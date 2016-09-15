Writer/actress Issa Rae’s much anticipated comedy series, “Insecure” premieres on HBO, Oct. 9

Poster and full trailer released

Just last week, ahead of the much-anticipated premiere of her first series with the premium cable TV network (“Insecure”), Issa Rae inked a 2-year first-look production deal with HBO which will see Rae develop new programming for all of HBO’s platforms, with an emphasis on diverse voices.

This is certainly wonderful news, as it maybe suggests how high HBO’s expectations are for “Insecure” which premieres on Sunday, October 9, at 10:30 PM, exclusively on HBO.

Created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, the comedy series launches its eight-episode first season, starring Issa and Yvonne Orji as two friends (who also happen to be Black women, which could be a first for HBO – a series centered around the lives of two young Black women) navigating relationships, uncomfortable experiences and racy tribulations.

Over the course of the season, Issa attempts to figure out what she wants out of life and how to take control of it, while fumbling her way through this journey. Molly (Orji), a corporate attorney who appears to have everything together professionally, struggles inside as she looks for external ways to fix her life. Meanwhile, Issa’s boyfriend, Lawrence (Jay Ellis), who has fallen victim to complacency, works to get his own act together. Frieda (Lisa Joyce), Issa’s overeager white co-worker, whose enthusiasm is both annoying and endearing, is at the crux of Issa’s racial frustrations at work.

Created and executive produced by Issa Rae, this series is also executive produced by Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Beck, Jonathan Berry, and Larry Wilmore as a consultant.

I’m looking forward to seeing what comes out of this new 2-year/first-look relationship with HBO.

