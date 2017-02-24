Chestnut Hill Hospital: MARCH CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Dementia – Everything you wanted to know but were afraid to ask

Monday, March 13

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Chestnut Hill Center on the Hill, 8835 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

Charles Altman, M.D., psychiatrist, director of Chestnut Hill Hospital’s Senior Behavioral Health Program, will discuss what you need to know about the growing rate of dementia. The greatest risk factors for developing dementia is advancing age—a trend that will continue. You will learn: common symptoms of dementia; what to expect when a loved one has been diagnosed with dementia; where the latest research is headed; and what we can do to help our brains. Bring your questions. To register call Leslie Lefer, Center on the Hill, 215-247-4654. Free!

Menopause Issues and Alternative Treatment Methods

Thursday, March 16

10 – 11 a.m.

Center in the Park, 5818 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

Looking for alternative ways to manage midlife transitions? From the physical and emotional changes brought about by menopause to stress reduction and nutrition that promote healing, longtime practitioner Marialisa Lambert, MD, gynecologist, will address your concerns. Discuss how supplements and diet impact menopause and can help ease symptoms. Learn about bio identical hormone therapy and when it can be most effective. Bring your questions. Registration is required. Call Center in the Park, 215-848-7722 ext. 225. Free!

LUNA FEST FILM FESTIVAL

Thursday, March 30

6:45 – 7:30 p.m. Cash Bar/Wellness Information

7:35 – 9:15 p.m. Welcome/Film Festival

Cost: $25 (All proceeds benefit Laurel House, a comprehensive domestic violence agency serving Montgomery County and the national Breast Cancer Fund)

The 15th Annual Luna Fest, national film festival that supports films by, for and about women comes to our area. Join us for this exciting event to view nine selected films and will compel discussion, make you laugh, tug at your heart strings and motivate you to make a difference in the community. Luna Fest supports women in the film community and raises awareness for women’s issues and supports nonprofit organizations across the country. 100% pf the proceeds from this event benefit Laurel House and the Breast Cancer Fund. Purchase tickets online, www.renewtheaters.org/blog/films/lunafest/

CPR Classes

Saturday, March 18

(9am – noon: Health Care Provider CPR/AED class; 1-4 pm HeartSaver CPR/AED class; 5 – 8 pm HeartSaver First Aid class)

Chestnut Hill Hospital, 8835 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

Chestnut Hill Hospital offers CPR training to both health care professionals and the public. Register at warpspeedcpr@gmail.com, or 267-538-0277.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Diabetes Discussion

2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month

5 -7 pm

Main Level Conference Room, Chestnut Hill Hospital, 8835 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

People with diabetes, or those concerned about diabetes, are welcome to attend. Topics covered at the request of attendees. For more information and to register, call 215-248-8479.

Weight Loss Support Group

First Wednesday of each month

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Chestnut Hill Hospital, 8835 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

Join us each month for an evening of education, support and lively exchange of information and ideas to help achieve your weight loss goals. Topics include life style modification, nutrition and exercise. Guest speakers provide expert advice on related topics. Registration required. Call 215-836-5120.