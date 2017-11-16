CeCe Winans accepts the Spirit Award at Lisa Collins’ 20th Annual “First Ladies High Tea”

ABOVE PHOTO: CeCe Winans (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Lisa Collins’ 20th Annual “First Ladies High Tea” is always a classy affair! Gospel legend CeCe Winans was surprised when her niece Deborah Joy Winans, currently starring in OWN’s “Greenleaf” delivered a touching introduction and presented her with the Spirit Award at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. CeCe, treated the audience wit the song, “He’s Never Failed Me Yet” from her latest CD, “Let Them Fall in Love.” Congresswoman Karen Bass, actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, Dr. Yutaka Niihara and First Ladies Regina Taylor, Morgan Wilbourne, Patricia Swancy and Cynthia Buelna were honored in grand style……..

According to “People Magazine,” former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks secretly eloped with Dana Isaiah in July 16, and the couple are already expecting their first child. The coosome twosome were married while on vacation in Hawaii with a small group of close friends. Sparks says it was love at first sight for her husband, who was an aspiring model when they started dating last year. Jordan says when she’s with Dana she “feels comfort and safety and calm and peace.”……….

The city of Philadelphia is on Diva Watch. The Literary Diva Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati will host the “mega diva” (as deemed by the “New York Times”) actress Jenifer Lewis in a conversation and book signing for her new tome “The Mother of Black Hollywood:A Memoir” on Thursday, November 16. Hosting the conversation is The queen of mid-day radio, Patty Jackson of WDAS-FM. All of this fabulousity will take place at The African American Museum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 701 Arch Street from 6-8 PM. There will also be a Meet & Greet with Jenifer, who currently stars on “Black-ish” from 5-6 PM. Jenifer’s book has received rave reviews in all four corners of the media………

Two high-profile stars will soon be adding their sparkle to Lee Daniels’ Fox series “Star.” According to reports, Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood will join the hit show for a multi-episode arc. Miss Patti will play the tough love-giving mother to Queen Latifah’s Carlotta Brown, while Brandy will be appearing as Carlotta’s younger sister, Cassie. The series, which follows a girl group’s rise to fame, has been a major success with Fox ordering additional episodes for the show’s second season…….