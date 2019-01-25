Nutritious Family Meals Full of Flavor

ABOVE PHOTO: Baked Eggs in Avocado with Bacon

Family Features

Putting healthy meals on the table continues to be a year-round goal for many families, one that can become more difficult with the satisfying and savory flavors of comfort-food season. From breakfast to dinner and every meal in-between, it can feel daunting to prepare simple and nutritious recipes without sacrificing taste.

Start the day with Baked Eggs in Avocado with Bacon, combining superfoods with a protein boost for an ideal, health-conscious breakfast. When it’s time to gather for a family dinner, try something new such as Bacon and Spaghetti Squash Fritter with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce for a filling and flavorful meal that can please nearly any palate.

Baked Eggs in Avocado with Bacon

Prep time: 30 minutes

Servings: 2

Nonstick cooking spray

1 avocado, halved and pitted

2 eggs

kosher salt, to taste

freshly cracked pepper, to taste

2 slices Pure Farmland All-Natural Uncured Bacon, cooked, crumbled

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon chopped chives

smoked paprika, for garnish

hot sauce, for garnish (optional)

Heat oven to 425 F. Spray baking sheet or glass baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Scoop additional 1-2 tablespoons out of avocado halves to create wells for eggs.

Place avocados flesh-side up on prepared baking sheet or glass pan. Gently crack one egg in each avocado well, keeping yolks intact. Bake 15-18 minutes, or until eggs reach desired temperature.

Add salt and pepper, to taste. Top with crumbled bacon, Parmesan cheese and chopped chives. Garnish with paprika and hot sauce, if desired.

Bacon and Spaghetti Squash Fritter with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Prep time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

Bacon-Spaghetti Squash Fritter:

4 cups cooked spaghetti squash

6 slices Pure Farmland All-Natural Uncured Bacon, cooked, chopped, fat reserved

4 green onions, white parts only, sliced thin

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

Romesco Sauce:

2 roasted red peppers, fresh or jarred

4 plum tomatoes, roasted, skins removed

3/4 cup almonds, toasted

4 cloves garlic, roasted

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 cup olive oil

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

To make Bacon-Spaghetti Squash Fritter: Place spaghetti squash in large bowl. Add bacon, green onions, eggs and cheese. Stir to combine. Add flour and mix until combined. Form into patties.

Heat large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons reserved bacon fat. Add fritters in batches and cook until well browned on both sides, approximately 2-3 minutes per side.

To make Romesco Sauce: In food processor, pulse roasted red peppers, plum tomatoes, almonds, garlic, sherry vinegar, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper to combine. Slowly add in olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Pour Romesco Sauce over Bacon-Spaghetti Squash Fritter before serving.

