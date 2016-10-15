Horoscopes 10/16/16

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: This week the Sun moves into Scorpio to stay for four weeks making everyone feel more passionate and intense! Meanwhile in the next three weeks, Venus will sail through Sagittarius while Mars moves through Capricorn. Do take note: Not only will Sun in Scorpio make everyone proactive and intense; it will encourage DIY projects and “do-overs” because Scorpio loves to improve things. I think the best way to improve is to be inspired by a better example. Of course, a cautionary tale works, too. That’s why Poor Housekeeping magazine has ten times the circulation of Good Housekeeping.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

More than other sign, you will feel the intensity of the Sun for the next four weeks. (It actually begins on Saturday the 22nd.) Not only will you feel more passionate about every issue you deal with and every conversation you have, your focus will shift quite dramatically. Expect to be involved in details regarding shared property, inheritances, insurance issues, taxes and debt. Basically, your focus on your partner’s income or the wealth and resources of others will be unavoidable. On the upside, this increased passion will definitely include physical intimacy. Ah yes, familiarity breeds attempt; and chaste makes waste.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This week the Sun will move into Scorpio, which is 180° opposite from Taurus. (This only happens once a year.) In your chart, this means the Sun is now as far away from you as it gets all year. Meanwhile, the Sun is your source of energy. This means that for the next five weeks, you will need more rest, more sleep because you will feel tired and overworked. Definitely, respect your need for more rest. Nevertheless, Mars makes you want to travel – ah yes. And Venus will make relationships with others very affectionate and seductive. Ironically, when the Sun is opposite your sign, it gives you the best chance all year to scrutinize your relationships and learn more about your style of relating to others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

As the Sun moves into Scorpio, it means you are entering a four-week period where you want to be as efficient, productive and effective as possible. You will set high standards for yourself, which is a good thing because it makes you shift gears. (It’s true when they say,” If you want a job done – give it to a busy person.”) You will find that the harder you work to be better at everything – the more you will accomplish. This desire to improve will embrace many areas of your life, including your health. Suddenly, you’re on get well kick. This is great! Venus opposite your sign will improve all your relationships, which is timely because Jupiter will continue to encourage vacations, romance and good times.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have a playful month ahead because the Sun now ushers in opportunities for you to express your creativity and explore fun, social times. (A little warning: Be patient with friends and partners while Mars is opposite your sign.) Nevertheless, accept invitations to sports events, parties and get-togethers with others because you will love to schmooze and enjoy the company of everyone. The next four weeks are also a great time to enjoy playful activities with children. Look for opportunities in the hospitality industry and the entertainment world. Meanwhile, many of you will get a raise or praise at work in the next few weeks. Ka-ching!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Every year at this time the Sun changes signs and creates a four-week window when your focus on home, family and your private life becomes strong. Family issues might make increasing demands on your time. However, in addition, you will choose to cocoon at home more than usual. Certain issues might provoke you to think about your youth and your past. (Memory is so malleable: It’s never too late to have a great childhood!) Nevertheless, Venus will continue to attract invitations to party and socialize, while Mars will continue to drive you to work hard. Therefore, grab every bit of peace and quiet at home that you can.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

“Whoa Nelly!” The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four to five weeks. Don’t fight this because it is an inevitable occurrence. Just go with the flow. Get out and hustle. Do whatever you can to keep up to an increased daily schedule full of short trips, errands, conversations with everyone plus increased reading, writing and studying. Many of you are redecorating at home now as well as entertaining. You might also grab a chance to express your own artistic talents. Or perhaps you will use this increased desire for self-expression in sports? All of these things will contribute to your ability to boost your earnings at this time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You think about money a lot but you don’t talk about it too much because it’s a bit crass. Plus financial issues are private. (Oh yes, people are much more private about their finances than they are about their sex lives.) However, there is another subtle influence at play, which makes you wonder about your values and what really matters in life. In the month ahead, you will truly appreciate the beauty in your surroundings. You will also see how much love there is in your world. These are things we often take for granted and give little thought to – but in the next few weeks, you will notice them. Look for ways to make money from your words because this is an opportunity for you for the next month.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the only time all year when the Sun is in your sign. It will be there for the next four weeks specifically Oct. 20 to until Nov. 21. During this time, you will have an opportunity to regenerate and re-energize yourself. In fact, it is your turn to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Not only that, during this one month of the year when the Sun is in your sign, you attract people to you as well as favourable circumstances. Therefore, make the most of this! Venus will encourage you to spend money on beautiful things for yourself and loved ones; while Mars will make you forthright in all your communications. Oh yeah! Look out world!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The planets are sending you contradictory messages at this time of year. In one way, you want to be alone so that you can enjoy some peace and quiet; and at the same time, give serious thought to what you want to for your new year ahead. Your new year is from birthday to birthday. Ideas? Meanwhile, with Venus in your sign for the next four weeks, you are super diplomatic and charming, which means others will be attracted to you. Everyone will want you to be on their team. Financial issues will be a big focus because Mars will increase your cash flow – money in and money out. And of course, your ruler Jupiter will continue to increase your popularity now and for the next year.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

At the end of the week, when the Sun changes signs, it ushers in a popular time for you. It will be a four-week window when you will enjoy the company of others, in addition to which you will be more involved with clubs, groups and associations. In fact, many of you will be elected to a leadership position in a club or group. The focus of the Sun at this time also encourages you want to make goals for the future. (Always a good thing.) You will have no trouble keeping up to this pace because Mars is in your sign now boosting your energy and making you right and proactive. Small wonder that you make such a great impression on bosses, VIPs and parents at this time! (And you do.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Starting this week, the Sun will start to move across the top of your chart for the next month. This is the only time all year this happens. When the Sun is this high in your chart, it acts like a spotlight on you, which means others notice you more than usual. (Especially bosses, parents and VIPs.) In addition, the light is flattering, which means people think you’re talented and capable. (Do not do anything to dissuade them of this notion.) Since this is the case, it is obviously the time for you to press your own agenda. In other words, demand the advantage! Ask for what you want because people in power will favour you now.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Beginning this week, your desire to broaden your horizons and get a change of scenery will be strong. You want adventure and stimulation. You also want a chance to learn something new. This is good because this will motivate you to act and do whatever you can to explore your world. Obviously, travel is an ideal choice. However, you can also expand your mind through study, courses and talking to people from other cultures and different countries. People in authority think well of you now because Venus is at the top of your chart. In fact, some of you might have a flirtation with your boss. Mars will continue to energize your relations with friends, even competitively. Gifts and goodies continue to come your way.