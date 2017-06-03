Image

4:22 PM / Saturday June 3, 2017

PA529
3 Jun 2017

Siedah Garrett opens up to fans and reveals her battle with multiple sclerosis

June 3, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Siedah Garrett  (Photo: Featureflash / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Image

It was a rough holiday weekend for Tiger Woods. The golf legend was arrested early on the morning of May 29 on suspicion of Driving Under Influence of Alcohol and Drugs in Florida. Woods, the 14-time Major champion who has had four back surgeries, with the most recent one in April, was taken to Palm Beach County jail where he remained around four hours. Woods says an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medicine was the reason for his condition. The Florida police found Woods asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. He had to be awakened. Although his speech was slurred and he could not walk a straight line, Woods blew 0 on a breathalyzer test. He was released on his own recognizance. Woods issued a statement, apologizing to his family, friends and fans. “I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again,” he said………

Singer/songwriter Siedah Garrett has opened up to fans to reveal her battle with multiple sclerosis. Garrett shared the diagnosis publicly for the first time with the attendees of Nancy Davis’ annual “Race to Erase MS” Gala on May 5. Garrett, who wrote Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror,” made the announcement just prior to performing her single “Carry On,” a single she wrote for Race to Erase MS. The proceeds from sales of the single will go to the organization, whose mission is to raise funds for MS research for a cure. In addition to “Carry On,” Siedah also recently released her song “G.H.E.T.T.O.” featuring Common, which premiered via Essence Magazine……….

Veronica Loving, author of “Feeding A Monster,” attended Sisters In Services, hosted by Sheryl Underwood, Emmy-award winning entertainer and co-host of The Talk at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The event was presented by Pack Rat Foundation For Education (PRFFE), a California 501 (c) 3 organization founded by Underwood. PRFFE raises much-needed awareness and funds for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Underwood is also the 23rd International  President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. During the event, the comedienne/TV host honored four sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council-Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho for their commitment to community service and to improving the human condition for families and individuals across the country……..

     According to reports, Tyler Perry’s Madea is coming back on October 20 for “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.” The first Boo! marked Perry’s return to the big screen as star-director-writer after a two-year absence and he came back with a vengeance breaking Tom Cruise’s “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” on opening weekend, $28.5 million to $22.9 million. “A Madea Halloween” kept on going beyond the holiday, grossing $75 million dollars worldwide. The film also star Cassi Davis as Aunt Bam and Patricia Lovely as Miss Hattie……..

Recent News

Oasis

God is doing this thing HIS way

June 3, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs On Sunday morning, I stood behind the podium and wept. I tried to pull...

Savvy Senior: Best bicycles for aging baby boomers

June 3, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, My husband and I are interested in getting a couple of bicycles for leisurely...

Trade professionals flock to International Hair and Beauty Show’s 25th season

June 3, 2017

By Leah Fletcher If you’re a hairstylist, barber or other beauty professional, what could be more fulfilling...

SUNscopes for the week of June 4

June 3, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: This week two planets change signs. Mercury, the winged messenger to the...

Obama Presidential Center envisioned as economic engine to revitalize Chicago’s South Side

June 3, 2017

By Frederick H. Lowe TriceEdneyWire.com Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama showed off...

Art Sanctuary holds 33rd Annual ‘Celebration of Black Arts’ Awards Ceremony

June 3, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Executive director of Art Sanctuary Valerie Gay, Colson Whitehead, Legacy Award Recipient for Excellence in...

