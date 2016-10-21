Sunscopes for 10-23-16

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: Last week was wild, hairy and full of unexpected events. This week is much easier. Nevertheless, on Friday/Saturday, Mars is at odds with Uranus. Mars takes two years to travel through all 12 signs. Uranus takes 84 years. This week these two planets are at 90°. “On guard!” This creates an explosive energy that is impulsive, irritable, rash, jittery and accident-prone. Do enjoy this week; but be mindful by the weekend. Read your sign to find out where to tread carefully. By Friday, you want to be patient and aware. Don’t squat with your spurs on!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a pretty intense week. Because the Sun and Mercury are in your Eighth House, you will have an increased interest in shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and the wealth and resources of others. You will also want to travel for pleasure and explore new territory and learn something fresh and exciting. However, by the weekend, be careful of your relationship with authority figures – parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police. Don’t take the bait. In turn, don’t be lippy. If you have a problem with anyone, never underestimate the power of courtesy: “Step away from the fridge.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Remember that you need more sleep this month because the Sun is far away from you (well, to put a finer point on it, it’s 93 million miles away from all of us; but I’m talking about your chart). This is a good week to hit someone up for a loan or ask them for a payment if you are owed money because you can benefit from the wealth and resources of others. Intimate relationships are affectionate, sexy and cozy. (You are so sensuous.) However, by the weekend, quarrels about politics, religion and racial issues can erupt. Some will experience a sudden change of travel plans. The weekend is an accident-prone time – so be mindful and aware.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are still keen to get better organized and be perfect. Of course, Geminis are smart enough to know perfection is unattainable; nevertheless, it’s fun to dazzle people with smoke and mirrors and look great. (Plus you feel good when you are more organized.) Relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly now. The only dark cloud on your horizon is that by the weekend, quarrels might explode about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and anything that you own jointly with others. These could be nasty! Be careful because you don’t want to end up in a position of loss. Don’t be hasty. Don’t say anything you will later regret.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely week! Accept invitations to party and enjoy good times. Sports events, playful activities with children, fun luncheons and pleasant evenings with friends will please you. You will also enjoy any chance to express your creative talents. Furthermore, relations with coworkers are positive. Work-related travel is likely. (If so, you will enjoy it.) The only thing to watch out for is by Friday, relations with partners and close friends are shaky. A sudden argument might break out and then all hell will break loose. Naturally, you don’t want this to happen, which means you have to be patient and tolerant the minute you see a trigger-happy situation brewing. Be cool.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s a mixed bag this week because on one hand, you are focused on home, family and your private life. But on the other hand, you have different fingers. Oops. On the other hand, you want to party and schmooze! You will enjoy the company of children because it’s a lovely week to socialize and enjoy sports events and playful activities. However, like every other sign, the weekend brings tension. For Leos, this tension will manifest at work or with work colleagues. Something might really get your goat. The thing to be especially careful about is that whatever happens might negatively impact your health. Guard against work-related accidents. You are a theatrical sign; nevertheless, don’t end up as a cautionary tale on Youtube.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your busy pace continues with short trips, errands, conversations with everyone plus increased reading and writing. You’re happy because you like to have a purpose and a focused agenda. Meanwhile, things look good at home. In fact, many of you will entertain at home and enjoy redecorating. A real-estate opportunity might present itself – be on the lookout for this. By Friday, you must be patient with your kids, romantic partners and all social situations, including the arts. That’s because these are the areas where you might explode or you might attract an explosive attention. It’s so easy to be irritated with someone! Remember Proverbs: “A soft answer turneth away wrath, but grievous words stir up anger.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your focus on money, earnings, assets and your personal wealth continues this week. It’s good to know what’s going on with your personal wealth because information is power. Don’t be an ostrich with your head in the sand. Instead, face the frightening facts. Know exactly how much you are in debt. Know how much you own. Believe it or not, once you really get the facts, you are empowered. Your schmooze skills are strong this week, which is why you will enjoy short trips and chatting with everyone. Your big challenge will be the weekend when quarrels with family members might take place. Something will upset your home scene. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Good luck!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s still all about you dear Scorpio with the Sun and Mercury in your sign. This is a fortunate time for you; and you’re eager to talk to everyone. Many of you will buy juicy treasures for yourself and loved ones. You might also see ways to make more money. Some of you are busy with work-related travel; but on the whole, this is a fortunate week. And now for message from our sponsor: Yes, the weekend spells trouble because Friday and Saturday are an accident-prone time. Knowing this ahead of time, you can be proactive. Drive defensively. Slow down and take it easy. Don’t be hasty. And above all, be aware and alert. (The world needs more lerts.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

With fair Venus in your sign, you are extra charming and diplomatic with everyone. Furthermore, this is an excellent time to shop for wardrobe goodies for yourself because you feel good about yourself; and you will like what you see in the mirror. (“So true, my bathroom mirror is covered in kisses!”) Many of you will use this week to study and do research because you want to work behind the scenes or work alone on a particular project. By Friday, disputes about money, possessions and earnings might really get to you. Don’t lose your cool. Fortunately, with Venus in your sign, it’s unlikely you will demonize others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This continues to be a popular week! Many of you are enjoying the company of younger people. You are inspired by the suggestions and ideas of others, particularly in a group setting. Many of you are also checking out a secret romance, quite likely with someone of an age difference. (You devil.) Of course, Capricorns look old when they’re young and young when they’re old. This is why many of you do have relationships with people of an age difference. Perhaps more than any other sign, you will feel the harsh energy of the weekend on Friday and Saturday because Mars is at odds with Uranus; and Mars is in your sign. Don’t blow your cool. (You will only end up with egg on your face or worse.) Demonstrate grace under pressure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The Sun is still high in your chart casting a flattering spotlight on you, which is why bosses, VIPs and parents are so impressed with you. Furthermore, with Mercury at the top of your chart, you sound authoritative and wise, which is why everyone will listen to you. Your charm extends beyond authority figures. Even friends and members of groups want to be in your presence. “We love you!” (Yeah, they will love you now because you look great. But people are fickle. Don’t kid yourself.) By Friday, you might feel disturbed about something. Quite likely, you will be angry about something; and yet, you feel you can’t express your irritation because you will look petty. You aren’t petty; you are just caught between a rock and a hard place. Is there no justice?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because you need a change of scenery, this is an excellent time to get outta Dodge. Even a short trip will satisfy your urge to travel and see something different. Try to go somewhere. You also want to learn something new, which is why any kind of study or a chance to broaden your knowledge will please you. Parents, bosses and VIPs are impressed with you now. In fact, some of you might strike up a romance with someone older, richer or more established. (Marrying wealth is a great labour-saving device.) The thing to be aware of is that by the weekend, starting on Friday, an argument with a friend or a member of a group might blow you out of the water. Don’t get involved. Spare yourself this grief.

