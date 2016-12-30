Image

6:21 PM / Friday December 30, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
30 Dec 2016

Bold Boosts for Holiday Leftovers

ABOVE PHOTO:  Hearty Ham and Bean Protein Bowl

Family Features

Transforming that leftover holiday turkey or ham from an ordinary dish you heat up in the microwave or let go to waste into an extraordinary meal may be easier than you think.

From flatbread pizza to a hearty stew, enhancing your everyday meals is easy with Holland House Cooking Wines, available in five flavors – Marsala, Sherry, White, Red and White with Lemon. The premium, flavor-enhancing cooking wines are a go-to countertop ingredient and can be used to add a bold boost to any dish whether it’s around the holidays or just pasta for an any-night family dinner.

These recipes from Guy Meikle, corporate chef for Mizkan America, Inc., show how easy it is to whip up a new twist on holiday leftovers with Holland House Cooking Wines. You can also find quick tips for boosting the flavor of everyday meals on the label of each bottle.

Hearty Ham and Bean Protein Bowl

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30-45 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

1 ham bone

12 cups water, divided

2 bay leaves

1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns

1/4 cup vegetable oil, plus 3 tablespoons, divided

1 cup yellow onion, small diced, plus 3 tablespoons finely chopped, divided

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/4 cup Holland House Red Cooking Wine

3 cans (15 ounces each) pinto beans, undrained

1/2 cup sour cream

8 ounces wild rice

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons Holland House Sherry Cooking Wine

3 cups fresh okra, sliced into 1/2-inch pieces at an angle

1 1/2 cups grilled corn kernels

1 1/2 cups kosher dill pickle, sliced

1/4 cup parsley

4 teaspoons tarragon

To prepare broth: In 4-quart stock pot, combine ham bone, 8 cups water, bay leaves and peppercorns. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, about 2 hours. Strain broth and set aside.

In same stock pot, heat 1/4 cup oil and saute 1 cup onion and garlic 2 minutes. Pour in red cooking wine and reduce by half. Add in canned pinto beans; no need to drain. Bring to boil and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer soup about 30-45 minutes, or until liquid is reduced to stew-like consistency.

Place sour cream in mixing bowl and ladle in some cooking liquid to temper it. Add back to soup while stirring. Let simmer a few minutes.

To prepare rice: In small saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add remaining onion and saute 1-2 minutes. Add rice and stir until coated with oil. Pour in remaining water and cook covered about 45 minutes, or until rice is tender. Remove from heat and rest, covered, 10 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and sherry cooking wine.

In 10-inch skillet, heat remaining oil. Saute okra about 3 minutes, or until slightly charred.

For each bowl: Place rice and stew in center and garnish with 1/4 cup grilled corn, 1/4 cup diced pickles, 1/2 cup okra, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley and sprinkle of tarragon.

Turkey and Caramelized Onion Jam Stuffed Empanadas

Turkey and Caramelized Onion Jam Stuffed Empanadas

Turkey and Caramelized Onion Jam Stuffed Empanadas

Servings: 15

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup turkey, diced into 1/2-inch cubes

2 tablespoons dried figs, diced into 1/2-inch cubes

1 cup button mushrooms, minced

3 tablespoons caramelized onions

2 tablespoons Holland House Marsala Cooking Wine

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Empanada Dough (recipe below)

1 egg, beaten

Cranberry Dipping Sauce (recipe below)

Heat oven to 350 F.

In pan, heat butter; add turkey, figs, mushrooms and caramelized onions.

Deglaze pan with cooking wine; season with salt and pepper, and cool.

Roll out dough 1/8- to 1/4-inch thick and cut into 15 3-inch circles.

Brush egg on entire disc of dough, eliminating any air bubbles, and place 1 tablespoon filling in center of each circle.

Fold dough in half and crimp with fork; prick top with toothpick to let steam out.

Place empanada on greased sheet tray and brush with remaining egg; bake 15 minutes until golden brown.

Place on plate and serve with Cranberry Dipping Sauce.

Empanada Dough

Servings: 15

Cook time: 5 minutes

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

4 ounces butter

1 egg

1/3 cup ice water

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Sift flour and salt.

Cut butter into small cubes and blend into flour.

Whisk together egg, ice water and vinegar.

Add egg mixture to flour and mix until just incorporated.

On table, knead dough; wrap and chill 1 hour.

Cranberry Orange Marsala Dipping Sauce

Servings: 15

Cook time: 5 minutes

1 1/2 cups whole cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons whole unpeeled orange, finely chopped

3 tablespoons Holland House Marsala Cooking wine

Mix all ingredients thoroughly.

Family Barbecue Turkey Mini Flatbread

Family Barbecue Turkey Mini Flatbread

Family Barbecue Turkey Mini Flatbread

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

2 cups Holland House Marsala Cooking Wine

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1 1/2 cups roasted turkey, large diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons yellow onion, small diced

1 cup zucchini, large diced

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup smoked Gouda cheese, shredded

1 cup fontina cheese, shredded

2 flatbreads (approximately 8 inches each)

2 teaspoons cilantro, chopped

Heat oven to 400 F.

In small saucepan, reduce cooking wine to about 1/2 cup. Mix with barbecue sauce. Toss diced turkey with about 1 tablespoon of sauce and set the entire mixture aside.

Heat oil and saute onion and zucchini about 3 minutes over high heat. Season with garlic salt and remove from heat; mix in Parmesan cheese. Set aside.

In small bowl, mix Gouda and fontina cheeses together and set aside.

Spread each flatbread with an even layer of barbecue sauce. Top each with 1 cup cheese and half the zucchini and turkey mixtures.

Bake 10 minutes.

Garnish with chopped cilantro then cut flatbreads in half to serve.

Find more recipes and tips at HollandHouseFlavors.com.

