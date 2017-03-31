SUNscopes for the week of April 2

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: Saturn is a strong clue to what is going on in our lives. It has domain over our physical structures and our support systems. This week Saturn will go retrograde until Aug. 25. Five months. Hey, this gives everyone an opportunity to reassess things! We can take a second look at our commitments, duties and responsibilities. Saturn retrograde is not a breather to relax. Instead it is a time to readjust, reassess and reorganize. It’s a bit like stopping to tighten your skates, check your tires or scan your side mirrors. In fact, this is the perfect time to hum a few bars from, “Happiness is Seeing Lubbock Texas in My Rear View Mirror.” All together now.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The next five months are perfect to rethink travel plans. It’s okay to travel for pleasure. It’s always an educational experience that enhances your life. Just make sure that what you do in the next five months supports your bigger plan. You are approaching a career peak in the next year or two. That means this is the time to get performance ready. What further training, education or travel can give you a better advantage in 2018-19? Some of you will also give serious thought to religion and politics because your belief systems are being tested. Meanwhile, this week is a good time to think of new ways to earn money.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac because you’re smart with money. In the next five months, you will reassess the arrangements you have with others about shared property, taxes, debt, insurance and inheritances. Take a second look. You have to acknowledge other people’s values that might not agree with yours. You might also re-examine the duties and responsibilities you have to others. Meanwhile, this week is the perfect time to exercise or do anything to improve your body because your results and benefits will be magnified. Trust me. An exercise regime this week might be equal to that of three other weeks in total. Do some razzle-dazzle!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The next five months will give you a chance to think about partnerships and close friendships. No question that they have been challenging in the last year. Perhaps downright demoralizing. Note: By next year, this challenge will diminish. Think about the limitations you have put upon yourself. Ask yourself if you think it’s worth it. In most cases, I think it is. Define what you think the expectations in terms of these relationships are. Are you fulfilling your side of the bargain? It’s easy to chafe at slights and not see how you might disappoint others. This week something going on behind the scenes will give you great strength and empower you. (More than changing your clothes in a phone booth.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In the next five months, Saturn will help you reassess your job and matters related to your work so that you strengthen your position. You will see how to create better systems at your job or within your own work routine. This might even apply to your health. You will see ways to improve your health, especially with your bone structure, teeth and skin. Some will come up with a better system for dealing with pets. You will rethink these areas and come up with an approach that makes your life easier. This week, you will attract someone powerful to you, perhaps in a group. This person might help you change your goals. “Forget the pony. Get a car!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re in for an interesting five months ahead because you will revise how you deal with your kids. You will see ways to improve what already exists. Likewise, you can take a more serious approach to a creative project. Give yourself some deadlines, outlines and parameters so you know how to move forward with your creative ideas. You can be extremely productive by September! This is a good week to think of this, because right now your ambition is strong. Ironically, you are thinking of fine-tuning your life direction. You don’t want to waste time. You want to be the best that you can be. Or a reasonable facsimile. (Start by lying about your age.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The Saturn retrograde will encourage you to reassess your home, family and private life. What existing repairs need to be done? You want to strengthen your home so that it is reliable in a safe, functional way. Likewise, how are your family relationships? It’s easy to take family for granted until suddenly, one of them is gone. Value and appreciate your family because family is gold. And what about your own personal life? Are you happy with how you use your time? Time is the stuff life is made of. (It can improve with a Pina Colada.) This week you see better ways to deal with publishing, the media, medicine, the law or travel.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Many of you are caught up in the flux of changing jobs, changing residences or both. These changes will improve your life if you put the right spin on them. Saturn wants us to be responsible with how we handle things, especially change. For example, change might give you more free time. If so, what are you going to do with this free time? What a gift! Theophrastus said “Time is the most valuable thing that a man can spend.” (Women are better shoppers.) Perhaps how you handle your time on a daily basis is something that you can rethink and study in the next several months?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In the next five months, you will give serious thought to how you earn your money. Basically, you have to earn enough to keep your scene happening. But also, you want to earn money in a way that makes you feel happy. You want to be fulfilled in what you do and you want to find joy in doing it. Joy in your job is tricky because it’s easy to focus just on the job, as opposed to your attitude. In truth, your attitude could give you joy in doing practically anything. (Yeah, that’s a stretch and we’re not enlightened.) How should you best earn your living? And how should you best spend your money? This week, Mars is still opposite your sign creating tension with others. Chill out. Be kind to the little people.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Saturn has been in your sign since 2015. The last time it was there was 1986-88. For the next five months, it will be retrograde, which is perfect because this gives you a chance to reassess your commitments — your commitment to yourself, to partners and friends, your professional commitments and your commitment to your health. It’s time to put on your big girl pants! Maybe you will renegotiate certain obligations or reassess a situation? This means you have a great opportunity to fine-tune things in your favour. Meanwhile, this week you can introduce reforms and improvements to your job and also to your health. (And you’re right – a meal without wine is called breakfast.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This Saturn retrograde will give you a chance to do some serious thinking about all the things you have let go of in the past two years. Now you can reassess this process. Take a look at where you are now and think back to where you were in 2014. Did you get rid of people, places and possessions that are really no longer relevant in your life? If not, why are you stalling? This is the kind of thing you can ruminate about in the next few months. If you’ve been reluctant to get with the program – it’s time to face the music. Meanwhile, this can be a very creative week for you; and a powerful week if you are in sports.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This Saturn return makes you assess how you juggle the demands of others and fit them into your life along with your own wants and needs. Sheesh! You don’t want to be selfish; but you don’t want to be a doormat. Naturally, you have to fulfil your responsibilities to others because that’s what living in the real world involves. Nevertheless, you can’t sell your soul. The trick is knowing when and how to stand up for yourself. Saturn is a stern taskmaster. If you veer too much from the middle path, you will feel frustration. This week you might want to improve things at home. Let’s hope others agree. (“Awright, awright! I confess. The body’s in my trunk.”)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your question now is what is your life direction? You have struggled to get where you are. Right now, you have the option of choice. It’s important to know that now is the time for you to reassess your talents, your opportunities, desires and hopes so that you will know by September what it is you really want to do. More than ever before, you can see what is working in your life and what is not. You can’t ignore this information. But also, more than ever before – you actually have a choice! You can define some goals and choose to go after them or you can sit back and let life happen to you. What’s it going to be?

www.georgianicols.com