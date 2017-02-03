Crowd-pleasing game day grilling

ABOVE PHOTO: Smokey Stuffed Jalapenos with Bacon

Family Features

For millions of football fans, the grill is as important as the gridiron when enjoying a weekend of games. There’s nothing like team spirit, the anticipation of kickoff and the smell of a delicious pregame tailgate wafting through the stadium parking lot.

National barbecue expert Rocky Stubblefield of Stubb’s Legendary Bar-B-Q offers tips and recipes for game day grilling that will have the whole crowd cheering.

Keep it simple

Stubblefield says anything that cooks fast on the grill is great for tailgating – burgers, hotdogs, chicken – and to bring on the flavor without having to pack a carload of ingredients, use sauces, rubs and marinades. Prepare as much food as you can ahead of time and have a checklist for the things you always need but are easy to forget, like napkins and tin foil.

Grilling tips

For perfectly shaped, evenly cooked burgers, make a thumbprint in the middle of each patty before grilling. Amp up the flavor by rubbing your burgers with Stubb’s Bar-B-Q rub before putting them on the grill – just like you would a brisket or ribs. No matter what you’re making, wait to put the sauce on until the very end of grilling to avoid charring and burning.

For dozens of easy, delicious tailgating recipes, visit stubbsbbq.com.

Smokey Stuffed Jalapenos with Bacon

1/2 pound uncooked chorizo

16 ounces cream cheese

24 fresh jalapenos, halved and seeded

24 slices bacon (about 2 pounds), halved

1 cup Stubb’s Smokey Mesuite Bar-B-Q Sauce

Heat skillet to medium heat and prepare grill for direct cooking.

Remove chorizo casing and cook in skillet over medium heat until cooked through. Transfer cooked chorizo to paper towel-lined plate to drain and cool.

Mix cream cheese and chorizo.

Stuff each jalapeno half with cream cheese mixture. Wrap with half strip of bacon and secure with toothpick.

Place peppers on grill and cook 8-10 minutes, turning frequently. Baste peppers with sauce during last 2 minutes of cooking.

Source: Stubb’s Legendary Bar-B-Q

Toasted Pecan Burgers

1 pound ground chuck

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1 tablespoon finely chopped green bell pepper

3 tablespoons Stubb’s Original Bar-B-Q Sauce

2 tablespoons Stubb’s Bar-B-Q Spice Rub

Mix together chuck, onion, pecans, bell pepper, sauce and rub. Shape into 4 patties.

Prepare grill for direct cooking. When coals are ashed over in charcoal grill, spread them in bottom of grill so food can cook directly over coals.

Grill burgers over direct, medium heat, first on one side then the other, 7-10 minutes, until they reach desired doneness. Medium burgers register an internal temperature of 160 F.

Serve with your favorite burger toppings on toasted buns.