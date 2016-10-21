Sheryl Lee Ralph will join the cast of the hit Broadway musical “Wicked”

ABOVE PHOTO: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Joe Seer / shutterstock.com)

By Florence Anthony

The elite of the film, television, political, sports and beauty world came out to salute the honorees at the 2nd Annual WES (Women of Excellence Salute) Awards presented by African American Women in Cinema (AAWIC), on October 13 at Morgan Stanley in the heart of Times Square in New York City. Honorees were Carol Ann Shine, Moikgantsi Kgama, Connie Delaigle, Neema Barnette, Josie Thomas and Nneka Onuorah. The evening was hosted by Yonathan Elias, who kicked off the evening introducing violinist extraordinaire YUT. Esteemed attendees included AAWIC/WES Founder Terra Renee, who produced the evening, New York City Council Member Jumanne D. Williams, Reed McCant, Senator Leroy Comrie, Award winning actress Tonya Pinkins, retired award winning newscaster Brenda Blackmon, former Miss America Suzette Charles, celebrity journalist Flo Anthony and restaurateur Melba Wilson. The festivities were sponsored by Avant Garde, The C2G Group at Morgan Stanley, O’Reilly Family Foundation, CBS, Lancome, TD Bank, Bergdorf Goodman, Women Connect 4 Good, among others…………..

TV One, congratulated Ms. Cathy Hughes, founder and chairperson of its parent company Radio One, Inc., as the new namesake for Howard University’s School of Communications. In honor of her lifetime achievement commitment to excellence in the media industry and the impressive accolade, TV One saluted Hughes with an integrated cross platform congratulatory promotion consisting of an on-air and online announcements and special programming, including the premiere of ‘Cathy Hughes, One on One: A New One Special’ hosted by Roland S. Martin…….

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was Tony-nominated for her performance as Deena Jones in the original company of the award-winning musical “Dreamgirls,” will join the cast of the hit Broadway musical “Wicked” next month. Beginning November 1, Ralph will step into the role of Madame Morrible. She succeeds Tony winner Judy Kaye, who will play her final performance October 30………

October 17, A24 Films, in partnership with the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), hosted a private screening at the new “film Moonlight” at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta. Writer/director Barry Jenkins was in attendance along with cast members Naomie Harris, Janelle Monae and Trevante Rhodes. The evening began with a cocktail reception followed by welcome remarks from AAFCA president Gil Robertson. The film opens October 21 in New York and Los Angeles and on October 28 in Atlanta. Moonlight opens everywhere November 4……..

Prominent New York City Council Member and District Leader, Robert E. Cornegy Jr. is celebrating his birthday, Thursday, October 20, with a Masquerade Birthday Ball, at the Brooklyn Hotel. The event promises to be a special evening of cocktails, music, dinner and dancing…..