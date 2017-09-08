Start a Successful School Year with a Balanced Breakfast

ABOVE PHOTO: Protein-Packed Eggs in a Nest

How a breakfast with milk can help lead the way to academic success

Family Features

As kids get ready to start a new school year, moms are also getting back into the swing of a morning routine. One thing that can’t be missed? A complete breakfast! Research shows eating breakfast helps kids concentrate and focus at school, giving moms good reason to serve up balanced nutrition before that first morning bell.

This back-to-school season, start the day off strong and pair your little one’s breakfast with a glass of milk. An 8-ounce glass of milk gives kids 8 grams of high-quality protein plus other essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D to the morning meal.

Most days, finding time for a balanced breakfast may be easier said than done. One way to help alleviate the morning rush is to make breakfast ahead of time, so it’s ready to go before sending kids off to school. These make-ahead Protein-Packed Eggs in a Nest are simple and fun to make. Served with an 8-ounce glass of milk, they make for a delicious breakfast to help start everyone’s school day off right.

Find more nutritious recipes to pair with milk at milklife.com.

Protein-Packed Eggs in a Nest

Servings: 6 (2 nests per serving)

Nonstick olive oil spray

4 cups frozen shredded potatoes, defrosted

3 large eggs

3 large egg whites

1/4 cup fat free milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup cooked, lean ground turkey sausage, crumbled

1/3 cup green bell pepper, diced

1/3 cup tomatoes, chopped spinach, mushrooms

1/3 cup part skim mozzarella cheese, shredded

Heat oven to 400 F and spray 12-well muffin tin with nonstick olive oil spray.

Place a scoop of shredded potatoes into each muffin hole, pressing around edges to create “nest”. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove pan from oven and using spoon, gently press any fallen potatoes back up against sides of each muffin hole. Turn oven down to 350 F.

In a bowl, add eggs, egg whites, 1/4 cup milk, salt and pepper. Whisk to combine and place in fridge while preparing green pepper, tomatoes or additional vegetables.

Stir cooked meat and vegetables into the bowl with egg mixture and pour equally between all “nests.” Sprinkle a pinch of cheese over each nest. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until egg is set.

Remove from oven and serve with remaining 8-ounce glass of milk.

Note: Nests can also be stored in airtight bags in fridge once cool for 3-4 days, and be reheated for an on the go breakfast.

Nutritional information per serving: 200 calories; 4.5 g fat; 1.5 g saturated fat; 105 mg cholesterol; 17 g protein; 23 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 510 mg sodium; 381 mg calcium (40% of daily value). Nutrition figures based on using fat free milk, and include an 8-ounce glass of fat free milk.

Source: MilkPEP