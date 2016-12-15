Image

5:26 PM / Thursday December 15, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
15 Dec 2016

The iconic 1974 film, “Foxy Brown” is headed to television as a series starring Meagan Good

go-flo_12-18-16a
December 15, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO: Meagan Good (Photo: Joe Seer / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Nate Parker’s “Birth of a Nation” may have been a box-office bomb, but it earned some major recognition for the 2017 NAACP Image Awards, scooping up six nominations.

Oscar frontrunner “Moonlight” also scored six nominations. “Hidden Figures,” about the African-American women who worked behind-the-scenes at NASA helping the late John Glenn become the first American to orbit the Earth, scored three nominations including one for star Taraji P. Henson, notably snubbed by December 12’s Golden Globe nominations. Overall, Beyonce’ landed the most individual nominations, with seven, including one for entertainer of the year, followed by her sister Solange Knowles with five nominations………

Image

According to sources, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, was the front man for Kanye West’s meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on December 12. Sporting a new blonde look, West hugged Trump, as the billionaire told reporters, “We’ve been friends for a long time.” Prior to aborting is world tour and having a nervous breakdown last month, West praised Trump onstage at one of his concerts. Meanwhile, sources say Gamble worked for Sean “Diddy” Combs.. From there, he met Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, and did some work for Bieber while he was touring. Then, he met Kardashian/Jenner matriarch Kris, who lives near Bieber. And the wheel keeps turning………….

Last week, Fox continued its promotional tour of screenings for the upcoming series, “Star,” co-created by Lee Daniels. On December 7, Fox teamed up with ASCAP Urban to present a special screening and holiday showcase at Helen Mills Event Space in New York City. The evening was hosted by media personality Gia Peppers. The tour arrived in Philadelphia on December 8, where locals previewed “Star” at Dave & Buster’s downtown………..

The iconic 1974 film, “Foxy Brown” is headed to television as a series starring Meagan Good in the legendary role originally played by Pam Grier. According to reports, taking on the Foxy role has been a passion for Meagan. She also will serve as a producer on the series, executive produced by her husband DeVon Franklin. Meagan will be next seen headlining the Lifetime movie “Love by the 10th Date,”  which premieres on January 28 and also will star in “Deuces.”

