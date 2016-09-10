Image

2:59 PM / Saturday September 10, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
10 Sep 2016

Nate Parker will be among the guests at 60th BFI London Film Festival

go-flo_09-11-16a
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 10, 2016 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Nate Parker (Photo: Jaguar PS / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Previous reports claiming drugs and guns were confiscated from Chris Brown’s home after police obtained a search warrant were completely false. According to the Los Angeles Times, police did not discover any weapons after the long standoff with the singer. Brown was arrested after being accused of assault with a deadly weapon. Baylee Curran, a dethroned beauty queen who is an aspiring model and actress said Breezy pointed a gun at her when she tried to examine a piece of jewelry that Brown’s attorney Mark Geragos says does not even exist. Chris has an arraignment scheduled for September 20 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center……….

Nate Parker, the director, writer and star of “The Birth of a Nation,” will be among the guests at the 60th BFI London Film Festival, reports Variety. The announcement of Parker’s participation comes amid a heated debate in the U.S. concerning an allegation of rape made against him in 1999, when he was acquitted of the charge in a 2001 trial, but Variety revealed recently that the female student who made the accusation committed suicide in 2012………

New York City emcee and president of Carnieg Entertainment, Nsite, was raised in South Jamaica, Queens. In 2015, Nsite released his debut mixtape “The 1%.”  This summer, Nsite, reloaded and dropped his second installment, “What’s For Breakfast” in lieu of his studio recorded double mixtape, “Grits and Eggs.” He has dropped multiple videos on YouTube and has opened up for Memphis Bleek, Fabolous, Talib Kweli and hip hop legend Styles P.………

Image

After winning nine major awards in 2015, and two awards at the London International Film Festival 2016, Maria Soccor’s “Lords of BSV” made its digital television debut on July 31 on Red Bull TV and is now available on VOD (Video On Demand). “Lords of BSV” is the latest addition to the online media platform from the Austrian Red Bull company which broadcasts live global events, and on extensive selection of sports, music and lifestyle entertainment. The Red Bull TV debut follows Soccor and “Lords of BSV” being featured for a second time on ABC-TV in New York City…….

Catch OWN’s biggest series launch in the network’s history, and this summer’s top new cable show, when the addictive family drama “Greenleaf” season 1 arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital HD) and DVD December 6 from Lionsgate. Executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Craig Wright, the show follows one woman’s return home to her family- the leaders of a megachurch- and the revelations that they don’t always practice what they preach. “Greenleaf” stars Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker, Deborah Joy Winans and Desiree’ Ross…… 

Related Posts

enter_04-03-16bNate Parker launches new film school at historically Black Wiley College (Home of The Great Debaters) enter_12-20-15bFirst look at Nate Parker’s Nat Turner film, ‘The Birth of a Nation’ Nate Parker teams up with Amy Berg and Matthew Cooke for ‘AMERICAN RACE: A Film on the Black Male Crisis’
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Ten signs you are part of an unhealthy church

oasis_09-11-16a

September 10, 2016

By Joe McKeever ichurch.com Recently, when an online magazine sent me an article on “Five signs you’re...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to prevent falls at home

seniors_09-11-16a

September 10, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, My 79-year-old mother, who lives alone, has fallen several times over the past year....

Health

Five reasons for women to take charge of their reproductive health

health_09-11-16a

September 10, 2016

BPT There are many options when it comes to female reproductive health choices. These are very personal...

Style

DIY waxing is cheaper and faster, but has pros and cons

style_09-11-16a

September 10, 2016

By Leah Fletcher When Dee Jones was 15, her mother decided it was time to put some...

Color Of Money

Make Marketing Manageable– Tips for small business owners, and entrepreneurs

money_09-11-16a

September 10, 2016

Family Features It may seem that anyone with the guts to run their own small business should...

Week In Review

Obama, Duterte meet despite Filipino leader’s crude language

Rodrigo Duterte

September 9, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he addresses Overseas Filipino Workers who were repatriated back...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff