Step It Up — Put a fresh take on post-holiday sandwiches

For most people, the day after a big holiday gathering means two things: a refrigerator filled with opportunity and a marked lack of energy. Fortunately, there are easy ways to make the most of the remnants of your holiday meal so you can take it easy and enjoy a day filled with good food and good rest.

Sandwiches are a natural solution for post-holiday noshing, but all those exceptional entrees practically beg for one last chance to shine. Put a fresh, wholesome twist on this year’s sandwiches by ditching the traditional condiments and dressing up your bread with a new kind of spread. New hummus-based Sabra Spreads – available in Garlic Herb, Honey Mustard and Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper – have 75 percent less fat than the leading spread, mayonnaise, and pair perfectly with sandwiches and wraps of all kinds.

Turkey Sandwich with Cranberry and Hummus

Servings: 1

2 slices sourdough bread

Sabra Spreads Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper

Bibb or Boston lettuce

purple onion, thinly sliced

leftover turkey, sliced about 1/4-inch thick

cranberry sauce

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Cover one slice of bread with spread then layer lettuce, purple onion, turkey, cranberry sauce, another layer of lettuce, salt and pepper. Add another squeeze of spread and second piece of bread.

Garlic Tarragon Roasted Beet Sandwiches

Recipe courtesy of Stephanie McKercher of The Grateful Grazer

Servings: 2

Roasted beets:

3 beets (about 1 1/2 cups), peeled and sliced in thin rounds

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon leaves

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Garlic Tarragon Spread:

1/4 cup Sabra Spreads Garlic Herb

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon leaves

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Sandwiches:

2 whole grain rolls

1/2 apple, sliced in thin rounds

1/2 cup micro greens

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

Heat oven to 425 F and prepare baking sheet. In mixing bowl, combine beets, sesame oil and tarragon then spread on baking sheet. Roast until beets are tender and browned in areas, about 25-30 minutes.

While beets are roasting, use same mixing bowl to prepare spread. Stir together spread, tarragon, salt and pepper. Cover bowl and store in refrigerator until beets are ready.

Remove beets from oven and allow to cool slightly before assembling sandwiches. Slice rolls in half and spread garlic tarragon spread on inside of each roll. Top bottom half of roll with beets, apple slices, micro greens and red onion, then top with remaining half of bun.

Chicken and Waffles Sandwich

Recipe courtesy of Chelsea LeBlanc of Chelsea’s Choices

Servings: 4

1 tablespoon egg whites

2 teaspoons Sabra Spreads Garlic & Herb

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary, plus additional for garnish

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 boneless, skinless chicken tenders

4 frozen waffles

1/2 cup fresh spinach

4 tablespoons Sabra Spreads Honey Mustard

1/2 cup maple syrup

Heat oven to 425 F and line baking sheet with aluminum foil.

In medium bowl, whisk together egg whites and garlic and herb spread.

On plate, gently mix together panko bread crumbs, 1 teaspoon rosemary, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper.

Dip chicken into egg white mixture then into bread crumb mixture.

Place on baking sheet and bake 15-20 minutes, or until internal temperature is 165 F, flipping chicken at halfway mark.

In toaster oven, toast waffles until warm and crisp. Cut into fourths and top with spinach and 1/2 tablespoon honey mustard spread.

Cut chicken tenders in half and place atop waffles. Top with another waffle quarter.

Garnish with rosemary and serve with maple syrup.

Grilled Portobello Mushroom and Arugula Sandwich

Recipe courtesy of Chelsey of C it Nutritionally

Servings: 2

Mushrooms:

4 portobello mushroom caps, stems removed

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/2 tablespoon olive oil freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

Sandwich:

1 baguette (12 inches), cut into two pieces and halved lengthwise

2 tablespoons Sabra Spreads Garlic & Herb

1 roasted bell pepper

1 cup arugula

Gently clean portobello mushroom caps with cloth just prior to preparation.

In medium to large bowl, combine balsamic vinegar and olive oil, and whisk together with fork. Add mushroom caps to bowl and soak until mushrooms are saturated with marinade.

Remove mushroom caps from bowl and place on plate. Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper and smoked paprika.

Gently coat grill, grill pan or large skillet with olive oil or nonstick spray and heat over medium heat.

Sear mushrooms for about 2 minutes on each side, until cooked through and mushroom caps darken in color. Set cooked mushrooms aside.

To assemble sandwich: coat bottom piece of baguette with spread. Add roasted bell pepper, arugula and cooked mushrooms.

In clean skillet over medium heat, sear assembled sandwich about 3 minutes on each side until bread is heated through.

Turkey, Prosciutto and Hummus Sandwich

Servings: 1

2 slices whole-wheat bread, toasted

Sabra Spreads Garlic Herb

tender arugula

leftover turkey, sliced about 1/4-inch thick

1 ounce thinly sliced prosciutto

Cover bottom slice of bread with spread then layer arugula, turkey and prosciutto to build club-style sandwich. Add another squeeze of spread and top piece of bread.

