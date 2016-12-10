Serving Up an Easy Holiday Brunch

ABOVE PHOTO: Breakfast Casserole

Serving up brunch is never better than during the holidays, when friends and family gather together to celebrate the best moments of the season. You’ll have plenty of time to join in the merry-making and fun with these simple ideas for a sensational brunch menu.

Keep things simple. A brunch spread doesn’t have to be elaborate or expansive. The key is to offer something for everyone. Build your menu around crowd-pleasers and fill in with a few specialty items that personalize your spread. If you’ll have children around, don’t forget to include some kid-friendly items such as fresh fruit and pastries.

Don’t shy away from tried and true recipes. There’s a reason dishes like breakfast casseroles have earned a place on brunch menus for generations. A hearty recipe like this classic Breakfast Casserole delivers a savory blend of flavors in every bite. The key ingredient: Borden Cheese, which is crafted with high-quality, wholesome ingredients and made possible by more than 8,000 family-owned farms across the United States. The pure, creamy goodness transforms family favorites like this into something memorable.

Sweeten the deal. ‘Tis the season to indulge your taste buds. A crisp, refreshing salad and some sensible options will round out your menu nicely, but don’t be afraid to incorporate a few decadent desserts and other tasty treats to make your celebrating even sweeter. A platter of fudge in a variety of flavors and a selection of candies like peanut brittle and peppermint bark are easy additions your guests can enjoy. They’re also readily available at most bakeries during the holidays, so you can save a little time.

Breakfast Casserole

Cook time: 50 minutes

Servings: 6

Nonstick spray

1 pound pork sausage

1 bag (32 ounces) frozen potato rounds

10 eggs

1 cup milk

2 cups Borden Cheese Colby & Monterey Jack Shreds

8 slices bacon, cooked crisp and drained

Heat oven to 350 F.

Spray 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

Heat nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add sausage to skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned; drain and set aside.

Place potato rounds in prepared baking dish. Arrange cooked sausage evenly over potatoes.

In medium bowl or 1-quart glass measuring cup, beat eggs with milk.

Pour egg mixture over potatoes and sausage. Sprinkle cheese over eggs. Crumble bacon over cheese.

Cover with foil and bake 40 minutes, or until eggs are set and dish has cooked through. Uncover and bake 10 minutes longer.

