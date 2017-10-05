Image

6:57 PM / Thursday October 5, 2017

PA529
5 Oct 2017

Applebees offering $1 Margaritas for month of October

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 5, 2017 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

Applebees Neighborhood Grill + Bar will be offering $1 margaritas, known fondly as the Dollarita™, as part of the month-long national celebration of Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month. It’s seriously just $1 – 100 pennies, that’s all. Served on the rocks, these $1 margaritas are available from open to close at participating Applebee’s restaurants every day in October. Pair it with a selection of appetizers, a 2 for $20 meal, or late-night fare. There’s no better time to stop by Applebee’s and feel the love. Go ahead, put that dollar burning a hole in your pocket to good use and buy yourself something delicious.

Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar will be offering $1 margaritas, known fondly as the DollaritaTM, as part of the month-long national celebration of Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

Image

The delicious $1 margarita is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee’s locations for the entire month of October. For more information on limited time offers from Applebee’s, check out the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s.

When celebrating with the Dollarita, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee’s®
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2017, there are nearly 2,000 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Related Posts

(Eight) Black films to see in theaters this month (October) Ms. Tootsie’s celebrates 15th anniversary with a month-long challenge to ‘Do Good, Eat Well, Dream Big’–May 1-31 Affordable travels–Megabus offering service from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Janet Jackson is hanging out with tyler Perry during tour

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Janet Jackson (Photo: Everett Collection / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Between touring and dining out,...

Seniors

Championing the right to age well

September 29, 2017

NewsUSA In 1967, one of today’s most iconic runners made her mark in history. Despite an angry...

Food And Beverage

Applebees offering $1 Margaritas for month of October

October 5, 2017

Applebees Neighborhood Grill + Bar will be offering $1 margaritas, known fondly as the Dollarita™, as part...

Entertainment

Labelle, Jill Scott and other notables inducted into Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame

October 4, 2017

NBC10–The Philadelphia Music Alliance inducted nine new members to their Walk of Fame Wednesday afternoon. A group...

Health

New resources critical for stroke recovery

September 29, 2017

NewsUSA The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier...

Oasis

Angela White– ‘A Question of Faith’

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Richard T. Jones and Kim Fields with their co-stars in ‘A Question of Faith’ Interview...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff