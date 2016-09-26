Praise Is The Cure Presents the 11th Annual Week of Hope, Health & Healing

ABOVE PHOTO: Anita T. Conner, Founder of Praise Is The Cure with volunteers

A Free Community Event to increase awareness of breast health and celebrate the lives of African American Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors

It’s amazing to hear Anita T. Conner’s story of survival and triumph from her breast cancer nightmare. Beyonce’s song, “I’m a Survivor” mirrors the sentiments of Conner’s brave recovery in more ways than one. However, if she didn’t tell you about her bout with breast cancer, you would never know it ever existed. Exhibiting exotic beauty, style and grace, she is often mistaken for a high fashion model.

Conner, a prominent Philadelphia area CPA is embarking on her eleventh year of working to promote the “Praise Is The Cure®” initiative. Conner is elated to bring together the united efforts of spirituality, health and education in this citywide effort from September 25 through October 2, 2016 .

As a breast cancer survivor having endured a near fatal experience with the disease, Conner believes that her life was spared so that she may help others. “My goal is to eliminate breast cancer disparities among Black women by providing education and access to early detection and other support services. The limited education about breast health, fear of employing early detection practices and the lack of access to support services results in our community producing fatal results from the disease 10%-15% more often than any other ethnic group,” said Conner.

The highlights of the week-long celebration include:

• Children’s Festival, Wednesday, September 28 – Inspired by the book “My Mommy Has Breast Cancer, But She Is Ok,” this program will take place at the Abington Branch YMCA, 1073 Old York Rd., Abington, PA educates children about Breast Cancer and encourages adults to have open discussions about the disease with their children. Events will feature a fun filled afternoon of story time, games and other activities for children ages 2 to 10 and their parents.

“As an 18 year breast cancer survivor, I believe if it weren’t for the divine intervention of God, I would not be here today to share my story. Through Praise Is The Cure® I am committed to saving lives by motivating, educating and encouraging African American women to get breast screenings and treatment,” added Conner.

The week of activities continue on Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 at the Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, 6401 Ogontz Avenue in Philadelphia. Event Highlights include:

• Community Health Fair – sponsored by Keystone First, Screenings and Wellness Workshops – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Mammogram Screenings – sponsored by Fox Chase Cancer Center, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Registration required)

• Survivor Celebration and Luncheon – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Registration required)

• Men’s Only Forum: Real Men Wear Pink – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Gospel Musical Extravaganza – 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. , featuring

The aforementioned events are free community events.

The week of Hope, Health and Healing will culminate with a Benefit Dance Concert, a ticketed event. The cost is $25.00.

Since its inception, Praise Is The Cure® has reached more than 100,000 Philadelphia area residents and has raised more than $375,000 to support year-round program outreach efforts.

Utilizing the strength of faith based organizations, corporate, community and media partners including The Anita T. Conner Financial Group, Always Best Care, Keystone First, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Einstein and Mt. Airy Church of God In Christ, Praise Is The Cure® provides women with the education and access to the support services needed to combat this frightful disease.