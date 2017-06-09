Halle Berry’s publicist has denies she is pregnant with her third child

ABOVE PHOTO: Halle Berry (Photo: Tinseltown / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Halle Berry’s publicist has denied reports that the Oscar-winning actress is pregnant with her third child. The rep told “US Magazine”: “It is absolutely not true. She is not pregnant.” The 50 year-old former beauty queen first sparked pregnancy rumors when she attended the Butterfly Ball on June 3 in Los Angeles, an event benefiting low-income and homeless individuals, wearing a sparkling silver dress which hugged her curves. She then posed with her hands on her tummy, seemingly cradling a baby bump. Halle later tweeted: “Can’t a girl have a big steak and french fries dinner?” Meanwhile, Halle had a fun time at the gala, where she hopped up on stage where Common, who was being honored serenaded the mother of two with his classic love song, “Come Close”………….

On June 1, VH1 gave a fabulous soiree at New York City’s elegant Whitby Hotel to kick-off the debut of “Daytime Divas,” the cable network’s latest scripted series based on Star Jones’ bestselling novel, “Satan’s Sisters.” The exquisite evening began with each guest being presented a small bottle of “Daytime Divas” champagne, then directed to their bright orange seats in the screening room where a bag of “Daytime Divas” popcorn awaited them. Following the screening of the deliciously funny show, guests were invited to a reception where they joined the show’s stars who included Vanessa Williams. McKinley Freeman, executive producer Star Jones, wearing a one-shouldered white jumpsuit and Kelly Osbourne, who appears in an episode. Executive producer Suzanne dePasse and cast member Tichina Arnold were unable to attend. Delicious hamburger sliders, chicken and seafood appetizers along with a full-bar were served at the reception. It was an elegant and fun night for all………

OWN, Oprah Winfrey’s Network’s hit drama series, Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots,” returns with new episodes on Tuesday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the season two premiere of “The Haves and the Have Nots” features Hanna (Crystal R. Fox), the moral conscience, being tested like never before. Hanna and her son, Benny, (Tyler Lepley) are stripped of everything they have once Candace’s (Tika Sumpter) latest hustle fails miserably. In the premiere episode, Hanna’s family is once again pushed to their limits after Warlock (Jon Chaffin) unleashes his vengeance……….

After falling unconscious aboard a Delta Airlines flight getting ready to take off from Los Angeles International Airport enroute to New York JFK, Brandy Norwood is at home resting. EMT workers took the actress/songstress off the plane and rushed her to a hospital. Sources say Brandy was stressed out and overworked. The source tells me that the “Zoe Ever After” star was in Puerto Rico earlier in the week leading up to the June 2 incident as well as working in the studio……..