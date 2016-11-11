By Florence Anthony

Will Smith’s father, Willard Carroll Smith, Sr., has died, according to Oscar nominated actor’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. Sheree announced the sad news via Instagram on Monday night with a throwback photo of Will and his late father posing with the former couple’s now 23-year-old son, Trey. “We’re gonna miss you, Daddio! You loved and played by your own rules – you truly were one of a kind! You instilled discipline, and a work ethic that has created a legacy in your honor!,” Sheree captioned the photo……..

Patti LaBelle will perform at “VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night.” LaBelle will take to the stage with previously announced performer Mariah Carey. “I’m so excited to share the VH1 Divas stage with Mariah, who is not only a phenomenal singer and performer, but also my goddaughter. This is going to be really, really special,” said La Belle. “VH1’s Divas Holiday; Unsilent Night” will air Monday, December 5 at 9 pm ET……….

On November 7, Fox previewed the new series “Star” for an exclusive group of Atlanta influencers during the popular ATL Live on the Park showcase from industry vets Shanti Das and Marion Nichols. Over 300 VIPs gathered at Park Tavern for a sneak peek of the show created by Lee Daniels. Cast members Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Amiyah Scott and Jasmine Burke were on hand to welcome guests. The premiere of the show, which stars Queen Latifah, will air Wednesday, December 14 on Fox after the fall finale of Empire at 8 pm………

Hip hop artist Antonio Breez has a lot to be thankful for, in part to the success of his debut album Te Convocation of Antonio Breez in early 2016. Record sales and radio play have a lot to do with the public’s reaction, so as a thank you to his fans for their support, Breez invited them to be a part of his new music video for the single “Next To Me.” Directed by the famed Scenario, best known for his work on music videos and on televison, who along with Antonio came up with the idea of reaching out to his fans to co-star in his new video. After reaching out via social media for his following to send clips of them lip synching to the song, the response was overwhelming but humbling too……