? How can you improve an existing relationship? Your sex drive is strong now and will be for the next several weeks, (which is saying a lot for such a passionate sign like you). Nevertheless, you start this week off with a strong work ethic because you want practical results. In fact, this week it is very much a “work hard/ party hard” combo for you. Disputes about inheritances and shared property continue; and you won’t back down. The way you see it – you’re here today and here tomorrow!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although you are entertaining at home and probably redecorating and fixing up your digs, your primary focus this week is on work because you want to accomplish a lot. Personally, you want to feel that you are getting better organized. You will want to feel healthier through an exercise regime and better eating. But you also want to feel that you’re using your time well. Because if you use your time well at work – you have more time to play! And travel! Your challenge this week is that fiery Mars is opposite your sign, which can make you easily annoyed with others. Admittedly, they are annoying. Nevertheless, you have to make nice with these people. We both know this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Lucky Capricorns are on vacation because you’re ready to play and have fun! This is a top priority for you this week. In fact, the New Moon on Wed. is the best time all year to think about how well you balance play and work in your life. Balance is the key. All work and no play makes Jack’s wife a widow. And all play and no work makes Jack broke. You need a happy balance between finding fulfilment and a sense of accomplishment in what you do; and at the same time, enjoying relaxing diversions and the pleasures of life. An important family discussion at the beginning of the week will be productive. This is a pleasant week because you’re pleased with your daily world.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This week it’s all about home and your private world. In fact, the New Moon on Wed. is the best day all year to think about how you can improve your family relationships and even improve your home. The whole enchilada! Monday is an excellent day for serious discussions, especially how to deal with some past issues. Playful times with children will appeal this week. In fact, you will seek out sports and fun-loving diversions, despite your focus on your domestic world. Romance is promising and sexy. This could be one of the reasons you are spending money on treasures and trinkets for yourself and loved ones. “For me?” “Of course, my little Chickadee.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your fast pace continues as you juggle short trips, errands, discussions with everyone plus increased reading, writing and studying. It’s a busy time – just accept this. No moss growing on you! At the beginning of the week, you will have practical, financial ideas or ways to tackle how to boost your earnings. Quite likely, this involves a prior idea or going back to someone with the same old pitch. Your home life is hectic and chaotic right now due to renovations, visiting guests or residential moves. Just cope as best you can and be patient with family members and loved ones. Meanwhile, Venus in your sign gives you diplomacy and charm! Yes, everyone loves you.

