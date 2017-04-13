ABOVE PHOTO: Janet Jackson (Everett Collection / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

After rumors of several hiccups in their marriage since they became man and wife, Janet Jackson has split with husband Wissam Al Mana just three months after giving birth to the estranged couple’s son at the age of 50. Sources say that Janet plans to continue to live in London, England, with her son, Eissa, where they have been residing since before and after the baby’s birth. In fact, up until two weeks ago when a judge Los Angeles forced Katherine Jackson to return to the U.S. to deal with a lifetime restraining order against her nephew Trent Jackson, her mother was in London helping Janet with the baby. A source reportedly says “both Jan and Wissam are busy people but are determined to be good parents, even if they are apart.” Sources say the breakup stems from Janet feeling her estranged husband “had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.” This was Janet’s third marriage. She was previously married to James DeBarge and Rene Elizondo…………..

The Greater New York Chapter of the Links, Incorporated is comprised of some of the most fabulous women in New York, such as lovely ladies like Amsterdam News publisher Elinor Tatum, Dr. Marcella Maxwell, Rhonda Joy McLean, my dear friend Helen Shelton and Emmy-winning broadcaster Michelle Miller, to name a few. The illustrious group of ladies will celebrate 67 years of distinguished service to communities of color in the Greater New York area at their annual Women of Distinction Spirit Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show on Saturday, April 15 at Chelsea Piers and will honor esteemed female leaders and executives, including Marilyn F. Booker, Managing Director and Head of Urban Markets Group for Morgan Stanley, Miko Branch, Co-Founder and CEO, Miss Jessie’s LLC, Dr. Paula A. Johnson, 14th President of Wellesley College and Henri G. Moore, Global Leader for Philanthropy and Education and President of the DuPont Pioneer Foundation. Word on the curb is the signature fashion show will feature fresh, off-the-runway designs by Kevan Hall and Tracey Reese………

Co-chaired by philanthropist/author Jean Shafiroff and Katrina Peebles, the New York City Mission Society held its annual Champions for Children fundraising Gala at the Mandarin Oriental in Manhattan on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. This year’s event honored real estate mogul, investor and philanthropist Don Peebles and legendary actress and singer Diahann Carroll, as well as recognizing two lifetime members of the Mission Society’s Board of Directors: Dina Merrill Hartley and Lloyd W. Brown II. Notable attendees included television personality Gayle King, actress Cicely Tyson and former Mayor of New York City David Dinkins. The Gala was emceed by WABC News Anchor Bill Ritter. Performers included Kathy Sledge, the legendary lead singer of Sister Sledge, acclaimed singer Alex Donner and his orchestra, and students enrolled in the Mission Society’s free after school music education program, GRIOT………..

Known for throwing lavish parties and her many philanthropic efforts, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan is back for the new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac. This season, instead of crying over spilled milk, Charrisse is laughing over champagne! A mainstay on the DC social and philanthropic scene for years, Charrisse is actually the original diva of the show, who brought the rest of the cast together, and this season introduces viewers to newbie Monique Samuels!……