Regina King is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk”

ABOVE PHOTO: Regina King (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

With this year’s nominations, the Oscars are “not so White” anymore. “Black Panther” is going where no comic book movie has gone before, with the Marvel studio film being the first comic book movie to earn the honor of being nominated for Best Picture. The film also earned Oscar nominations for best costume designer, production design, sound editing, sound mixing and original score….Spike Lee also received his first nom for best director for “BlacKkKlansman”, along with nominations for Best Picture are Best Adapted Screenplay, and Adam Driver was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. My girl Regina King was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk”, while Mahershala Ali received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for “Green Book”………

Although reports claim that Sony and R. Kelly agreed to part ways, my sources say the label dropped the creepy crooner a few days before news of their split was leaked. The break-up comes on the heels of the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” which details allegations against Kelly of serial domestic abuse and having sex with minors. Kelly, who denies all allegations, had been signed to Jive since the beginning of his career in the 1990s, and when Jive became part of Sony BMG, he went under the Sony umbrella………

Double XXposure Media Relations is proud to introduce the Liberian born vocalist, FATi, to the American Music industry and general public. Known for her distinctive vocal styling, the exotic beauty recently released her debut album, “L.O.V.E.,” produced by Shanaian -based Many Music Records, in December 2018. The album’s title single, “Love,” immediately soared to the top of music charts in Ghana, where she currently resides, and became popular in night clubs across Ghana’s capital, Accra………

Celebrity Philanthropist/Author of “Successful Philanthropy: How To Make A Life By What You Give,” Jean Shafiroff, hosted a book signing for legendary fashion designer Vicky Tiel at her Park Avenue home in New York City. While Vicky no longer designs fashion on a wide scale, she recently entered into an exclusive fashion collaboration with Jean, who is the Big Apple’s First Lady of Fashion and Style. Tiel’s book is called: “The Absolute Woman: It’s All About Feminism Power.” In addition to the couture evening gown designed by Vicky, Jean wore a pair of flawless diamond earrings and cocktail ring courtesy of Chopard, valued at $1.5 million and which were loaned especially for the event………..