Miles for Migraine 5K/10K Walk

ABOVE PHOTO: Over 500 runners and walkers participated in the fifth annual Miles for Migraine event. (Photo credit Andrea Patton photo)

Approximately 500 enthusiastic supporters participated in the fifth annual Miles for Migraine walk and run on a perfect fall day, Saturday, October 7 in Wissahickon Park. The two-mile walk and 5K/10K run raised funds to help increase public awareness about headache disease and the need to support headache disease research.

Executive director Shirley Kessel welcomed runners, walkers, sponsors, volunteers and team supporters and introduced FOX 29 anchor/special projects reporter Joyce Evans, who spoke about her own ongoing battle with migraine.

Shortly after, the walkers and runners enjoyed a gorgeous trek through the Wissahickon Park trail, a favorite of running enthusiasts throughout the area.

Following the walk and run, awards were given to the top runners, including Matthew Shannon, Charlie Kline and Ryan Phillips (10K) and Felipe Echevarria, Chris Weidman and Aaron Parker (5K) The top fundraiser was Ken Brown.

Immediately following the race, approximately 120 participants traveled two blocks to the Whitemarsh Valley Country Club for breakfast and a presentation by Dr. Stephen Silberstein, director of the Jefferson Hospital Headache Center, who presented “Updates on Treatments for Migraine and Headache” and fielded questions from the receptive and knowledgeable audience.

Approximately $25,000 was raised through race participation and the support of sponsors like Amgen and Teva. Miles for Migraine thanks all those who participated, sponsored, volunteered or cheered on their loved ones at this annual event.

Please visit www.milesformigraine.org, contact Shirley Kessel at shirley@milesformigraine.org or call 484.534.8786 to learn more.