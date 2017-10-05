Applebees offering $1 Margaritas for month of October

Applebees Neighborhood Grill + Bar will be offering $1 margaritas, known fondly as the Dollarita™, as part of the month-long national celebration of Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month. It’s seriously just $1 – 100 pennies, that’s all. Served on the rocks, these $1 margaritas are available from open to close at participating Applebee’s restaurants every day in October. Pair it with a selection of appetizers, a 2 for $20 meal, or late-night fare. There’s no better time to stop by Applebee’s and feel the love. Go ahead, put that dollar burning a hole in your pocket to good use and buy yourself something delicious.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

The delicious $1 margarita is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee’s locations for the entire month of October. For more information on limited time offers from Applebee’s, check out the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s.

When celebrating with the Dollarita, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

