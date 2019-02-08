SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 10

All Signs: On Tuesday, fiery Mars lines up with unpredictable Uranus, which means the beginning of this week is definitely accident-prone for everyone. Accidents generally occur because we’re distracted by anger or fatigue. Therefore, if you are mindful and alert, you can avoid accidents. Meanwhile, Mercury is in Pisces and Mars has moved into Taurus to stay until April. Read on to discover what these changes mean for your sign. Wow, how many planetary changes does this add up to? Not sure. Well, there are three kinds of people in the world — those who can count and those you can’t.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful at the beginning of this week. Keep your eyes open and drive defensively because a strong accident-prone influence is taking place in Aries! It will make you impulsive and slapdash. You might speak without thinking. Knowing this ahead of time, you can guard your actions and words because forewarned is forearmed. Secrets might be revealed in the next few weeks. In the next six weeks, you will work hard to boost your earnings because at the same time, you’re hemorrhaging cash! In part this is because Mars will trick you into thinking that what you own and your finances are an indication of your true worth. It ain’t so.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Mars moves into Taurus this week, which is excellent news for you because Mars is a blast of energy that you can use to your advantage. In addition, it will usher in a time of great activity! You will work hard to further your own interests and assert yourself when dealing with others. You will be more of a fighter for your own rights than usual and even a fighter for the rights of others, as well. Obviously, your personal energy level will be high, which means you will accomplish a lot and especially do a lot of work. Yes, it’s a positive time in your life! This blessing comes only once every two years – make the most of it!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury is at the top of your chart until the middle of April. Why so long? (Mercury is generally in one sign 2-3 weeks). The reason is it go retrograde in March! Yikes! However, for this month, it means this is a great time for you to make plans about your professional life and your public reputation. This is also a good time to start a new study or training project that will help you in your career. It’s a favourable time to talk to bosses, employers, superiors, parents and VIPs. You will notice communications on the job will be about more important issues. (Continue to grab every chance to travel.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Two different areas of your life get a heightened focus because of Mercury and Mars. Mercury will sit in your Ninth House until the middle of April, which is a great help if you need to study anything new. It will also help you finish writing projects and legal paperwork. It will encourage you to travel because you will be eager to have new experiences and do something different! Meanwhile, Mars will encourage you to define your goals and start to actively pursue them. Mars will push you to be more involved with groups, especially in athletics or physical activities. You might also be in competition with someone. Busy you!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Oh boy! Fiery Mars is at the top of your chart until April. This influence will arouse your ambition like never before because the top of your chart is your highest ego expression. You will be ambitious because you will identify with what you’re doing. This is why you will work so hard! It would be ideal if you had independent control because of this strong identification with what you do. Hey, you want to be the boss! Take note – conflict with coworkers and bosses is likely during this window of time. (Ya think?) Meanwhile, Mercury will encourage you to study wills, inheritances and red-tape issues related to banking, taxes, debt and shared property.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re working hard because you want to be efficient in how you run your life. However, this week Mercury and Mars are both in different parts of your chart ushering in two new influences: Mercury will be sit opposite you until the middle of April, which encourages lots of communication with friends and partners. This will be a good window of time to clarify and explain important issues. Expect lots of intellectual stimulation! Meanwhile, Mars will pump your intellectual energy and make you want to study and learn more. It will also make you want to travel and get out of town. Beware of being so opinionated that you almost browbeat others to agree with you. Lighten up! You don’t have to save the world before bedtime.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a fun-loving time because you are enjoying flirtations, social outings, vacations and playful activities with children. This week however, two new influences will come into play. Mercury will help you do be much more attentive to detail in your work. You will want everything to be as perfect as possible. It’s a great time to plan carefully with purpose. You will also get along with coworkers very well in the next six weeks. (But don’t criticize them.) Meanwhile, fiery Mars will arouse your sex drive! Woot! But it might also create conflict about shared property and how you manage anything that is jointly owned. (The old mine and thine whine.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your focus on home and family continues; however, prepare yourself because fiery Mars is now opposite your sign until April, which will make you easily irritated with others. Grrrr. Admittedly, it will be easier to put your cards on the table, which is a good thing. But you will have to be more patient in your daily interactions with close friends and partners. Nicely offsetting this is the fact that Mercury will be in one of the most fun-loving playful parts of your chart until mid April. This will encourage you to use your mind for playful amusement! Enjoy reading, writing and playing games that require mental agility. Have fun!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your busy, fast pace continues with short trips, conversations and increased reading and writing. However, from now until April, both Mercury and Mars will activate two different parts of your chart: by contrast to your social pace, Mercury will encourage you to intellectually withdraw somewhat. You will enjoy being at home, examining your personal life and evaluating your needs. Family conversations will be important. You might also tackle home repairs during this time. Meanwhile, Mars will give you lots of energy to work hard to get things done! One tiny glitch might be that you have to work on behalf of others and place their needs above your own. Your best solution is to work for yourself, if you can. “C’est moi!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Money issues continue to be a focus. However, from now until April, Mercury will make you intellectually alive! Expect to meet new people and travel to see new places! Conversations with others will sizzle! The tempo of events will be fast as you talk to everyone and negotiate business deals. It’s important to stay flexible because things will be constantly changing. During this same time, fiery Mars will be in the most playful part of your chart! It will make you independent fun-loving and eager to express yourself in any way that you want. Romance, love affairs, vacations, the arts and sports events will all be top choices for you. And lest be forget – sex will be hot! (Is it any other way?)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are still energized with the Sun in your sign. Fortunately you also have the power to attract people and favourable situations to you. However, this week ushers in two major changes because both Mercury and Mars will highlight two different parts of your chart. Mercury will cause your attention to turn to money matters between now and mid April. You will be more concerned with business and commercial affairs. You might be negotiating a salary or some kind of financial matter. You’re doing a lot of financial planning as well. Meanwhile, fiery Mars is sitting at the bottom of your chart until April stirring up things at home. On the upside, you might make renovations, repairs and big improvements! The downside is that domestic strife and conflict are likely. Oops. Be patient.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Mercury will be in your sign from now until April giving you increased opportunities to express your point of view to others. You will put a lot of yourself into whatever you have to say, which makes you convincing! Admittedly, your mind might jump from issue to issue very rapidly as Mercury stir things up. However, Mercury will also help you to examine yourself with greater objectivity. (“Does this room make me look fat?”) Mercury will give you a strong urge to get out and travel, especially short trips. Because Mars will be in your Third House of communications until April – this combined with the placement of Mercury, will make you a formidable communicator! You will be talkative and persuasive! Holy Thesaurus! Use this to your advantage!

