Image

12:54 PM / Friday September 2, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
2 Sep 2016

How technology is simplifying relief of chronic pain

health_09-04-16b
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 2, 2016 Category: Health Posted by:

BPT

Doctors hate seeing patients suffering from chronic pain, and not just because their instinct is immediately to want to help their patients to feel better. One of the primary challenges doctors confront is that even though chronic pain is common, it can be extremely difficult to diagnose and treat. The condition can be debilitating for patients and frustrating for the doctors trying to help them.

“Chronic pain is a multi-faceted condition,” says Dr. Ahmed Raslan, assistant professor of Neurological Surgery at Oregon Health and Sciences University in Portland. “The causes are varied, and each person experiences chronic pain differently. The sheer number of variables in play can make effective treatment extremely complex. It’s not unusual for doctors and patients to try multiple types and combinations of treatment before finding something that provides at least partial relief, and that process can take months and even years.”

More than 11 percent of American adults suffer from chronic pain, according to a recent National Institutes of Health study. People who live with chronic pain report numerous negative effects on their lives, including damage to personal relationships, decreased productivity at work, disruption of their daily routine and even depression. The Institute of Medicine has estimated the medical costs and lost productivity associated with chronic pain could cost as much as $635 billion per year.

“Many chronic pain patients face barriers to effective treatment, including the need for continual doctor visits to adjust aspects of their treatment, and difficulty traveling to meet with their physicians,” Dr. Raslan says. “Conditions such as intractable back pain, nerve injury, neck pain, pain after hernia operations, spinal cord injury pain, post herpetic neuralgia, complex regional pain syndrome, and pain after failed back surgery can force patients to try multiple treatments. Once they’ve tried a number of options and still have not achieved the desired comfort they may become a candidate for spinal cord stimulation therapy.”

Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy treats chronic pain by interrupting pain signals before they reach the brain. According to Dr. Raslan, the therapy works by “flooding the gates of the spinal cord so it cannot allow unpleasant pain signals to pass through the gates. Depending on how fast and regular the therapy is being delivered, patients may feel a slight tingling sensation in the area of the body associated with their pain, and in most cases patients report that sensation replaces the feeling of pain, which corresponds to pain relief.”

Though SCS has been around for years, recent advances from St. Jude Medical have made the proven effective treatment simpler for patients and doctors to use successfully. St. Jude Medical recently launched the Proclaim Elite SCS System, which is the most advanced SCS system the company has ever developed, and which includes a new, innovative platform that enables patients to adjust therapy with an Apple iPod Touch mobile device. The application is easy to use which the company hopes will enhance patient experience and delivery optimal results for patients.

The company does note that implantation of a spinal cord stimulation system can involve risk, such as painful stimulation, loss of pain relief and surgical risks, such as paralysis, during the implantation procedure. Patients should talk to their physician to determine if spinal cord stimulation therapy is right for them and their particular pain condition.

For many patients the therapy can deliver pain relief leading to dramatic improvement in quality of life. “Before I tried SCS, managing my chronic pain was very difficult,” says Ronald Seeling, 50, of Warren, Oregon, a patient of Dr. Raslan. “For many years, I was taking a lot of pain medication and my quality of life was diminished. I could barely walk and couldn’t do things around the house or visit with my grandkids.”

Seeling says SCS has provided him with more predictable and consistent chronic pain relief.

“Best of all, I was able to ‘test drive’ the treatment before I committed to it,” Seeling says. “Just a few months later, my pain is under control and I’m able to attend the grandkids’ ball games and birthday parties and even help with the dishes.”

“I’m encouraged by the convenience and freedom that my patients experience with this cutting-edge treatment,” Dr. Raslan says. “It has helped people like Ronald take control of their chronic pain and experience a better quality of life.”

Image

Raslan cautions that SCS may not be right for everyone, so talk to your doctor about treatment options for your chronic pain. For more information, visit www.PowerOverYourPain.com, a site provided by St. Jude Medical, a leader in technologies to treat chronic pain.

Related Posts

Guidance, help and hope for those living with chronic pain Knee pain doesn’t need to slow you down Advanced knee replacement technologies offer relief and mobility health_06-19-16aaFixing the Pain Problem
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Food And Beverage

Good Eats

food_09-04-16a

September 2, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO: LaRue Group founder Kirk Wardy helps Chef Naimah Rutling get her station ready for the...

Go With The-Flo

The not-so-secret romance between Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes is still going strong

go-flo_08-28-16a

August 29, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Jamie Foxx (Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Yours truly ran into Bobby Brown on August 20...

Health

Bullock bill would break cycle that routinely threatens senior Rx benefits

health_09-04-16a

September 2, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  State Rep. Donna Bullock HARRISBURG – State Rep. Donna Bullock has introduced legislation that would...

Style

Given the choice of natural or relaxed hair many are heading to “The Land of Au Natural”

style_08-28-16a

August 29, 2016

By Leah Fletcher  After decades, an age-old debate still rages on among African American women regarding choices...

Color Of Money

Black-owned toilet paper, mouthwash and laundry detergent brands

money_08-28-16a

August 29, 2016

blacknews.com Typically, we don’t give much thought to who is the owner of the companies that produce...

Seniors

New grandbaby? Learn how to help baby and mom thrive

seniors_09-04-16a

September 2, 2016

BPT Grandparents play a unique, important role in caring for family members of all ages. Here are...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff