5:24 PM / Friday September 1, 2017

PA529
1 Sep 2017

Percy “Master P” Miller is rumored to be dating Tameka “Tiny” Harris

September 1, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Percy “Master P” Miller  (Photo: s_bukley / shutterstock)

 

By Florence Anthony

Music and television mogul, Percy “Master P” Miller, who is rumored to be dating Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who is estranged from her husband, T.I., has been named President of the Global Mixed Gender Basketball (GMGB) League, announced the league’s CEO James Scott. “We are delighted that Master P has accepted this appointment. Under his guidance, our league, which has been in existence since 2013, will be able to expand both domestically and abroad, as the iconic individual has the star power to propel the league to unimaginable heights,” Scott stated……….

The UNCF raised $300,000 toward higher education with Celebrity Philanthropist/Author Jean Shafiroff, benefiting deserving New York area students. More than 400 guests attended the August 5 and 6 benefit weekend, held at the private Hamptons residences of Nancy Silberkleit, co-CEO of Archie Comics, and Lyn and E.T. Williams Jr. Frank Baker, co-founder and managing partner of Sirius Capital Group LLC and Dr. Ronald A. Johnson, president of Clark Atlanta University, were honored with the Keepers of the Flame award for being champions of diversity and education. Shafiroff, Jane Carter, Errol Taylor, Desiree Watson, William Pickens III and Paula Taylor were co-chairs for the events on Saturday and Sunday. Dr. Michael Lomax, UNCF president and CEO, delivered remarks on UNCF’s impact in the state of New York and the importance of community support……….

Tyler Perry’s popular OWN drama series “If Loving You Is Wrong,” returns for an anticipated third season on Tuesday, September 19 at 9 pm ET/PT. “If Loving You Is Wrong” delves into the lives of neighbors and friends – turned – frenemies, Alex (Amanda Clayton), Kelly (Edwina Findley Dickerson), Marcie (Heather Hemmens), Esperanza (Zulay Henao) and Natalie (April Parker-Jones). This season, the neiglborhood that once was the perfect picture of suburban life has never recovered from the scandalous affair that tore apart two marriages, and jeopardized every friendship the couples held close……..

Multi-talented singer/songwriter LaRon Hines was thrilled to be in the Big Apple for the first time the weekend of August 25-27, to attend Spike Lee’s annual Michael Jackson Birthday Celebration in Brooklyn, hosted by Oscar nominated actress Rosie Perez.  LaRon is currently promoting his hot new single “Love Letters.”   Hip Hop legends Snoop, Fab Five Freddie and Omar Benson Miller, who currently stars as Charles on the HBO series “Ballers” joined he packed Bed-Stuy streets. The late King of Pop would have turned 59 on August 29……….

Go With The-Flo

