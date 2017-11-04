A new kind of life insurance for those living with diabetes

BPT

For people living with diabetes, the condition is a part of their everyday life and one that impacts many of their decisions, from balancing what they eat to taking care of their health. One area that might not be top of mind for people living with diabetes is life insurance. That’s because many people with diabetes believe they won’t be able to get life insurance if they have the condition.

Research shows that nearly 50 percent of people with diabetes are worried they will not qualify for a life insurance policy and another 45 percent assume it’s too expensive, according to a recent survey commissioned by John Hancock.1 And it’s even higher among younger people, with 68 percent of people ages 25-34 worried they won’t qualify.

Dispelling the common myth

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 9.4 percent of the U.S. population has diabetes.2 This equates to roughly 30 million people. In addition, another 33.9 percent (84 million) has pre-diabetes. While people with diabetes recognize the many benefits life insurance can offer – like providing for your family, covering final expenses, and offering peace of mind – there’s a lot of confusion about the topic and a concern that having diabetes will bar them from getting life insurance.

In reality, more than 90 percent of all the people with diabetes who sought life insurance in the past 18 months qualified with John Hancock. In addition, 88 percent of those applicants received a standard or better premium quote.

A new kind of life insurance

If you are living with diabetes and you haven’t thought about life insurance recently, it’s worth taking a look. John Hancock life insurance with Vitality rewards customers for the smarter choices they make every day to improve their health – exercising regularly, eating well and visiting the doctor – things many people, including those with diabetes, are already encouraged to do. Policyholders can earn valuable rewards, including an Apple Watch® Series 3 for $25, plus tax, by exercising regularly, 3 $600 in annual savings on healthy food purchases, 4 and savings of up to 15 percent on their annual life insurance premiums. It doesn’t require completely changing your habits overnight – small, healthy choices can make a big difference over time.

Getting your questions answered

If you have diabetes and you are without a life insurance policy, you probably have questions. The good news is you’re not alone. Only one third of those with diabetes report they consider themselves knowledgeable about life insurance. The most common questions among those who don’t include:

How much life insurance will I need?

Will I need a medical exam to get life insurance?

Can I afford a life insurance policy?

To help you find the answers to these questions, you can speak with one of John Hancock’s Coverage Coaches at 844-235-3002, or visit www.JohnHancockInsurance.com/ADA. Life insurance is an important way to help protect your loved ones, and now your policy can do more by rewarding you for healthy living.

