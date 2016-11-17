“The Real” Adrienne Bailon wed gospel singer Israel Houghton in Paris

ABOVE PHOTO: Adrienne Bailon (Photo: Helga Esteb / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

A Homecoming Celebration was held November 14 for actor Will Smith’s father, Willard C. Smith Sr., at the Christian Stronghold Baptist Church in Philadelphia. Will’s entire family, wife Jada Pinkett Smith, their children Jaden and Willow, as well as his son, Trey and Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, along with his mother and brother and sister, were also in attendance. Celebrities paying their respects included Larenz Tate, Allen Iverson, Suzette Charles and Patti LaBelle, who sang a moving rendition of “Walk Around Heaven.” Willard Sr. passed away last week. He would have been 77 later this month. He was laid to rest at Rolling Green Cemetery…….

On November 11, Empire’s Sereyah, who portrays Tiana, along with Los Angeles power couple, former VH1 “Basketball Wives” star Gloria Govan and former NBA Coach/Player Derek Fisher and others, participated in Bowling For Families, a fundraiser for several causes that include autism, cancer, civil rights, education, hunger, homelessness, etc. The event took place at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California……

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, according to reports. Chyna gave birth to their daughter at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on November 10. Sources say the couple named their baby girl Dream Renee Kardashian. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces. This is the first child for Rob and the second for Chyna. She also has a son King Cairo, 3, with rapper Tyga, who dates Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner…..

“The Real” co-host Adrienne Bailon wed gospel singer Israel Houghton in Paris on November 11. According to reports, the couple- who were friends for years before they began dating this spring- exchanged vows in front of 70 guests at the Hotel Plaza Athenee in the City of Lights. Houghton recently lost his job as worship leader at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood mega church in Houston when it was revealed Houghton was cheating on his wife. However, both the bride and groom swear they got together after his divorce. Meanwhile, last month, the gospel singer was ordered to catch up on child support payments to children he fathered during his 20-year marriage……