Image

11:38 AM / Friday November 11, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
11 Nov 2016

Patti LaBelle will perform at “VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night”

go-flo_11-13-16a
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 11, 2016 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

By Florence Anthony

Will Smith’s father, Willard Carroll Smith, Sr., has died, according to Oscar nominated actor’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. Sheree announced the sad news via Instagram on Monday night with a throwback photo of Will and his late father posing with the former couple’s now 23-year-old son, Trey. “We’re gonna miss you, Daddio! You loved and played by your own rules – you truly were one of a kind! You instilled discipline, and a work ethic that has created a legacy in your honor!,” Sheree captioned the photo……..

Patti LaBelle will perform at “VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night.” LaBelle will take to the stage with previously announced performer Mariah Carey. “I’m so excited to share the VH1 Divas stage with Mariah, who is not only a phenomenal singer and performer, but also my goddaughter. This is going to be really, really special,” said La Belle. “VH1’s Divas Holiday; Unsilent Night” will air Monday, December 5 at 9 pm ET……….

Image

On November 7, Fox previewed the new series “Star” for an exclusive group of Atlanta influencers during the popular ATL Live on the Park showcase from industry vets Shanti Das and Marion Nichols. Over 300 VIPs gathered at Park Tavern for a sneak peek of the show created by Lee Daniels. Cast members Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Amiyah Scott and Jasmine Burke were on hand to welcome guests. The premiere of the show, which stars Queen Latifah, will air Wednesday, December 14 on Fox after the fall finale of Empire at 8 pm………

Hip hop artist Antonio Breez has a lot to be thankful for, in part to the success of his debut album Te Convocation of Antonio Breez in early 2016. Record sales and radio play have a lot to do with the public’s reaction, so as a thank you to his fans for their support, Breez invited them to be a part of his new music video for the single “Next To Me.” Directed by the famed Scenario, best known for his work on music videos and on televison, who along with Antonio came up with the idea of reaching out to his fans to co-star in his new video. After reaching out via social media for his following to send clips of them lip synching to the song, the response was overwhelming but humbling too…… 

Related Posts

go-flo_12-13-15aPatti LaBelle and devoted fan James Wright Chanel have become close friends TV One expands Wednesday night programming with the all-new-docu-series Hollywood Divas enter_05-29-16fVH1 is bringing back “Hip Hop Honors” to celebrate the trailblazing first ladies of rap
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

It’s not religious, but T.D. Jakes hopes new show will ‘minister’

oasis_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

By Nekesa Mumbi Moody associated press NEW YORK — T.D. Jakes doesn’t wave around the Bible or...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Caregiving Tips for Long-Distance Caregivers

seniors_11-13-16a

November 11, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend any long-distance caregiving tips that can help me help my elderly...

Go With The-Flo

Patti LaBelle will perform at “VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night”

go-flo_11-13-16a

November 11, 2016

By Florence Anthony Will Smith’s father, Willard Carroll Smith, Sr., has died, according to Oscar nominated actor’s...

Style

The Baggy Method may be the answer to your dry-hair, moisturizing blues

style_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

By Leah Fletcher Arlette Johnson, an admitted fashionista, styles her hair straight, braided, loose and curly. She...

Color Of Money

Reintegrating Into Civilian Life

money_11-13-16a

November 11, 2016

Five tips to help veterans find their new normal Family Features While the transition back to civilian...

Entertainment

Kam’s Kapsules:  For movies opening November 11, 2016

enter_11-06-16x

November 4, 2016

by Kam Williams BIG BUDGET FILMS Almost Christmas (PG-13 for profanity, drug use and suggestive content) Holiday...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff