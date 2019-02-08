Shemar Moore talks about the impact his former co-star Kristoff St. John on him

ABOVE PHOTO: Shemar Moore

By Florence Anthony

According to TMZ, after being brutally attacked on January 29, actor Jussie Smollett is back at work in Chicago on the set of Empire. A production source says Smollett returned to the Windy City on February 3, following performing before a sold-out crowd at the Troubadoor nightclub in West Hollywood, California on February 2. Sources say Smollett filmed scenes for Empire on February 4, and participated in a table read with cast members on February 5. The Chicago Police Department have found video of Smollett before and after the alleged attack, but nothing of the actual incident……..

Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore, who got his acting start on The Young and Restless, spoke to People Magazine, regarding the impact his former co-star Kristoff St. John, had upon his life both personally and professionally. St. John was found dead in his San Fernando Valley, California home by a friend on February 3. “I’m raised as an only child, but Kristoff is truly the closest thing to a brother and a brother’s love and a brother’s mentorship that I’ve ever known,” Moore revealed about their relationship. He went on to say that St. John didn’t have to embrace him the way that he did, because if that had not happened, Moore says he would never gotten his sure footing in the beginning days. St. John’s autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death is deferred. His son Julian St. John committed suicide in 2014. Kristoff threatened suicide in 2017, and was treated for depression just two weeks ago. My sincere condolences go out to his former wife boxing champion Mia St. John and their daughter Paris St. John………..

On January 31, Pulse Centers, a Georgia-based company, spearheading the most transformative movement in the $4.2 T global wellness industry – hosted “The Pro Experience: a high energy celebration of art, culture and wellness innovation, which kicked off the Super Bowl 53 fun in Atlanta. Pulse Centers CEO Greg Johnson was on hand to greet the over 600 guests who arrived at the Four Seasons, who included Pulse Centers founder Paul Webb, Chris Tucker, NFL Hall of Famer, Curtis Martin, WNBA player Cuppie Pondexter, NY Jets linebacker Avery Williamson, Buffalo Bills running back Christopher Ivory and more. Lucky guests like Yours Truly were able to experience Pulse Centers’ entire suite of products, while enjoying an open bar, food and cigars by Trilogy Cigar Lounge……….

Broadway’s newest intimate concert venue, The Green Room 42 on the 4th floor of Yotel, 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan – will celebrate its second birthday with the return of Tony Award winner Lillias White with a Valentine’s Day show on Thursday, February 14 at 7:00 PM. White opened the room on Valentine’s Day in 2017 and returned last year for the club’s special anniversary. The evening will explore the power of self love through soul, sass and song. Tunes include those written by Smokey Robinson, Cy Coleman, William Finn, Hoagy Carmichael and more……