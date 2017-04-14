The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.; Beta Delta Zeta Graduate Chapter Finer Womanhood Award Celebration

ABOVE PHOTO: Tajmah I. Kelly, ‘Zeta of the Year’ with her Zeta sisters (Photo: Aaron Stallworth)

All Around Philly–Social Scene

By Patricia Gilliam Clifford

The Beta Delta Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., rolled out its traditional royal blue carpet in grand style for its annual “Finer Womanhood Awards Program” at LaSalle University’s Dan Rodden Theater recently.

Several individuals and organizations were recognized for their contributions to the community during the “Oscar-like” awards ceremony.

Chapter president Valerie G.C. Villines said, “Since our inception in 1944, the Philadelphia Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has been honoring outstanding individuals and organizations in Philadelphia who have demonstrated excellence in community service. Our Finer Womanhood Community Awards Show nominees were no exception. I congratulate the winners in all categories.”

Each year “The Finer Womanhood Awards Celebration” presents awards in categories that include: “Woman of the Year,” “Man of the Year,” “Youth of the Year,” and the “HOPE Award for Community Service.” There are also awards presented to “Non-Profit of the Year,” “Zeta of the Year,” “Undergraduate of the Year” and “Amica of the Year.” Each category honors organizations and individuals who exemplify outstanding community service in the Philadelphia community. Although there is one winner in each category, all of the nominees are outstanding.

Nominees for the 2017 “Finer Womanhood Woman of the Year” award were Michelle Jones-Austin and Lois Fernandez, with Fernandez receiving this year’s award. Ryan Harris and Leo Thomas were nominated for 2017 “Man of the Year,” with Harris awarded this year’s honor. Samira N. Cook was the 2017 “Youth of the Year” awardee.

Outstanding nominees for “Non-Profit of the Year” were: I Chose to WIN and I’M FREE, with I Chose to WIN receiving the 2017 award. The “HOPE Award for Community Service” recipient was A.T.T.R.A.C.T. Philly. The Being Beautiful Foundation was also nominated in this category. This year’s “Amica of the Year” awardee was Marjorie Taylor. Katharine Taylor, LaTasha Payne, Janae McMillan, and Tajmah I. Kelley were nominated for “Zeta of the Year,” with Kelley receiving the honor.

Actress and nationally syndicated radio host Kayla Baxter returned to do a terrific job as mistress of ceremonies. Highlights of the “Finer Womanhood Awards Celebration” included an enjoyable pre-reception awards show and after party. There were also special performances by Denise McKinney, Ife Foy, Khalil Munir, Tiera Moses and Band and The Grace Dance Theatre.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Beta Delta Zeta Graduate Chapter is commended for recognizing and encouraging all of the 2017 Finer Womanhood awardees at this stellar event. Congratulations and best wishes are extended to all involved.

