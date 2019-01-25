SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 27

All Signs: Mercury will go retrograde in March, which means now is the time to buy cars, trucks, bikes, computers, printers and cell phones. (But observe the Moon Alert in my daily horoscope on your day of purchase.) This week, the big action is Mars is square Pluto. This aspect comes to a mathematical peak on Friday, Feb. 1; however, this energy will be “building” all week. When Mars is square Pluto, we can either creatively transform the world around us, or we end up in fierce power struggles with others. Yikes! (Isn’t it frustrating when a couple is arguing in public but you missed the beginning and you don’t know who to root for?)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are a feisty, impulsive sign who never backs down from a fight and always rises to a challenge. This week your ruler Mars is in your sign making you even more feisty, more challenging, more energetic and more ready to defend your ideas! Although you’re enjoying a warm popularity with others, especially younger people, you might go head-to-head with a parent, boss, supervisor, teacher or the police. My advice is to use this high energy to get work done! Do not wake the sleeping dragon. Be nice. Look for a win/win solution so that others will help you achieve your aims. You’re not a teabag. Stay out of hot water.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

With the Sun and Mercury at the top of your chart, people in authority admire you now. (You look good to them even if you don’t do anything special.) Furthermore, the placement of Venus and Jupiter guarantees others will help you financially and in practical terms. (Good time to try for a bank loan or mortgage.) But there’s always a catch, isn’t there? Fiery Mars is hiding in your chart at odds with Pluto, which means you are doing a slow boil about something. You’re not happy but you cannot speak up because if you do, you will look petty or misguided. If you have to hide somewhere – grab a stash of delicious pastries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With Venus and Jupiter opposite your sign, you find it easy to get along with others. Everyone loves you! Furthermore, both the Sun and Mercury will ignite your passion to explore more of the world and learn new ideas. Opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law look promising! However, the Mars/Pluto challenge that I mention in All Signs above will likely cause problems with a friend. Or perhaps it will create a feud or a standoff with a member of a group or the entire group? Do not act ruthlessly or underhandedly because then you will lose. Maybe it’s time to fold your tent like the Arabs and silently steal away.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have the choice of exploring options as to how your career will unfold — or being at odds with an authority figure in your life. You won’t “do nothing” because Mars is at the top of your chart arousing your ambition. You will act. So the real question is will your actions cause problems for you in the future or will they help you? Obviously, you don’t want to shoot yourself in the foot. You want to promote what is good for you. But this depends on how badly you want something. When Pluto is in the picture, it’s hard to force anything because the result is generally loss and defeat. Be smart. If there’s one sign who can be patient – it’s you. Just wait.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re charged up about travel plans and ideas related to higher education, publishing, the media, medicine and the law. These issues matter to you. Ultimately, what you do might improve your health or your job or both. However, if you are ruthless and obsessed about something, you will harm your health, your job or both. You don’t want that. Therefore, steer clear of controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues, which are hot buttons for many. Don’t even go there. And do not think you can sway others to see your point of view. Not this week. Instead, think of ways to improve your health – and your job.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Disputes about shared property, inheritances, insurance disputes and anything you own jointly with someone else (including debt) will come to a head this week. This means you have to know clearly what it is you want. And likewise, you have to know what you’re prepared to give up and where you’re prepared to compromise. Know your boundaries and your bottom line. You can’t have everything and if you try for it, you might lose everything. Therefore, take a step back and suss out the situation. Figure out what is absolutely necessary for you and be prepared to meet others half way. A bird in the hand and all that…..

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

By nature, you are the peacekeeper. You don’t like to rock the boat. You want everyone to be happy. Nevertheless, many lawyers have Libra in their charts, which means you can debate and argue! Right now fiery Mars is opposite your sign, which makes you impatient with others. This week as Mars starts to square Pluto, relations with partners and close friends will be tested. You might have to confront someone. Be careful because people will be ruthless this week! You might be shocked and hurt. Knowing this, you will be wise to keep your irritating observations to yourself. Don’t go looking for trouble because it’s out there looking for you!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are a force to contend with this week because the two planets that are creating problems are both related to your sign. Before your ruler Pluto was discovered in 1930, Mars was your ancient ruler. This week Mars and Pluto are approaching a 90° angle with each other, which is challenging for everyone. Avoid dangerous neighbourhoods and violent people. Although you have ideas about how to make improvements at work, you might have to keep quiet about them. Even if you do something with the best of intentions, you might arouse opposition to you. Keep dark chocolate on hand all week. This is survival mode!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Parents should avoid conflict with their kids this week – definitely. Even if you think you are right (and you probably are) this is not the week to make a firm stand. If you do, there will be loss and you might have regrets. This same “all or nothing” attitude applies to romance. Things are not as black-and-white as you seem to see them. Do not be hasty. Life is always full of nuances that are easy to miss. Likewise, be careful with financial speculation. Even though you are striving to get ahead, forces against you might overpower your wishes and objectives. Wise people will sit back and watch this week. They will not run blindly into the fray, determined to win. Oh no. Be smart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Family is gold and you are a sign that knows this. You value tradition and the security that family offers now and in the future. Therefore, why rock the boat? Even though you have strong ideas about how to make improvements at home or within your family, don’t be pushy! The more you push, the more others will push against you. This is not how to get something done. Because Pluto is in the picture this week, pushing harder doesn’t work! In fact, obstinate aggression will blow up in your face. Instead, remember what your objectives are. Pull back this week. Walk away from the conflict. This doesn’t mean you’re giving up – but you have to know when to hold and when to fold.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You can be stubborn and wilful when provoked. This week you might be provoked. The reason for this is that you want something badly and you want to get it and you intend to get it. Of course, that’s all well and good. Timing is everything; and in this particular week, if you get on your high horse and demand your terms – you will lose. You don’t want that. Postpone as much as you can in terms of important discussions with siblings, neighbours and relatives. Ideally, you want a time when everyone is amenable and willing to listen to what you have to offer and also to what you want. All good things come to those who wait. And hey, the Sun and Mercury are in your sign! Relax.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It is true that the relationship of Mars and Pluto this week ((which finally comes to a peak on Friday) encourages arguments, confrontations and even violent crime. This challenging influence will impact your Money House, which means you might be at odds with someone about your salary, your earnings, your assets or something to do with your money or something you own. Your best option is to be low-key. Of course, you have to protect what is yours, but do not try to go after more money, especially in an aggressive, ruthless way because you will lose. Instead, simply protect what you have. Do not be aggressive; but do not back down. This is the ultimato! (That’s the choice of eating your vegetables or going to bed without supper.)

