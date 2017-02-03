Image

4:45 AM / Saturday February 4, 2017

PA529
3 Feb 2017

Crowd-pleasing game day grilling

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 3, 2017 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Smokey Stuffed Jalapenos with Bacon

Family Features

For millions of football fans, the grill is as important as the gridiron when enjoying a weekend of games. There’s nothing like team spirit, the anticipation of kickoff and the smell of a delicious pregame tailgate wafting through the stadium parking lot.

National barbecue expert Rocky Stubblefield of Stubb’s Legendary Bar-B-Q offers tips and recipes for game day grilling that will have the whole crowd cheering.

Keep it simple

Stubblefield says anything that cooks fast on the grill is great for tailgating – burgers, hotdogs, chicken – and to bring on the flavor without having to pack a carload of ingredients, use sauces, rubs and marinades. Prepare as much food as you can ahead of time and have a checklist for the things you always need but are easy to forget, like napkins and tin foil.

Grilling tips

For perfectly shaped, evenly cooked burgers, make a thumbprint in the middle of each patty before grilling. Amp up the flavor by rubbing your burgers with Stubb’s Bar-B-Q rub before putting them on the grill – just like you would a brisket or ribs. No matter what you’re making, wait to put the sauce on until the very end of grilling to avoid charring and burning.

For dozens of easy, delicious tailgating recipes, visit stubbsbbq.com.

Smokey Stuffed Jalapenos with Bacon

1/2 pound uncooked chorizo

16 ounces cream cheese

Image

24 fresh jalapenos, halved and seeded

24 slices bacon (about 2 pounds), halved

1 cup Stubb’s Smokey Mesuite Bar-B-Q Sauce

Heat skillet to medium heat and prepare grill for direct cooking.

Remove chorizo casing and cook in skillet over medium heat until cooked through. Transfer cooked chorizo to paper towel-lined plate to drain and cool.

Mix cream cheese and chorizo.

Stuff each jalapeno half with cream cheese mixture. Wrap with half strip of bacon and secure with toothpick.

Place peppers on grill and cook 8-10 minutes, turning frequently. Baste peppers with sauce during last 2 minutes of cooking.

Source: Stubb’s Legendary Bar-B-Q

Toasted Pecan Burgers

1 pound ground chuck

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1 tablespoon finely chopped green bell pepper

3 tablespoons Stubb’s Original Bar-B-Q Sauce

2 tablespoons Stubb’s Bar-B-Q Spice Rub

Mix together chuck, onion, pecans, bell pepper, sauce and rub. Shape into 4 patties.

Prepare grill for direct cooking. When coals are ashed over in charcoal grill, spread them in bottom of grill so food can cook directly over coals.

Grill burgers over direct, medium heat, first on one side then the other, 7-10 minutes, until they reach desired doneness. Medium burgers register an internal temperature of 160 F.

Serve with your favorite burger toppings on toasted buns.

Related Posts

Fall grilling spices up family mealtime Fire up your grilling game with expert tips and specialty cheese Ten secrets for grilling perfection
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

February is Heart Awareness Month: Heart racing? How being informed and taking action can stop a common heart condition

February 3, 2017

BPT For some, simple activities that others often take for granted – like walking around the neighborhood...

Seniors

Over 50? You’re at increased risk for shingles

February 3, 2017

BPT A few years ago, a Harris Interactive-sponsored poll* found that Americans consider 50 to be the...

Go With The-Flo

Paris Jackson lands a role on “Empire”

February 3, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Paris Jackson (Photo: Joe Seer / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Paris Jackson, the daughter of...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 5

February 3, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Despite the upheaval in the world, this week has minor astrological aspects....

Color Of Money

A conversation with Rev. Jesse Jackson about his upcoming 20th Annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit on Feb. 15

February 3, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Rev. Jesse Jackson (pictured on the right) chats with Rev. Joseph Williams, pastor of the...

Entertainment

‘I Am Not Your Negro’ doc tells the true story of America through the eyes of James Baldwin

February 3, 2017

By Kharisma McIlwaine On Tuesday, January 31st, in partnership with Amazon Studios and Magnolia Pictures, The African...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff