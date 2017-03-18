Know your numbers Men’s Health Initiative 2017 at Enon

ABOVE PHOTO: A participant at the Men’s Health Initiative 2017 at Enon, enjoys the perks of the program to get healthier. (Photo: Enon Tabernacle/Facebook)

High blood pressure, poor cholesterol levels and high body mass index dramatically contribute to the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Ignorance is no longer bliss and so Enon encouraged men to register and attend this year’s Men’s Health Initiative as we focus on a concept called, metabolic syndrome and those factors that contribute to heart disease and stroke.

The annual Men’s Health Initiative took place on Saturday March 11, 2017 at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. Once again, Enon was transformed into a health and wellness center for men in the community to learn their individual health status through a series of screenings that are absolutely free.

All males 18 and older were invited to attend and participate in on site free and confidential screenings on blood pressure, prostrate, cholesterol, BMI, HIV, weight, height and a screening to check your kidney function. You were also able to bring your prescribed medicines and our on-site pharmacists will triple check your medications for any conflicts or unknown side effects.

This Health Initiative has the potential to promote the long term benefit of preventive health care, particularly in the African American community where black men live 7.1 years less than any other racial group. As an added feature of this years’ initiative, Vets came and filed health claims and was informed about resources available to them.

Know Your Numbers is a unique collaboration, between Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church and Dr. Kristi Johnson of Chestnut Hill Family Care Associates, to conduct the largest screening event for men in the Philadelphia area. The event will also include a day of educational health lectures. Know Your Numbers once again featured “Man Cave” activities, like the pool game the gentleman in the above photo is enjoying as well as: chess, card games, video games, and barber services.