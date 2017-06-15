Image

9:23 PM / Thursday June 15, 2017

15 Jun 2017

Philly salutes boxing legend Michael Spinks at Warmdaddys

ABOVE PHOTO:  Michael Spinks (1987)

 

By Florence Anthony

Diana Ross’s oldest son Ross Naess, 29, married the mother of his one-year-old son Lief, Kimberly Ryan, in Santa Barbara, California on June 10. Ross’ iconic mother, Diana, sang at the nuptials. Kimberly is expecting the newlyweds’ second child. Guests included Ross’s brother Evan Ross and his wife, actress Ashlee Simpson Ross. The wedding was reported to be Bohemian, with shoes as an option and guests camping in tents. Ross’s father was shipping magnate Arne Naess, who died in a mountain climbing accident in 2004. He and Diana were divorced and he had remarried at the time………..

As in its nickname, the City of Brotherly Love, there is a whole lot of love being spread in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 20 and 21. On Tuesday, June 20, The Literary Cafe presents a discussion and book signing for bestselling author Donald Bogle at The African American Museum, 701 Arch Street, Philadelphia. PA 19107 from 5:30-7:00 PM. Donald is one of the foremost authorities on African Americans in film and entertainment history. He is the author of eight books. His latest book, “Elizabeth and Michael: The Queen of Hollywood and The King of Pop- A Love Story,” chronicles the lives of the two larger-than-life celebrities, highlighting the similarities and parallel events that would ultimately make them the best of friends.  On Wednesday, June 21, there will be A Philly Salute to boxing legend Michael Spinks at WARMDADDYS, 1400 S. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19147 from 5-7 pm. Come out to hear the Champ share insights on his career as well as sign autographs. $10 admission. www.ticketfly.com………….

Image

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) hits Miami Beach, Florida, June 14-18. Named one of the coolest film festivals in the world, it brings the who’s who of Hollywood to Miami for five days. Catch the world premiere of “Girls Trip”, starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Tiffany Haddish and ABFF Ambassador Regina Hall and much more at #ABFF2017!……….

Looking for a scrumptious meal and awesome ambiance in New York City? Look no further. Located across the street from The Museum of Modern Art at 33 W. 54th Street in midtown Manhattan, Mozzarella and Vino offers authentic southern Italian fare in a relaxed, casual, and cozy environment. The gorgeous decor is rustic and casual, and boasts an enoteca style wine bar and restaurant. Specialty delicious dishes include “lasagna al forno” – oven-baked lasagna, “Arancini di riso” – fried rice balls with veal, peas and mozzarella, Bieratta Pugliese sauteed with basil oil — served with cherry tomatoes and toasted bread  — and so much more. Celebs that have been spotted at this fabulous eatery include Paul McCartney, Glenn Lowery, and Vogue’s Andre Leon Talley.……

