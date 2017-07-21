Beyonce and Jay-Z’s one-month old twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, posed with their gorgeous mom for photos

ABOVE PHOTO: Jay-Z and Beyonce (Photo: JStone / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s one-month old twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, posed with their gorgeous mom surrounded by a rose-filled trellis in their Malibu backyard with the Pacific Ocean glittering behind them. Meanwhile, the proud parents hit Tinseltown on July 13. Beyonce’, minus her baby fat and Hova were at Mack Senott Studios where they attended Vic Mensa’s album listening party…………

O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing in Nevada on July 20 will be carried live on ESPN as an expanded, 90-minute Outside the Lines Special, and pool cameras in the hearing room make it all but certain the proceedings will pop up at least in part on other news channels, according to Deadline Hollywood. Simpson will appear via videoconference from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, with four parole commissioners in Carson City, Nevada. The hearing begins at 10 am PT (1 pm ET), and ESPN has set aside a 90-minute slot under its Outside the Lines banner………….

Philanthropist power couple Don & Katrina Peebles hosted Cocktails & Conversations in honor of the New York Mission Society at their Bridgehampton, New York home on Friday, July 7. The elegant but understated event benefited the Mission Society’s programs and services, which help youth and families in New York City’s most underserved communities break the cycle of poverty and achieve success. Notable attendees included NY Mission Society CEO Elsie McCabe Thompson, Celebrity Philanthropist/Author Jean Shafiroff, B. Michael and Mark-Anthony Edwards, Leah Rumbough, Stanley Rumbough and Cole Rumbough…………

As they do every summer, two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta, recently spent a romantic vacation in Italy sailing the Mediterranean Sea. The couple has been married for 35 years. While on vacation, the coosome twosome frequently left their yacht and took taxis into town to enjoy the local villages………..