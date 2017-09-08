Image

6:14 PM / Saturday September 9, 2017

PA529
8 Sep 2017

Start a Successful School Year with a Balanced Breakfast

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 8, 2017 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Protein-Packed Eggs in a Nest

How a breakfast with milk can help lead the way to academic success

Family Features

As kids get ready to start a new school year, moms are also getting back into the swing of a morning routine. One thing that can’t be missed? A complete breakfast! Research shows eating breakfast helps kids concentrate and focus at school, giving moms good reason to serve up balanced nutrition before that first morning bell. 

This back-to-school season, start the day off strong and pair your little one’s breakfast with a glass of milk. An 8-ounce glass of milk gives kids 8 grams of high-quality protein plus other essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D to the morning meal.

Most days, finding time for a balanced breakfast may be easier said than done. One way to help alleviate the morning rush is to make breakfast ahead of time, so it’s ready to go before sending kids off to school. These make-ahead Protein-Packed Eggs in a Nest are simple and fun to make. Served with an 8-ounce glass of milk, they make for a delicious breakfast to help start everyone’s school day off right.

Find more nutritious recipes to pair with milk at milklife.com.

 

Protein-Packed Eggs in a Nest

Servings: 6 (2 nests per serving)

Nonstick olive oil spray

4 cups frozen shredded potatoes, defrosted

3 large eggs

3 large egg whites

1/4 cup fat free milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup cooked, lean ground turkey sausage, crumbled

1/3 cup green bell pepper, diced

1/3 cup tomatoes, chopped spinach, mushrooms

1/3 cup part skim mozzarella cheese, shredded

Heat oven to 400 F and spray 12-well muffin tin with nonstick olive oil spray.

Place a scoop of shredded potatoes into each muffin hole, pressing around edges to create “nest”. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove pan from oven and using spoon, gently press any fallen potatoes back up against sides of each muffin hole. Turn oven down to 350 F.

In a bowl, add eggs, egg whites, 1/4 cup milk, salt and pepper. Whisk to combine and place in fridge while preparing green pepper, tomatoes or additional vegetables.

Stir cooked meat and vegetables into the bowl with egg mixture and pour equally between all “nests.” Sprinkle a pinch of cheese over each nest. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until egg is set.

Remove from oven and serve with remaining 8-ounce glass of milk.

Note: Nests can also be stored in airtight bags in fridge once cool for 3-4 days, and be reheated for an on the go breakfast.

Image

Nutritional information per serving: 200 calories; 4.5 g fat; 1.5 g saturated fat; 105 mg cholesterol; 17 g protein; 23 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 510 mg sodium; 381 mg calcium (40% of daily value). Nutrition figures based on using fat free milk, and include an 8-ounce glass of fat free milk.

Source: MilkPEP

Related Posts

Serve Up a Nutritious Seasonal Brunch The key to a gluten-free breakfast sandwich: potatoes Make over your boring breakfast with these tempting turkey recipes
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Kerry Washington hosted a Los Angeles screening of the film “Crown Heights”

September 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kerry Washington (Photo: Tinseltown / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony The Prostate Cancer Foundation Tour hosted...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Top new cars for older drivers

September 8, 2017

Savvy Senior Dear Savvy Senior, My wife and I are both in our late sixties and are...

Food And Beverage

Start a Successful School Year with a Balanced Breakfast

September 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Protein-Packed Eggs in a Nest How a breakfast with milk can help lead the way...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Sept. 10

September 8, 2017

All Signs: As I write this, many are concerned about hurricanes, forest fires and harmful smoke in...

Health

How Millennials view the opioid crisis

September 8, 2017

NewsUSA How easy is it for millennials to get their hands on the very drugs fueling today’s...

Oasis

Manor College opens ‘Bird Feed’ on-campus Food Pantry

September 8, 2017

On the initiative of the Student Senate at Manor College, a campus food pantry is now ready...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff