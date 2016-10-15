Make brunch ‘eggs-citing’ this fall

Spice up your brunch with these egg dishes inspired by Hispanic culture

Eggs, they’re the superstars of your fridge.

Delicious on their own, or the perfect addition to a salad, skillet or even breakfast tacos, their versatility makes the possibilities truly endless.

And as families today are choosing fresher, unique ingredients to inspire their own ethnic dishes at home, eggs are a perfect choice. They are especially prevalent in Hispanic cuisine – and are a celebrated ingredient in a variety of Latin dishes from around the world, such as traditional Spanish flan, to Brazilian feijão tropeiro to Mexican huevos rancheros. It’s no surprise that eggs pair beautifully with the brightly-colored, bold ingredients often found in Latino cuisine.

While these beloved egg-tastic dishes celebrate a vibrant culture, they also deliver high quality protein – 6 grams in one large egg! These perfect little protein powerhouses are an inexpensive, nutrient-dense, and tasty way to start off your weekday routine. And with the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans removing the daily cholesterol limits and recommending eggs in all healthy eating patterns, people can feel good about including them in their diet.

This pair of surprisingly simple recipes will take your repertoire to a new level. The Chilaquiles with Fried Eggs are served up with a rich tomato sauce, making this dish special enough for brunch with company, while delivering a heartiness that will satisfy any dinner appetite. The Huevos Divorciados is one of those effortless entrees that require common pantry ingredients, but deliver big, bold flavor.

Explore more tasty ways to serve up eggs with these recipes and more from the American Egg Board at incredibleegg.org.



Chilaquiles with Fried Eggs

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon canola oil, divided

2 1/2 teaspoons Tex Mex spice blend, divided

8 small corn tortillas, each cut into 6 wedges

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

3 small garlic cloves, minced

1 1/4 seeded finely chopped small jalapeno pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon finely chopped canned chipotle chilies in adobo

4 cups chopped tomatoes

2 teaspoons butter

4 large eggs

Salt and pepper (optional)

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

1. Stir 2 teaspoons oil with 1/2 teaspoon of Tex Mex Spice Blend. Toss tortilla wedges with oil mixture and bake in a single layer on a large baking sheet in preheated 400 degrees oven for 5 to 7 minutes or until crispy. Remove from oven and set aside at room temperature.

2. Heat remaining oil in a large, deep nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Cook onion, garlic, jalapeno and salt for 5 minutes, stirring often, or until softened. Stir in chipotles and remaining Tex Mex spice blend for 1 minute or until combined. Add tomatoes; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, partially covered, for 10 to 15 minutes or until slightly thickened. (Prepare eggs during the last 5 to 10 minutes of simmering time.)

3. For sunny-side up, over-easy or over-hard eggs, heat butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just melted. Break eggs and slip into skillet 1 at a time. Immediately reduce heat to low.

4. Cook eggs about 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Serve as is or flip eggs carefully with turner and cook second side to desired doneness. Sprinkle eggs lightly with salt and pepper if desired.

5. Stir reserved tortilla wedges into warm tomato sauce and divide evenly over 4 dinner plates. Top each tortilla with 1 fried egg and equal amounts of feta and cilantro. Serve immediately.

Variations:

• Prepare recipe with queso fresco instead of the feta cheese. Omit jalapeno from tomato sauce and garnish finished chilaquiles with chopped pickled jalapeno peppers.

• Skip baking step by using 8 small corn tostadas that are approximately the same size as small corn tortillas. Coarsely break the tostadas into pieces and simply stir into tomato sauce before assembling and serving.

Huevos Divorciados

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

8 small corn tortillas

2 cups prepared refried pinto beans, warmed

1/2 cup tomatillo or green salsa

1/2 cup tomato or red salsa

4 teaspoons butter, divided

8 large eggs

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

1. Bake tortillas in a single layer on a large baking sheet in preheated 400-degree oven for 7 to 10 minutes or until crispy.

2. For sunny-side up, over-easy or over-hard eggs: heat half the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just melted. Break 4 eggs and slip into skillet one at a time. Immediately reduce heat to low.

3. Cook eggs about 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Serve as is or flip eggs carefully with turner and cook second side to desired doneness. Sprinkle eggs lightly with salt and pepper if desired. (Repeat method with remaining butter and 4 eggs, or prepare all 8 at once in 2 large nonstick skillets or on one large flat griddle.)

4. Spread warm refried beans evenly over tortillas. Spoon tomatillo salsa over half the tortillas and tomato salsa over remaining half. Top each tortilla with 1 fried egg. Transfer one of each salsa-topped tortilla to 4 dinner plates and garnish evenly with red onion and cilantro. Serve immediately.

Variations

• Mix 1/4 cup regular sour cream or light sour cream with 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice for drizzling over finished huevos divorciados. Or garnish with chopped avocado and lime wedges.

• Prepare recipe with refried black beans instead of the pinto beans if desired.

– Source: American Egg Board