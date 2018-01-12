Gayle King said Oprah is not going to be running for President though she is “intrigued”

ABOVE PHOTO: Gayle King (Photo: By JStone / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Planning a royal wedding can even hit snafus. According to reports, Meghan Markle is experiencing reception location problems. Her latest compromise has the reception heading to a new venue. Supposedly, Meghan and Prince Harry wanted to hold their reception at Frogmore House, but have been advised by royal aides that St. George’ Hall at Windsor Castle is more “practical.” Frogmore holds special significance for Meghan and Harry, being the backdrop of their engagement photo and reportedly a site where they enjoyed many romantic picnics. Not only was it Meghan’s first choice, but Queen Elizabeth is said to have approved as well. The Daily Mail stated royal aides “gently vetoed” the option and offered them St. George’s Hall, which is larger and more suitable for the size of the wedding party……….

Results are in and in 2017, MSNBC was the most-watched cable network among African-Americans in weekday prime time. According to Nielsen, MSNBC averaged 483,096 African-American viewers across its weekday prime time programming of All In With Chris Hayes, The Rachel Show and The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell. This total beat out CNN, VH1, ESPN, OWN, TNT and BET………

Despite the clamor for Oprah Winfrey’s presidential candidacy after her spectacular Golden Globes speech, her best friend Gayle King said on CBS This Morning that Oprah is “not going to be running for President,” though she is “intrigued” by the notion, reports Deadline Hollywood. “I absolutely don’t think her position has changed,” King told her colleagues on the air. Added King, “I was up talking to her very late last night. I do think she’s intrigued by the idea, I do think that I also know that after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have the right to change your mind.”……………

California U.S. Sen. Kamala D. Harris is the Grand Marshal for the 2018 Annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, California. The Kingdom Day Parade honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and has grown from its humble beginnings into the largest and longest running Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Birthday Celebration in the nation! This year, would have been Dr. King’s 89th birthday and is also the 50th anniversary of his untimely death. Although he never reached the age of 40, his legacy will live forever. This year’s theme, borrowed from former First Lady Michelle Obama is: “When They Go Low, We Go High.” In 2017, Harris was elected as the first African-American and first woman to serve as California’s Attorney General…………