A Very Versatile Holiday

ABOVE PHOTO: Cola and Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

When planning this year’s holiday menu, consider building meals around a versatile main course that you can dress up or down and then integrate into easy leftover dishes. A ham is a perfect solution because it works equally well as the centerpiece of an elegant meal or as savory sliders to serve with chutney or hot mustard.

Ham it Up (or Down)

Ham is an ideal holiday protein because you can serve it as a centerpiece dish or as part of a more casual meal and still achieve great results either way. Make the most of this holiday favorite with these tips:

Be sure to get a ham big enough for leftovers. It’s just as good sliced up for sandwiches or fried with eggs as it is when presented in its full glory out of the oven.

Think beyond the main table. A glazed ham is pretty on the table, but it’s also delicious when served casually, for example on a sandwich bar with savory rolls, tangy mustards and other condiments.

If your holiday plans are up in the air, go ahead and make a ham in advance to keep on hand for casual meals during the busy holiday season or for a quick meal with unexpected guests.

Country Ham and Cheddar on Biscuits

Servings: 24

Chutney:

1 tablespoon olive oil

medium Anolon skillet

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced

3/4 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 cup dried currants

3 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons raspberry vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup apple jelly

1 tablespoon country Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

Biscuits:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

3/4 cup low-fat buttermilk, plus 2 tablespoons

Anolon large nonstick baking sheet

1 large egg yolk, beaten

12 ounces country ham, thinly sliced

6 slices (about 6 ounces) sharp cheddar cheese

To make chutney: heat oil in skillet over medium heat. Add onion and ginger; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, 3-4 minutes.

Add curry powder and cinnamon; cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Stir in currants and cook until slightly softened, 2 minutes.

Add water and vinegar and cook until currants plump slightly, about 3 minutes.

Stir in sugar and cook 1 minute.

Remove from heat and let cool 10 minutes. Stir in jelly, mustard and salt; refrigerate until ready to serve.

To make biscuits: Heat oven to 425 F.

In large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, pepper, baking soda and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut butter into flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in buttermilk until mixture is moistened.

In bowl, knead dough 3-4 times to bring together. Press dough into disk and wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate 20-30 minutes. On lightly floured surface, roll dough out to 1/2-inch thickness. Using 2-inch fluted biscuit cutter, start at outside edge of dough and cut out biscuits and set on baking sheet. Gently press dough scraps together and roll again to 1/2-inch thickness. Repeat to cut out 24 biscuits total. Brush tops of biscuits with egg yolk.

Bake biscuits in center of oven until puffed and tops are golden brown. Remove from oven and cool 15 minutes.

Split biscuits in half and set aside. Lay ham slices on cutting board in single layer. Using 2-inch fluted biscuit cutter, punch out 24 ham circles and place each on bottom half of biscuit. Lay cheese slices on cutting board and punch out 24 circles to place each on top of ham. Spoon chutney evenly on top of each biscuit then replace top half of each biscuit.

Note: Biscuits can be assembled several hours ahead of serving and kept in refrigerator.