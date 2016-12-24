Image

12:03 PM / Saturday December 24, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
24 Dec 2016

Tips to make good nutrition a family affair in 2017

health_12-25-16a
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 24, 2016 Category: Health Posted by:

BPT

Nurturing and nourishing a family go hand-in-hand. If you’re ready to rally your family around better nutrition, now’s the time to get a healthy jump on the new year.

“Making consistently good food choices can set your family on the road to good health,” says Marlene Schmidt, registered dietitian for Nestlé’s Nutrition, Health and Wellness Center of Excellence. “Besides helping you stay healthy, a nutritious diet can support growth, strengthen immune systems and boost energy levels.”

Make good nutrition a family affair: Resolve to make healthy changes together. These tips will start every member of the family on a new course of good nutrition in 2017.

Infant and toddler foods

Image

A lifetime of wellness begins with good eating habits during pregnancy and nutritious choices for your baby. Breast milk is the ideal food for infants. Experts recommend exclusive breastfeeding for your baby’s first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding for as long as possible after introduction of first foods.

Your pediatrician can help determine when your baby is ready to try solid foods. Feeding iron-fortified infant cereal is a great way to help meet your baby’s iron needs. Add fruits and veggies one at a time, and ensure foods are the right size and texture to match your baby’s development, starting with pureed foods and working your way to small, soft bits. Offering a variety of nutritious foods will help your baby experience different tastes and flavors.

Get kids in the kitchen

If you’re a parent, you’re being watched, so make sure your child sees you eating fruits, vegetables and whole grains – and fewer sugary, fatty or salty foods.

Plan to eat meals together. Shared mealtime is a great chance to reconnect as a family, and to engage your children in fun explorations of what it means to be healthy.

Invite kids to help you grocery shop, plan meals and cook. They’ll learn important lifelong skills. One study found that children who help prepare meals eat more vegetables than those who don’t participate.

Can’t get kids to try new foods? Don’t give up. Research shows young children may need to try a new veggie up to 10 times before they learn to like it.

Stock up for teens

Good nutrition is crucial during the teen years, but it can be a challenge. Teenagers are developing their own food preferences.

Make healthy eating easy for them. Stock up on simple, appealing foods – from cut-up fruits and veggies to smoothies, whole grain wraps, soups and sandwiches. For a satisfying and teen-approved beverage that provides a protein punch, opt for chocolate milk, which offers nine essential nutrients, including vitamin D, calcium and potassium.

While their nutritional needs are increasing, teenagers are facing new emotional challenges that can cause them to overeat, skip meals or diet. Watch for unhealthy eating patterns and be sensitive to body-image concerns.

Grow up, not out

By middle age, our metabolism begins to slow. We need fewer calories, but it’s hard to break old habits. That’s where mindful eating can help.

Set the table, turn off your devices and savor every bite. You’ll feel more satisfied after meals and be less tempted to snack. Moderate your alcohol intake, and don’t forget your water bottle.

And if your serving sizes have expanded over the years, now’s the time to seek some portion pointers, too.

When older, make wiser food choices

Whether from changing tastes, dental problems, medication or illness, people often lose their appetites as they grow older.

But good nutrition remains essential for older adults. And it’s never too late to make positive changes.

If you or an older family member can’t shop often enough to buy fresh produce, order your groceries online, or buy frozen and canned fruits and vegetables. Read labels to avoid extra sugar or sodium, and remember to drink plenty of water.

If weight loss becomes a problem, consider a liquid supplement or meal replacement beverage for a tasty way to fill nutrient, calorie and protein gaps.

The approach of a new year is a great time to hit the reset button. Resolve to replace old habits with healthier ones in 2017. And do it together.

Related Posts

Surviving swimsuit season: Tips for simplifying your summer nutrition plan Kids’ health: Getting the right nutrition at the right age seniors_08-07-16aTips for caretakers to help their loved one get better nutrition
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

How youth team sports are shaping kids’ and teens’ values on and off the field

oasis_12-25-16a

December 24, 2016

Sportsmanship on and off the field: Coaching today’s youth to work as a team BPT 2016 will...

Seniors

What to do when a senior loved one wanders

senoirs_12-25-16a

December 24, 2016

BPT Virtually all parents have experienced the terror of looking up from what they were doing only...

Go With The-Flo

Fusion documents the journey of five girls from Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls’ inaugural class

go-flo_12-25-16a

December 24, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey  (Photo: Helga Esteb / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony New details have reportedly surfaced...

Style

Let a gorgeous hairstyle compliment your bold, sophisticated New Year’s Eve party look

style_12-25-16a

December 24, 2016

By Leah Fletcher You have the dress, the shoes, the accessories and the makeup selected for your...

Color Of Money

Give a gift with impact this holiday season: Treasury’s PA 529 plans offer help to make higher education more affordable

money_12-25-16a

December 24, 2016

By Timothy A. Reese PA State Treasurer College costs too much for too many, and the price...

Entertainment

Fences–Denzel and Viola co-star in adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning play

null

December 24, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences from Paramount...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff