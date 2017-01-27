“Moonlight” received eight Academy Awards nominations

ABOVE PHOTO: Mahershala Ali (Photo: Helga Esteb / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

The 89th Annual Academy Awards Ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, begining at 5:30 PST. This year’s nominees have made last year’s #OscarsSoWhite movement an entity of the past. A24’s “Moonlight” received eight nominations. They are: Best Supporting Actor – Mahershala Ali; Cinematography – James Lextor; Best Original Score – Nicholas Britell; Best Adapted Screenplay – Barry Jenkins & Tarell McCraney; Best Supporting Actress – Naomie Harris; Film Editing – Joi McMillon & Nick Sanders; Best Directing – Barry Jenkins and Best Picture. “Fences” is not far behind “Moonlight” with four nods, including Best Actor – Denzel Washington; Best Supporting Actress – Viola Davis; Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. “Hidden Figures” has been nominated for three awards – Best Supporting Actress – Octavia Spencer; Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. Lastly, Ruth Negga is nominated for Best Leading Actress for Loving……….

Three-time Academy Award nominated “Hidden Figures” is inspiring a generation of young people in New York City, thanks to the greater New York Chapter of The Links. Comprised of some of NYC’s most influential women of color – including chapter president Rhonda Joy McClean and Emmy-winning CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller, the historic nonprofit organization, founded at Harlem’s famed Theresa Hotel in 1949, has presented three complimentary screenings of the film at theatres in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. So far, nearly 1,000 young people of color have been exposed to the joys and excitement of science, technology, engineering and math…….

One of the best kept secrets at the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump is that Floyd “Money” Mayweather hosted the the Moblze Foundation Inaugural Ball. One of the former boxing champions’ esteemed guests was author/philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, who posed for a photo with Palm Beach socialite Ava Roosevelt. Performers at Mayweather’s shindig were Drake, Kid Rock and popular Hamptons bandleader Alex Donner. The Moblze Foundation will build Urban Empowerment Centers in inner city neighborhoods styled after Silicon corporate headquarters. They will train the next generation of entrepreneurs and high-skilled workers. ………

Calling all artists……Be part of the 2017 New York Harlem Fine Arts Show at the Riverside Church of New York. This epic event takes place February 16-19, 2017. Call 800-376-2860 for information. Meanwhile, the Harlem Fine Arts Show opening night reception will take place on Thursday, February 16 from 6-10 PM. The evening will be hosted by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Brooklyn Alumnae Chapter. There will be a special celebration of African Americans in Medicine. A Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, III………….