SUNscopes for the 10-30 week

All Signs: Heads up! Mercury goes retrograde in December, which means if you want to initiate a new project or open a business – do it before Dec. 12. Meanwhile, the Sun and Mercury are in Scorpio, which is appropriate for Halloween because Scorpio deals with blood and guts plus spiders, reptiles, spooky stuff and anything “hidden.” In fact, on Halloween day, both the Sun and the Moon are in Scorpio. Meanwhile, Venus and Saturn are in Sagittarius, Mars is in Capricorn and Jupiter is in Libra. Ah yes, Halloween masks can be fun and sometimes frightening; but they’re not half as scary as the masks that drop out of the ceiling when you’re on a plane. Now thaaat’s scary!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have an intense focus on shared property, taxes, debt, insurance issues and inheritances. None of this is casual. Fortunately, relations with partners and close friends couldn’t be better. Plus you might get a surprise opportunity to travel later this week. (Keep a bag packed by the door.) Of course, you will get your way now because your ruler Mars is at the top of your chart arousing your ambition. “I am the champion!” This is not a common occurrence. (It doesn’t even happen once a year.) You can sweet-talk your way into or out of any financial deal. Grab every opportunity for training and education or a chance to be on TV.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The Sun is still opposite your sign, which means you need more sleep. (Admit it – you’re bagged.) However, this placement of the Sun also means you can communicate in an important way with partners and close friends. In fact, whether you like it or not, you will actually see your style of relating to others. Yes – the truth! (Can you take it?) Fortunately, others are good to you this week. Look for gifts, goodies, favours or some kind of special advantage that will come to you from another person because you will benefit – out of the blue – from the wealth and resources of others. Travel plans look exciting!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re doing everything to make your world ticketyboo at home and at work. You’re taking a hands-on approach to your job; and the extra effort that you make to get better organized will benefit yourself and others. Plus you will look good! Relations with partners and close friends are smooth. In fact, something unexpected and engaging will intrigue you later this week. You might meet someone unusual or a close friend might introduce you to a real character. Basically, life is promising and your sex drive is strong! In disputes about shared property – no one has a chance. You’ll win hands down.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are still in a playful mood! Social outings, pranks, fun activities with children, the arts and sports and good times are tops on your menu. Some of you are on vacation – laughing it up. (Perfect choice.) Meanwhile, things at work are going well. In fact, this week, some special little boon will come your way – something unexpected. It might be praise; it might be a raise; it might be better equipment. It might even be an improvement to your work surroundings. Whatever happens, it will please you and it will be sudden and unexpected. Admittedly, you have to be patient with partners and close friends who might be insufferable. (“Stick a fork in me, Lord – I’m done!”)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re busy in three areas this week: You have a strong focus on your private life now – home, family and house repairs. Nevertheless, it’s also party city, which is hardly surprising because you don’t let too much time go by without having a good time. And despite your good times and focus on home and family, you are also busting your buns to work hard in your job. But then, when life calls for it, you can always summon up an extra surge of strength. It’s something Leos do. Especially on stage or when you have to really deliver. A surprise outing, flirtation, sports event or a moment with your kids will delight you this week. Bonus!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Busy you! Your job, your home life and your social world all make demands on your time creating a schedule that is jam-packed. Plus you’re taking trips, reading and writing more than usual and talking to everyone. Yup, you’re “Putting on the Ritz!” (Clarinet riff here.) Mars makes you want to party, enjoy sports events, fun times with children and social occasions. Venus makes you want to entertain at home and redecorate your digs. And the Sun and Mercury encourage you to talk to everyone to elicit information from them as well as enlighten them. Yes – you have it all! And let us not forget that Jupiter is starting to attract more earnings and wealth your way!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

“Show me the money!” You’re a social sign and a people pleaser. But what many do not know about you is that you are extremely private about your finances. In fact, you’re so private, you don’t like the fact that you’re private about your money to even be mentioned. (Oops.) Nevertheless, this week, you’re thinking about money, cash flow and earnings. Increased chaos and activity on the home front is a strain right now because you like your surroundings to be harmonious and peaceful. It’s a good thing you are social and fun-loving because this week something unexpected will rev your engines. Perhaps you will meet someone new? Something unusual will impact your daily routine for sure.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are full of energy with both the Sun and Mercury in your sign. Not only are you pumped, you’re eager to talk to everyone. Mars will give all your communications extra juice and energy. Actually, you might be too much for a few and blow some people away. But you will be convincing if you want to be. Those of you who teach, act, write and sell will be memorable. Oh yeah. Keep your eyes peeled for an unexpected opportunity to boost your income or make a little money. For some, it might even be a new job or something part-time on the side. (“Do you want fries with that?”) Surprise gifts and goodies from others will make your day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Work hard for your money this week. Make plans about what you would like to do with your money if you have the chance. And make plans for what you would like to happen in your life – personally, socially, professionally and financially because in the hope that wishing makes it so, it might materialize this week when something pleasant but unexpected occurs. Meanwhile, you are playing things low key by lurking behind the scenes, as it were. (You can only take so much popularity.) This is still a great time to buy wardrobe items for yourself; and indeed, this could be the perk that comes your way this week! We shall see.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your popularity continues as everyone wants you to be on their team or sit at the table. Younger people especially are attracted to you. Well, frankly, with lucky Jupiter at the top of your chart this year, everyone is impressed with you! And yes, this could be why some of you are having a secret romance. Be physically active in outdoor sports and gymnastics if you can because with Mars in your sign, you have energy to burn. The upside is you will be confident and proactive; the downside is that too much energy might build up within you and leak out in little moments of irritation with others. Not good. Remain confident that this is your year to impress bosses, parents and VIPs. This good fortune will not return again until 2028.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The Sun is still in high in your chart casting a flattering light on you, which is why people are so impressed with you at this time. Obviously, this means that it’s the perfect time for you to make your pitch or go after what you want because if you push your agenda, those in power will endorse what you want. Relations with friends and groups are warm and supportive. Something unexpected with a friend or a member of a group will occur this week. Be on the lookout for this. It could be that someone you know surprises you. Or perhaps you will meet someone who is a real character? Could be anything. But it will be the kind of thing you like.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are restless for a change of scenery, which is why this is the perfect time to blow town if you can. Travel, seek adventure, meet people from different cultures and other lands, learn something new, sign up for a course – in other words, do something that will broaden your horizons. You will particularly like consciousness-expanding workshops. Your ability to deal with groups is strong now because fiery Mars boosts your energy in this direction. Be careful you don’t come on too strong and create a sense of competition with someone. This is unlikely because fair Venus is at the top of your chart smoothing your relations with power types making you look good to everyone. That’s nice.

